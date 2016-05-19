Breaking News

Hard 'Corps' cycling for at-risk kids

By Meghan Dunn, CNN

Updated 11:25 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Top 10 CNN Hero for 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/19/us/cnn-hero-craig-dodson/index.html&quot;&gt;Craig Dodson&lt;/a&gt;, a former semi-professional cyclist, was inspired to start Richmond Cycling Corps after speaking to a group of students at a recreation center. The nonprofit creates and coaches cycling teams for youth living in Richmond, Virginia&#39;s housing projects.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Top 10 CNN Hero for 2016 Craig Dodson, a former semi-professional cyclist, was inspired to start Richmond Cycling Corps after speaking to a group of students at a recreation center. The nonprofit creates and coaches cycling teams for youth living in Richmond, Virginia's housing projects.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Cycling and intensive training are important to the Richmond Cycling Corps&#39; program, but they are only part of the group&#39;s overall mission of infiltrating all aspects of the lives of at-risk youth.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Cycling and intensive training are important to the Richmond Cycling Corps' program, but they are only part of the group's overall mission of infiltrating all aspects of the lives of at-risk youth.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Dodson (left) hangs out with a member of the Richmond Cycling Corps program. Rather than let students sit at home if they are out of school or suspended, students often work in the Richmond Bicycle Studio.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Dodson (left) hangs out with a member of the Richmond Cycling Corps program. Rather than let students sit at home if they are out of school or suspended, students often work in the Richmond Bicycle Studio.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Richmond Cycling Corps&#39; member Devonte, 17, picks out a bicycle and fits it with new tires at the Richmond Bicycle Studio.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Richmond Cycling Corps' member Devonte, 17, picks out a bicycle and fits it with new tires at the Richmond Bicycle Studio.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Dodson helps Tavone, 16, with his math at the Richmond Bicycle Studio. Dodson serves as a father figure to about 20 children living in Richmond&#39;s public housing.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Dodson helps Tavone, 16, with his math at the Richmond Bicycle Studio. Dodson serves as a father figure to about 20 children living in Richmond's public housing.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Dodson enters Armstrong High School, where he makes frequent stops to check on students and make sure they are attending classes and staying out of trouble.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Dodson enters Armstrong High School, where he makes frequent stops to check on students and make sure they are attending classes and staying out of trouble.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Dodson leads a practice at the Richmond Cycling Corp track behind Armstrong High School. There are two practices three times a week, but Dodson has noticed many children are opting to attend both practices as they become more involved with the program.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Dodson leads a practice at the Richmond Cycling Corp track behind Armstrong High School. There are two practices three times a week, but Dodson has noticed many children are opting to attend both practices as they become more involved with the program.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Practice gets underway at the Richmond Cycling Corps track. Dodson and his staff do everything in their power to ensure their students succeed away from the track.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Practice gets underway at the Richmond Cycling Corps track. Dodson and his staff do everything in their power to ensure their students succeed away from the track.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Dodson and his colleague Matt Kuhn lead cycling practice behind Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va.
Photos: Bike coach aims to break the cycle of at-risk youth
Dodson and his colleague Matt Kuhn lead cycling practice behind Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
10 Craig Dodson02 Craig Dodson03 Craig Dodson04 Craig Dodson05 Craig Dodson06 Craig Dodson07 Craig Dodson08 Craig Dodson09 Craig Dodson

Story highlights

  • Craig Dodson started a cycling club for at-risk youth after realizing a pep talk wasn't enough
  • The project will get new Richmond, Virginia, headquarters soon, where Dodson will live
  • Dodson was honored as a 2016 Top 10 CNN Hero

Richmond, Virginia (CNN)Craig Dodson was a semi-professional cyclist when he was asked to speak to a group of students at a recreation center in Richmond, Virginia.

