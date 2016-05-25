Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns A ship crowded with people fleeing conflict in the Mideast flips onto its side Wednesday as an Italian navy ship approaches. Five people died and 500 were rescued. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns The ship was spotted Wednesday off the Libyan coast. Many people fleeing the Mideast on boats head to Italy. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns Migrants cling to the hull of the ship and float in the water as Italian sailors rescue them with life rafts. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns Italian sailors prepare to toss floatation devices into the water from their ship. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns A migrant uses a buoy to stay afloat in the water. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns Migrants climb a ladder to the deck of the Italian navy ship. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns Thousands of migrants have died in the Mediterranean when their ships broke up or capsized. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns The migrants are helped on board the ship after their own vessel sank. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns An Italian helicopter assisted in the rescue at sea. At least seven people died but 500 were rescued. Hide Caption 9 of 10