World Superyacht Awards 2016

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht of the year: Unfurled – The 46-meter vessel was the winner of the two sailing yacht classes. Almost 70 of the world's finest superyachts entered the 11th staging of the awards, hosted by Boat International Media at a glittering ceremony in Florence, Italy.

Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht of the year: Unfurled – A sumptuous interior allows the yacht -- from Dutch builder Vitters -- to be suitable for racing and cruising, while technological advances such as retractable propulsion pods caught the judges' eyes. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Motor yacht of the year: Savannah – The 83.5m craft's pioneering propulsion system and lavish underwater lounge helped clinch the prize for Dutch company Feadship. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht 30-39.99m: Atalante – The 38.8m sloop was designed by Andre Hoek Naval Architects and built by Claasen Shipyards in The Netherlands. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht 30-39.99m: Atalante – The elegant lines, well-developed deck plan with the steering wheel in the aft cockpit, good internal layout and quality finishing stood out. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht 30-39.99m - special award for design & performance: Nikata – This 35-meter racer/cruiser is a thoroughbred and hit an impressive speed of 24.8-knots during her first crossing of the Atlantic. But she doesn't lack luxury -- a 200-bottle wine cellar, six fridges, two freezers, a pumping sound system and an opening transom that converts to a bathing platform add to the fun. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht 40m - special award for design: Topaz – The sleek 42.6-meter Topaz was built to the J-Class rule by Holland Jachtbouw. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Sailing yacht 40m - special award for design: Topaz – Beautiful exterior lines and stunning Art Deco interior convinced the jury. Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Semi-displacement or planing two-deck motor yacht: Antheya III – Judges said the 35.2m semi-custom yacht from UK builder Princess triumphed due to an exterior design "which incorporates a variety of functional areas in which to relax and dine, as well as her contemporary yet ageless interior." Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Semi-displacement or planing three-deck motor yacht 30-40.99m: Divine – The 40.1-meter all-aluminum Divine is for sale and can be yours for about €14.8 million ($16.7 million). It has fold-down bulwarks that form side balconies and a sophisticated hybrid propulsion system. Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Semi-displacement or planing three-deck motor yacht 41m+: Serenity – The 42.3m entry from Italian shipyard Mondomarine displays "modern yet extremely harmonious exterior lines that perfectly match her interior." It gives the owner private use of the entire upper deck, along with four guest cabins below. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Displacement motor yacht of below 500gt (30-41.99m): Solis – Judges described the 34m entry from Dutch builder Mulder, which has transatlantic range, as a "true pocket superyacht." Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Displacement motor yacht of below 500gt (42-46.99m): Genesi – Launched in 2015, the 46m Genesi was the first superyacht by Italian builder Wider -- judges called it "the epitome of a modern yacht." Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Displacement motor yacht of below 500gt (42-46.99m): Genesi – Its stern beach club features a tender dock and seven-meter swimming pool, helping win an additional commendation for technology and innovation. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Displacement motor yacht of below 500gt (47m+): Sibelle – Another Dutch entry, Heesen's 49.9m Sibelle was noted for its good fuel economy and higher top speed, and a pair of spray rails wrapping the bow. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Voyager's award: Latitude – From Moscow-based builder Timmerman, the 44.98m vessel's 11,000-mile voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Alaska through the Northwest passage won the award for owner Anil Thadani, a polar bear enthusiast. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Displacement motor yacht of below 500gt (42-46.99m) - commendation for design: Moka – The steel-hulled 42.2m entry from Italy's Sanlorenzo was noted for its eco-friendly design and "exceptional seaworthiness" for long-range cruising. Hide Caption 17 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Refitted yacht: Mirage – Spain's STP Palma spent three winters updating a refit done by a previous owner of the 53m boat, built in 1979 by Dutch yard Feadship. Hide Caption 18 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Rebuilt yacht: Malahne – This 50.3m motor yacht from the 1930s was once owned by film producer Sam Spiegel and used as his production office and hotel while filming "Lawrence of Arabia" in Jordan. She was rendered almost unrecognizable by a 1980s refit, but her current owner restored her classic lines in a two-year restoration at UK-based Pendennis. Hide Caption 19 of 21

Photos: Excellence in boat design Displacement motor yacht of 2,999gt and above: Symphony – Feadship's 101.5m vessel was one of two entries in the largest category. Judges said it had "stunningly beautiful exterior lines" and "incredible quality and attention to detail." Hide Caption 20 of 21