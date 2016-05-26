Breaking News

What makes a good speller (or a bad one)?

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Updated 8:50 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vanya Shivashankar, left, of Olathe, Kansas, and Gokul Venkatachalam of St. Louis hold up the trophy after being declared co-winners of the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Vanya correctly spelled the word &quot;scherenschnitte&quot; and Gokul correctly spelled the word &quot;nunatak.&quot;
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Vanya Shivashankar, left, of Olathe, Kansas, and Gokul Venkatachalam of St. Louis hold up the trophy after being declared co-winners of the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Vanya correctly spelled the word "scherenschnitte" and Gokul correctly spelled the word "nunatak."
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Ansun Sujoe, left, and Sriram Hathwar became co-champions of the 2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition Sujoe spelled the word &quot;feuilleton&quot; and Hathwar spelled the word &quot;stichomythia.&quot; They both spelled their words correctly as they exhausted the words on the bee&#39;s list, becoming the first co-champions since 1962.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Ansun Sujoe, left, and Sriram Hathwar became co-champions of the 2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition Sujoe spelled the word "feuilleton" and Hathwar spelled the word "stichomythia." They both spelled their words correctly as they exhausted the words on the bee's list, becoming the first co-champions since 1962.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Arvind Mahankali won the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee after spelling &quot;knaidel,&quot; which is a dumpling. Click through to see the rest of the winners from the past 15 years. The definitions of their winning words are from the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Arvind Mahankali won the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee after spelling "knaidel," which is a dumpling. Click through to see the rest of the winners from the past 15 years. The definitions of their winning words are from the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Snigdha Nandipati won in 2012 with the word &quot;guetapens,&quot; which means an ambush.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Snigdha Nandipati won in 2012 with the word "guetapens," which means an ambush.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Sukanya Roy won in 2011 with the word &quot;cymotrichous,&quot; an adjective that means &quot;having the hair wavy.&quot;
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Sukanya Roy won in 2011 with the word "cymotrichous," an adjective that means "having the hair wavy."
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Anamika Veeramani won in 2010 with the word &quot;stromuhr,&quot; which is an instrument that measures the amount and speed of blood flow through an artery.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Anamika Veeramani won in 2010 with the word "stromuhr," which is an instrument that measures the amount and speed of blood flow through an artery.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Kavya Shivashankar won in 2009 when she correctly spelled &quot;laodicean,&quot; which means lukewarm or indifferent, particularly in matters of politics or religion.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Kavya Shivashankar won in 2009 when she correctly spelled "laodicean," which means lukewarm or indifferent, particularly in matters of politics or religion.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Sameer Mishra won in 2008 with the word &quot;guerdon,&quot; which is a reward or recompense.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Sameer Mishra won in 2008 with the word "guerdon," which is a reward or recompense.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Evan O&#39;Dorney won in 2007 with the word &quot;serrefine,&quot; small forceps used for clamping a blood vessel.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Evan O'Dorney won in 2007 with the word "serrefine," small forceps used for clamping a blood vessel.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Katharine Close won in 2006 by correctly spelling &quot;ursprache,&quot; a language that is reconstructed from evidence of later languages.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Katharine Close won in 2006 by correctly spelling "ursprache," a language that is reconstructed from evidence of later languages.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Anurag Kashyap won in 2005 with the word &quot;appoggiatura,&quot; a smaller embellishing note or tone that precedes a melodic note or tone.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Anurag Kashyap won in 2005 with the word "appoggiatura," a smaller embellishing note or tone that precedes a melodic note or tone.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
David Tidmarsh won in 2004 with the word &quot;autochthonous,&quot; an adjective that means indigenous or native.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
David Tidmarsh won in 2004 with the word "autochthonous," an adjective that means indigenous or native.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Sai R. Gunturi won in 2003 with the word &quot;pococurante,&quot; meaning indifferent or nonchalant.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Sai R. Gunturi won in 2003 with the word "pococurante," meaning indifferent or nonchalant.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Pratyush Buddiga won in 2002 with the word &quot;prospicience,&quot; which is the act of looking forward or having foresight.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Pratyush Buddiga won in 2002 with the word "prospicience," which is the act of looking forward or having foresight.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Sean Conley won in 2001 with &quot;succedaneum,&quot; defined as &quot;a substitute.&quot;
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Sean Conley won in 2001 with "succedaneum," defined as "a substitute."
Hide Caption
15 of 18
George Abraham Thampy won in 2000 with the French word &quot;démarche,&quot; meaning a course of action, typically in politics.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
George Abraham Thampy won in 2000 with the French word "démarche," meaning a course of action, typically in politics.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Nupur Lala won in 1999 with the word &quot;logorrhea,&quot; meaning excessive and incoherent talkativeness or wordiness.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Nupur Lala won in 1999 with the word "logorrhea," meaning excessive and incoherent talkativeness or wordiness.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Jody-Anne Maxwell won in 1998 after correctly spelling &quot;chiaroscurist,&quot; which is an artist who specializes in chiaroscuro, or contrasting the effects of light and shade in a work of art.
Photos: National Spelling Bee champions
Jody-Anne Maxwell won in 1998 after correctly spelling "chiaroscurist," which is an artist who specializes in chiaroscuro, or contrasting the effects of light and shade in a work of art.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Spelling bee 2015 championsspelling bee winners02 Arvind Mahankali01 spelling bee champions02 spelling bee champions03 spelling bee champions04 spelling bee champions05 spelling bee champions06 spelling bee champions07 spelling bee champions08 spelling bee champions09 spelling bee champions10 spelling bee champions11 spelling bee champions12 spelling bee champions13 spelling bee champions14 spelling bee champions15 spelling bee champions