He didn't know that many of them lived in one of the city's roughest housing projects and attended its lowest-performing schools.
"I walk in with my khakis and polo shirt," Dodson said. "I start telling these kids, 'Don't do drugs and you can be just like me.' They just looked at me like, 'You idiot. There's no bridge big enough to get me to where you are.' "
    Dodson couldn't shake the experience. That was in 2005.
    Today, the 37-year-old has become a father figure to about 20 young people living in Richmond's public housing.
    Read More
    His nonprofit, the Richmond Cycling Corps, creates and coaches cycling teams for the most at-risk children living in the projects.
    Participants do extensive bicycle training, meeting up multiple times a week for practice as well as competitions. While they work hard, the organization is about much more than cycling.
    "We're luring them in with a bike -- but (it's) not about giving kids positive life experiences through bikes," said Dodson, who started the program in 2010. "Our job is to get them out of public housing."
    Dodson and two other Richmond Cycling Corps employees do everything they can to make sure their students have no excuses to fail.
    Coach becomes a father figure to at-risk kids
    cnn heroes craig dodson orig_00001928

      JUST WATCHED

      Coach becomes a father figure to at-risk kids

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Coach becomes a father figure to at-risk kids 01:03
    "There is a lot of trauma with these kids," Dodson said. "We are like the Navy Seals. We have to infiltrate and be there for every part of their life."
    CNN's Meghan Dunn spoke with Dodson about his work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.
    CNN: What's it like in the public housing projects where your kids live?
    Dodson: It's a world removed. It's the thickest concentration of poverty that you could manufacture and condense. It's not just bad because of the obvious, like drugs, violence, guns. It's so bad because it's damn near impossible to get out of public housing. You're constantly surrounded by people who couldn't make it out. And so our kids are literally weighed down all the time. And they have to get on this bike and do all these amazing things.
    CNN Hero Craig Dodson: Riding through the pain
    cnnheroes craig dodson extra pkg_00001009

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN Hero Craig Dodson: Riding through the pain

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN Hero Craig Dodson: Riding through the pain 02:34
    I told my kids this: When I was growing up, I had the room with posters of all these bike racers. I was surrounded by role models that I looked up to, who I wanted to be like. Here I am at 37 years old, and I get more inspiration from these kids because I know what they go through. And then to see what they're accomplishing, they make those guys in my room completely insignificant.
    CNN: You are working to profoundly change these kids' lives. Is there anything you won't do for them?
    Dodson: We do whatever it takes. I take the kids to medical appointments, dental visits. Getting them out of jail. Handling drug issues. (One girl) went missing once for 36 hours. I was the one out there looking for her. When I found her -- you know, you're so mad until you see them, right? Like, that's how it works.
    CNN Hero Craig Dodson and cyclist Devonte, 17
    CNN Hero Craig Dodson and cyclist Devonte, 17
    I deal with school issues, fighting, suspensions and expulsions. Everything. It's anything. There's never been something we haven't been able to handle in some capacity. It's very small, boots-on-the-ground, in the trenches, get-it-done type of work. We're scrappy. I think that's why it works.
    CNN: This seems to be more than a job for you.
    Dodson: This is part of my life 24/7. It's the first thing I think about when I wake up; it's the last thing I think about when I go to bed. First thing I do every morning is check the news, looking for shootings in the neighborhood. If I see something, I start making calls or I just drive out there. I just did what was common sense, what seemed right. I feel like that's what my parents would've done.
    You've got to meet the kids where they are. It shows them, "Look man, like, you're not going to hide. I'm not afraid of you." If you're not going to show up, I'm going to bang on your door. I've climbed up walls and opened second story windows to find a kid. You come in, and you're like a tracker trying to get these kids. You're just trying to hold them accountable. It shows a level of care that they're not used to.
    Richmond Cycling Corps has its own practice run inside a local housing project
    Richmond Cycling Corps has its own practice run inside a local housing project
    CNN: What does the future of Richmond Cycling Corps look like?
    Dodson: We're moving all of our youth operations into a building that's only six-and-a-half blocks from where the majority of our kids live. Our building is right at the threshold of public housing. And I will be living there. I'll be at the hub of everything now. We will be more accessible to the kids, and they will be more accessible to us. The on-call style work we do will be a lot easier.
    Last week, I received calls several nights at 1:30 a.m., where I needed to get to the neighborhood to look for kids. With me living in the area, by the time I get off the phone, I could be in the neighborhood. Things happen so fast with these kids, to be that close is huge. We have to be like a fire department -- we've got to be there and ready to go at all times.
    Want to get involved? Check out the Richmond Cycling Corps website and see how to help.
    To donate to the Richmond Cycling Corps, click the CrowdRise widget below.