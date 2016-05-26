Breaking News

What it means to serve

By Michelle Cohan, CNN

Updated 10:28 AM ET, Mon May 30, 2016

The portraits in the book &quot;Service&quot; focus on U.S. military members and their families. From left are three members of the U.S. Army&#39;s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team in 2008: Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Cervantes, Col. Burt Thompson and interpreter John Mardo.
The portraits in the book "Service" focus on U.S. military members and their families. From left are three members of the U.S. Army's 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team in 2008: Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Cervantes, Col. Burt Thompson and interpreter John Mardo.
Cadet Kevin Kniery is photographed before graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Cadet Kevin Kniery is photographed before graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
For a training exercise in the Mojave Desert, Sgt. Luis Herrera played the role of an Iraqi farmer. In the summer, soldiers at California&#39;s Fort Irwin train in temperatures that average well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
For a training exercise in the Mojave Desert, Sgt. Luis Herrera played the role of an Iraqi farmer. In the summer, soldiers at California's Fort Irwin train in temperatures that average well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Navy Seaman Jeremiah Lineberry holds a flag he lowered aboard the USS San Antonio prior to his first deployment in 2008.
Navy Seaman Jeremiah Lineberry holds a flag he lowered aboard the USS San Antonio prior to his first deployment in 2008.
Jakob McKay, son of Marine Sgt. John McKay, wears a military uniform in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. His father was home after four tours of duty in Iraq.
Jakob McKay, son of Marine Sgt. John McKay, wears a military uniform in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. His father was home after four tours of duty in Iraq.
Spc. Shirley Durden was part of the U.S. Army Soldier Show that visited bases across the world.
Spc. Shirley Durden was part of the U.S. Army Soldier Show that visited bases across the world.
Spc. William Haywood was awarded the Purple Heart after his convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device in Iraq.
Spc. William Haywood was awarded the Purple Heart after his convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device in Iraq.
Hilarion Warren Joseph, a decorated veteran of the first Gulf War, poses with his son, Japeri. Japeri&#39;s wearing the jacket from his dad&#39;s Army uniform.
Hilarion Warren Joseph, a decorated veteran of the first Gulf War, poses with his son, Japeri. Japeri's wearing the jacket from his dad's Army uniform.
Matthis Chiroux was honorably discharged from the Army in 2007. He was a member of the group Iraq Veterans Against the War.
Matthis Chiroux was honorably discharged from the Army in 2007. He was a member of the group Iraq Veterans Against the War.
Army Sgt. Tim Johannsen lost both of his legs on his second tour of Iraq. He is embraced by his wife, Jacquelyne Kay.
Army Sgt. Tim Johannsen lost both of his legs on his second tour of Iraq. He is embraced by his wife, Jacquelyne Kay.
Jay Wilson is photographed at an Air Force base on the day his son returned from a six-month deployment in Iraq.
Jay Wilson is photographed at an Air Force base on the day his son returned from a six-month deployment in Iraq.
Jessica Gray wears the shirt of her late husband, Army Staff Sgt. Yance T. Gray. He was killed in Iraq in 2007.
Jessica Gray wears the shirt of her late husband, Army Staff Sgt. Yance T. Gray. He was killed in Iraq in 2007.
Story highlights

  • Photographer Platon took portraits of U.S. military members and their loved ones
  • The images illustrate their sacrifice, pride and resolve

(CNN)Jessica Gray stands tall and strong, wearing her late husband's Army T-shirt. His wedding ring rests on a chain around her neck, as her arms wrap tightly and emotionally around the folded American flag that was draped over his coffin just a few months earlier.

Prior to this picture, the metal box containing his belongings had remained at the edge of her bed, unopened.
Until photographer Platon Antoniou helped Gray pry it open.
    Platon, who goes by his first name, had met Gray in 2008 when he began working on "Service," a collection of portraits looking at the effects of war on America's military and their families.
    He had suggested she wear an item of her husband's as a tribute in her portrait.
    But all of his clothing was in that box.
    Photographer Platon
    Platon said she suggested they open it together. They both knelt down and undid a latch each.
    "She burst into tears. And I suddenly felt so ashamed of myself. Here I was for the sake of a photograph, encouraging her to step into this pain all over again," Platon said.
    "She looked at me and she said: 'You don't understand why I'm crying, Platon. I'm crying because they've washed his clothes. And I wanted to smell him again.' "
    That is when Platon realized "Service" would go much deeper than the original plan of capturing bravado and pride, of shaved heads, combat boots and training camps.
    Instead, it would be about people's lives, their valor, and sacrifices.
    Gray put on the clothes of her husband, Staff Sgt. Yance T. Gray, and stood for her picture with a look of strength, sadness and devastation. But she's not a victim, Platon said: She's a courageous woman who is trying to piece her life back together.

    'No one will hurt him again'

    Platon has built his portfolio photographing world leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Aung San Suu Kyi.
    But leading up to Barack Obama's first election, he wanted to shift away from politics and humanize the big issues instead. In doing so, he would show the flip side to power: service.
    He embedded himself alongside the men and women who make extraordinary sacrifices every day to serve in the United States military. He focused on training leading up to their deployments, and he documented their returns from war.
    "When you've experienced the chaos and carnage of war, how do you readjust to normal society?" Platon asked. "You almost never do. And what I saw was devastation."
    One such story he captured at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where Sgt. Tim Johannsen had been recovering after losing both legs during his second tour in Iraq. His wife, Jacquelyne Kay, looked over at Platon and said: "He's mine now. I'm looking after him. No one will hurt him again."
    And with this she put her arm around him like a shield to protect him.
    "It was the most incredible transition of power I've ever witnessed," Platon said of the image, No. 10 in the gallery above. "He suddenly feels her strength so much that he can actually close his eyes and fall into her embrace.
    "This guy is like (a) rock emotionally and physically, but to see such tenderness and love between the both was devastating."
    Platon started the project at the beginning of the Obama era, and he thought it might be interesting to revisit it as Obama's term came to a close.
    "I never imagined it would be more relevant today because of our divisions in America than it was when I (first) took the pictures," he said.
    Years later, "Service" means something different to him now.
    It's about the deep physical and psychological wounds that war has left on veterans and their families. But it's also about pride, strength and the resolve that embody those who serve.
    And above all, Platon believes it's about holding leadership accountable and being accountable ourselves.
    "We have the capacity to take a stand and cure society's amnesia," he said.

    Platon is a British-born photographer based in New York. His book "Service" is available now from Prestel.