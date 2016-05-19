Story highlights Four-time F1 champ chasing Formula E title

"We need to win this year," says Prost

Berlin ePrix takes place on May 21

Refugee crisis sees race move to city center

(CNN) He may have won four Formula One world titles -- but that doesn't mean Alain Prost has lost his appetite for winning.

Now the Frenchman, nicknamed "The Professor" for his erudite approach to motorsport, has set his sights on winning the Formula E title as a team owner.

Prost's Renault e.Dams team tops the constructor standings, but his main driver Sebastian Buemi trails championship leader Lucas di Grassi by 11 points in the drivers' title race ahead of Saturday's Berlin ePrix

"We want to win," Prost told CNN before the round eight race. "We have a good team and a good technical partner with Renault.

"If we are supposed to be one of the best teams, maybe the best, we need to win this year. If we don't, it will be a disappointment."

