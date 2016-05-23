Stand-up comic Cameron Esposito gets political

Story highlights Esposito is a Democrat and is backing Hillary Clinton's presidential bid

She said that the former secretary of state's political experience is "unmatched" by any other candidate

Washington (CNN) Cameron Esposito has been on the front line of the fight for same-sex marriage for the last decade.

The stand-up comic, who recently married fellow stand-up comic Rhea Butcher, hosts BuzzFeed's "Ask a Lesbian," where she answers questions that viewers would like to ask a lesbian to sexual questions to how her parents reacted when she came out.

"I'm a political person because I live in the world. We should all be political people," Esposito told CNN when we caught up with her at SXSW in March. "Our lives are affected by the choices politicians make for us, so we need to participate."

For years, before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide last June, Esposito and Butcher toured the country performing as a couple that could not get married.

"In some states, we could be considered a couple legally, and some states, we couldn't," Esposito said, adding, "Speaking to local audience members who are affected by this either because they're also in a same-sex couple or just because they're like a human being that cares about other people" was a huge part of their careers.