Story highlights

  • The National Spelling Bee finals take place on Thursday
  • To spell a word correctly, the brain relies on different types of memory

(CNN)By the time he was 6 or 7 years old, Sameer Mishra was a pretty confident speller. His memory was sharp, he liked to read, and he actually enjoyed the weekly tests at school. While his parents drilled his older sister, a National Spelling Bee competitor, he'd angle for his own list of words.

Within a few years, he made it to the big bee in Washington, too. On his fourth and final trip there in 2008, he won by spelling the word "guerdon," meaning "something that one has earned or gained." Yes, Mishra is a good speller.
But everyone knows people who claim they're terrible at it and never were any good. They'd rather just use spellcheck, they say. To Mishra, they'll confess, embarrassed, "I misspelled 'banana' in the fifth-grade spelling bee" and just gave up.
So what is it that separates the spelling stars from the dictionary-deficient?
For those on stage at the National Spelling Bee this week, it often meant five hours a day memorizing words or studying etymology. For the perfectly good, non-bee spellers among us, it might mean they enjoyed reading from an early age.
Read More
Are you a stellar speller? Test yourself with the CNN Spelling Bee
But research published in 2016 in the journal Brain suggests it has something to do with how some people's brains retrieve words -- or don't -- and how we manage to get them out -- or not.

