How to help survivors of sexual assault

(CNN) A public conversation on sexual assault and harassment intensified throughout the United States in 2017.

If you or someone you know is dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault, there are organizations that can help. Many are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will confidentially listen, answer questions, provide local and legal resources and help determine the next steps.

• End Rape on Campus (EROC) offers free, direct support for survivors of sexual assault on college campuses. The group can be reached at 1-424-777-EROC (3762). The EROC website details the specific laws for colleges and also provides resources for victims' loved ones who are looking for ways to help.