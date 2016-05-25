Breaking News

Italian Navy saves migrants after boat overturns

Updated 5:26 AM ET, Thu May 26, 2016

A ship crowded with people fleeing conflict in the Mideast flips onto its side Wednesday as an Italian navy ship approaches. Five people died and 500 were rescued.
A ship crowded with people fleeing conflict in the Mideast flips onto its side Wednesday as an Italian navy ship approaches. Five people died and 500 were rescued.
The ship was spotted Wednesday off the Libyan coast. Many people fleeing the Mideast on boats head to Italy.
The ship was spotted Wednesday off the Libyan coast. Many people fleeing the Mideast on boats head to Italy.
Migrants cling to the hull of the ship and float in the water as Italian sailors rescue them with life rafts.
Migrants cling to the hull of the ship and float in the water as Italian sailors rescue them with life rafts.
Italian sailors prepare to toss floatation devices into the water from their ship.
Italian sailors prepare to toss floatation devices into the water from their ship.
A migrant uses a buoy to stay afloat in the water.
A migrant uses a buoy to stay afloat in the water.
Migrants climb a ladder to the deck of the Italian navy ship.
Migrants climb a ladder to the deck of the Italian navy ship.
Thousands of migrants have died in the Mediterranean when their ships broke up or capsized.
Thousands of migrants have died in the Mediterranean when their ships broke up or capsized.
The migrants are helped on board the ship after their own vessel sank.
The migrants are helped on board the ship after their own vessel sank.
An Italian helicopter assisted in the rescue at sea. At least seven people died but 500 were rescued.
An Italian helicopter assisted in the rescue at sea. At least seven people died but 500 were rescued.
The helicopter hovers above the water during the rescue operations.
The helicopter hovers above the water during the rescue operations.
An Italian navy ship rescued about 500 people from an overturned vessel carrying migrants near the Libyan coast.