The science of spelling

For as easy as the teens on stage make it look to spell "scherenschnitte" and "nunatak," there's a lot happening inside to produce each word.
Start with something a little simpler: "If I tell you a word like 'yacht' and ask you to spell it, maybe you can do it," said Brenda Rapp, a cognitive science professor at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of the Brain study.
If you heard the word and came up with y-a-c-h-t, it probably emerged from the areas of the brain that hold orthographic long-term memory, where spelling knowledge is stored.
National Spelling Bee Fast Facts
National Spelling Bee Fast Facts
If you're not familiar with the term of Dutch origin meaning a recreational watercraft, maybe you'd come up with something like y-o-t or y-a-h-t. You'd probably miss the "ch," but perhaps you'd identify a reasonable spelling that converts the sounds to letters, Rapp said. That process takes place in yet another part of the brain.
In either case, you had to hold those letters in mind, convert them into names or shapes and produce them in the right order. That, Rapp said, is orthographic working memory.
Each component plays a part in spelling a word, and each happens in a different part of the brain's left hemisphere.
Rapp and her colleagues studied 33 people who had trouble spelling after strokes. They struggled with long-term memory, working memory or both. The types of spelling errors they produced often depended on where their brains were damaged.
So what does that mean for those who just can't spell? People who haven't experienced a stroke or been diagnosed with something like dyslexia, which is closely related to dysgraphia, a word for poor spelling?
Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Gokul Venkatachalam, 14, of St. Louis, correctly spells the word &quot;cocozelle&quot; in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Thursday, May 28. He was co-winner of the 2015 bee. The last word he spelled was &quot;nunatak.&quot;
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Gokul Venkatachalam, 14, of St. Louis, correctly spells the word "cocozelle" in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Thursday, May 28. He was co-winner of the 2015 bee. The last word he spelled was "nunatak."
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Vanya Shivashankar, of Olathe, Kansas, spells the word &quot;pistachio&quot; on May 27. She was co-winner of the 2015 bee. The last word she spelled was &quot;scherenschnitte.&quot;
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Vanya Shivashankar, of Olathe, Kansas, spells the word "pistachio" on May 27. She was co-winner of the 2015 bee. The last word she spelled was "scherenschnitte."
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Marcus Behling, of Scottsdale, Arizona, spells the word &quot;apivorous&quot; on May 28.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Marcus Behling, of Scottsdale, Arizona, spells the word "apivorous" on May 28.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Lily Mears, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, reacts after correctly spelling &quot;vilipend&quot; on May 28.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Lily Mears, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, reacts after correctly spelling "vilipend" on May 28.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Hailey Hogenson, of Ludington, Michigan, reacts to misspelling the word &quot;intussusception&quot; on Wednesday, May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Hailey Hogenson, of Ludington, Michigan, reacts to misspelling the word "intussusception" on Wednesday, May 27.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
James Bryner, of Price, Utah, sticks out his tongue after misspelling &quot;heliophilous&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
James Bryner, of Price, Utah, sticks out his tongue after misspelling "heliophilous" on May 27.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Sophia Han, of Tianjin, China, thinks about how to spell the word &quot;vermicide&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Sophia Han, of Tianjin, China, thinks about how to spell the word "vermicide" on May 27.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Audrey Frische of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, makes a face after hearing her word, &quot;obnebulate,&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Audrey Frische of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, makes a face after hearing her word, "obnebulate," on May 27.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Mary Jo Johnson, of Dayton, Ohio, spells the word &quot;indigenous&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Mary Jo Johnson, of Dayton, Ohio, spells the word "indigenous" on May 27.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Vince Hoppel, of Salem, Ohio, spells the word &quot;curriculum&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Vince Hoppel, of Salem, Ohio, spells the word "curriculum" on May 27.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Charles Hamilton Jr., of Nassau, Bahamas, spells &quot;umlaut&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Charles Hamilton Jr., of Nassau, Bahamas, spells "umlaut" on May 27.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Zander Reed, of Ames, Iowa, reacts after misspelling &quot;alleviate&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Zander Reed, of Ames, Iowa, reacts after misspelling "alleviate" on May 27.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Marilyn Santo, of Marietta, Ohio, spells the word &quot;mercurial&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Marilyn Santo, of Marietta, Ohio, spells the word "mercurial" on May 27.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Melina Gabele, of Willoughby, Ohio, spells &quot;flamenco&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Melina Gabele, of Willoughby, Ohio, spells "flamenco" on May 27.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Hailey Hogenson, of Ludington, Michigan, flips her hair before spelling the word &quot;amphibious&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Hailey Hogenson, of Ludington, Michigan, flips her hair before spelling the word "amphibious" on May 27.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Katie Collins, of Terre Haute, Indiana, spells &quot;perfidy&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Katie Collins, of Terre Haute, Indiana, spells "perfidy" on May 27.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Dev Jaiswal, of Jackson, Mississippi, gives two thumbs-up as his word, &quot;bravura,&quot; is used in a sentence on May 27. He then spelled it correctly.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Dev Jaiswal, of Jackson, Mississippi, gives two thumbs-up as his word, "bravura," is used in a sentence on May 27. He then spelled it correctly.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Jairam Hathwar, of Corning, New York, spells &quot;harpsichord&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Jairam Hathwar, of Corning, New York, spells "harpsichord" on May 27.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Jonathon Schafer, of Naples, Florida, misspells &quot;panglossian&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Jonathon Schafer, of Naples, Florida, misspells "panglossian" on May 27.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Sophia Hoffman, of Kansas City, Missouri, spells the word &quot;magnanimous&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Sophia Hoffman, of Kansas City, Missouri, spells the word "magnanimous" on May 27.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Kelvin Winney, of Window Rock, Arizona, pauses while attempting to spell &quot;mallanhie&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Kelvin Winney, of Window Rock, Arizona, pauses while attempting to spell "mallanhie" on May 27.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Nathaniel Britton, of Macomb, Michigan, spells the word &quot;incorruptible&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Nathaniel Britton, of Macomb, Michigan, spells the word "incorruptible" on May 27.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Kayleigh Guffey, of Gastonia, North Carolina, spells &quot;altruism&quot; on May 27.
Photos: Faces of the 2015 National Spelling Bee
Kayleigh Guffey, of Gastonia, North Carolina, spells "altruism" on May 27.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
Gokul spelling bee 052914 spelling bee 052702 spelling bee 0528RESTRICTED 03 spelling bee 052817 spelling bee 052701 spelling bee 052818 spelling bee 052719 spelling bee 052716 spelling bee 052701 spelling bee 052704 spelling bee 052708 spelling bee 052702 spelling bee 052703 spelling bee 052705 spelling bee 052706 spelling bee 052707 spelling bee 052709 spelling bee 052710 spelling bee 052711 spelling bee 052712 spelling bee 052713 spelling bee 052715 spelling bee 0527
"To be a really good speller, all of these things need to be working well, and they need to be working well together," Rapp said. "You can imagine that in someone who is a poor speller, it suggests either one or more of these systems haven't fully developed, or they aren't interacting properly."
Human brains aren't specifically designed to do spelling or reading, like they are walking or speaking, Rapp said. Spelling and reading only stretch as far back as written language, several thousand years.
"They have to be learned," Rapp said. "They're not built in."
Most of us were trained in spelling and reading in school, but some will still see their emails marred by the angry red spellcheck lines. What you most often hear people complain about, Rapp said, is that they just can't see the word.
"For really poor spellers that otherwise seem like normal people of normal intelligence, it could be that ... for some reasons we don't understand, even though they had the same experience, they weren't able to create these long-term memory representations," she said.
That doesn't mean there's no hope of getting better or finding ways to cope.

