(CNN) I was late to Georgia.

My flight was stuck in Istanbul and we'd had only a small window to shoot in the off season resort city of Batumi, so a last minute substitute was called in.

Like John Shaft, he's a complicated man. Like Wolf Blitzer, he's got the credentials and experience to tackle any subject. Like Bambi, a struggling medical student, he WILL pole dance if no other employment options exist.

I'm talking, of course, about Zamir.

It's likely and unfortunate that you are probably only dimly aware of Georgia -- the country, not the state. It's tucked away beneath Russia, next to Turkey, a contentious, strategic piece of real estate under constant pressure.

