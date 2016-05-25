Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns

Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsUpdated 5:26 AM ET, Thu May 26, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsA ship crowded with people fleeing conflict in the Mideast flips onto its side Wednesday as an Italian navy ship approaches. Five people died and 500 were rescued.Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsThe ship was spotted Wednesday off the Libyan coast. Many people fleeing the Mideast on boats head to Italy.Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsMigrants cling to the hull of the ship and float in the water as Italian sailors rescue them with life rafts. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsItalian sailors prepare to toss floatation devices into the water from their ship.Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsA migrant uses a buoy to stay afloat in the water.Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsMigrants climb a ladder to the deck of the Italian navy ship.Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsThousands of migrants have died in the Mediterranean when their ships broke up or capsized.Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsThe migrants are helped on board the ship after their own vessel sank.Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsAn Italian helicopter assisted in the rescue at sea. At least seven people died but 500 were rescued.Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturnsThe helicopter hovers above the water during the rescue operations.Hide Caption 10 of 10An Italian navy ship rescued about 500 people from an overturned vessel carrying migrants near the Libyan coast.More from EuropeEmma Morano, world's oldest person, dies at age 117 The battle to save lives at sea: Record number of migrants rescuedTurkey referendum: Erdogan declares victoryRescuers battle rough seas to save hundreds of stranded migrantsHow Erdogan transformed Turkey's democracy in a decade