Can you spell i-m-p-r-o-v-e-m-e-n-t?

More research is needed to zero in on which techniques works best to teach and learn spelling, but studying followed by testing has helped all of Rapp's stroke patients improve. Repetition -- "lots and lots of repetition" -- is key, she said.
6-year-old competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee
youngest scripps spelling bee kid cnni holmes intv_00015111

    JUST WATCHED

    6-year-old competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

6-year-old competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee 03:45
"They study the word, then try to spell the word. They study the word, then try to spell the word. Study, spell, study, spell," Rapp said. "It's very important to test yourself."
For the youngest spellers, the key is getting the right words at the right time, said said J. Richard Gentry, an eduction consultant and author of "Raising Confident Readers." They're just learning to connect shapes with sounds and to store those patterns in their long-term memories. Some will still struggle, but a foundation that exposes children to bats, cats, hats and rats, for example, helps them move on to more complex sound and letter combinations, he said.
Spelling training has gotten more precise as research has improved, he said. No longer should students be presented with a jumble of words taken out of context. But neither does he believe that students should be tested on zingers used mostly in the course of a single reading or writing lesson.
The art of teaching teachers how to teach reading
The art of teaching teachers how to teach reading
"It's great that we're doing more writing, but spelling needs its own time, about 15 minutes a day," he said. "It's all about frequency and patterns."
And for adults who aren't aiming for spelling bee success? They can develop "spelling consciousness," Gentry said. That's what he calls an awareness that you should take the time to spell check an email or ask someone to read your memo before you send it.
"It's not their fault," Gentry said, especially if they have some form of dyslexia or were never really taught to do more than memorize the words on the test.
Even Mishra, the spelling bee champ, who recently graduated from Columbia University, said memorization can't be the only path to good spelling.
"I don't think it's possible to rote memorize the dictionary," he said.

The markers of spelling success

Mishra has attended the National Spelling Bee since his win, and he still sees four qualities among the best-of-the-best spellers.
They're self-motivated and a little competitive. It's not about humbling the judges or besting other competitors, he said. The enemy is the dictionary, and the butterflies in their stomachs.
Why Indian-Americans win spelling bees: P-R-A-C-T-I-C-E
Why Indian-Americans win spelling bees: P-R-A-C-T-I-C-E
Second, they usually have a coach. It's an English teacher or a parent who helps them along the way, drilling them on words and keeping them on schedule. For Mishra, it was his sister, Shruti, who is now in medical school. When he hit a rough patch and struggled with the same words, she reminded him to run around outside or play video games.
"You can get frustrated, tired, exhausted," he said. "I needed someone to tell me: This is just a spelling bee."
Of course, it comes down to the work. The competitors are all intellectually curious, Mishra said. Great spellers are often avid readers, and they commit a lot of words to memory, but they'll also study prefixes, suffixes, foreign languages and definitions that will help them deduce how a word is spelled.
Just this week, after reading in Mishra's spelling bee bio that he's growing a beard, someone mentioned it was a "pogonotrophic fun fact." Mishra didn't know the word, but he knew that "pogo-" or "pogon-" referred to a beard and "-trophy" meant growing or development.
"It's pattern-building," he said. "A lot of really good spellers are really good at patterns."
Finally, Mishra said, great spellers persevere. Many competitors come back to the National Spelling Bee again and again until they've aged out of the competition. They inevitably leave off a letter or buckle after an intense round, but they don't give up and find something else to fill their time. "Grit" is what parents and educators call that quality nowadays.
Join the conversation

See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

Mishra doesn't expect everyone to see spelling as an art. But he still feels pangs of sadness when friends admit they've given up on trying.
"There are going to be times in your life when you're not going to have a computer or you're not going to be able open your phone," Mishra said. "You're going to bite your lip and say, 'I should have paid more attention.' "