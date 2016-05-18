Here's what world famous skylines could have looked like
Here's what world famous skylines could have looked like
The Mile High Illinois, Frank Lloyd Wright – Wright's design (left) was ambitious: a mile-high skyscraper in 1956 was no mean feat. It would have been four times higher than the world's tallest build at the time, and just under twice the height of the world record holder today.
The Mile High Illinois began as a concept when Wright was asked to design a mile-high television tower. But, seeing it as a wasted opportunity, he went ahead and built a skyscraper instead. Drawing on the aerodynamic properties of a church spire, he argued that the rapier-like design would resist air pressure and prevent it from swaying in the wind. The architect estimated it would occupy 100,000 people across 528 floors at a probable cost of $60,000,000.
An architect not known for his fondness of crowded cities, Wright justified his creation by placing it in a large park, arguing that the vast capacity of the building allowed for greater use of surrounding green space. Cars would not be needed as Wright envisaged helicopters could drop workers off, and factored in parking for 100 of them.
Despite a solid architectural framework underpinning the design, it was never built. It's legacy however lives on in a succession of skyscrapers -- built and proposed -- that drew upon Wright's stylings. The current holder of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa stands at 830 meters high, whilst the Jeddah Tower, under construction and the closest to Wright's design, will become the first skyscraper to break the one kilometer mark. The Sky Mile Tower, proposed for Tokyo, aims to achieve Wright's dream and stand a mile high. Part of a vision for a mega-city in Tokyo for 2045, it remains to be seen whether it, like The Illinois, will make it off the drawing board.
Cenotaph to Newton, Etienne-Louis Boullee – Spheres were integral to the work of mathematician Sir Isaac Newton, in life and, at one time, in death. The great scientist worked out the force holding us to the big sphere beneath our feet, and French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee thought it would be a fitting shape to remember him by.
In 1784 he drew up plans for a grand, 500 foot (150 m) cenotaph -- eight meters taller than Strasbourg Cathedral, the highest building at the time. Inside was to be a void, with small holes in the building's shell allowing sunlight to pierce through, mapping out star constellations and planets and acting as a vast planetarium. Though never built, etchings of the concept were popular, with copies currently held a the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.
Palace of the Soviets, Boris Iofan – Boris Iofan's colossal design for the Palace of the Soviets has become one of the finest examples of an architectural moonshot that fell to earth. The imposing design was the winning entry of an international competition in 1931 for a new administrative and congress hall in Moscow, Russia. At a height of 1,365 feet (416m), it would have eclipsed the Empire State Building as the tallest in the world, while the 160 meter wide, 100 meter tall main hall held the capacity for 21,000 seats.
The design was heavily revised over time -- partially under the instruction of Stalin himself -- emphasizing both neoclassical motifs and the gigantic statue of Lenin atop. The foundations were laid down by 1939 but the Nazi invasion in 1941 halted construction. It never resumed, although the abandoned site would still become home to a record-breaking build -- the Moskova Pool, in 1958, the world's largest outdoor swimming pool.
Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Zaha Hadid – Zaha Hadid's Tokyo Olympic Stadium was many things -- ultramodern, typically curvacious and above all, very expensive. The design for the 2020 Games was also intended for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but it was not without its detractors: leading Japanese architect Arata Isozaki labeled it a "disgrace to future generations." However construction costs spiraled as the price of steel rose, with a stadium's new price tag increasing to 250 billion yen ($2.02 billion). Eventually in July 2015 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the design was being scrapped for a more cost-effective alternative.
The Coney Island Globe Tower, Samuel Friede – The Coney Island Globe Tower, seen at the rear of this New York Tribune cover, was the ambitious megastructure dreamed up by Samuel Friede. Proposed in May 1906, it was to include a 700 foot (213 meter) sphere with multiple floors, containing everything from restaurants to garden to a bowling alley -- not to mention the world's largest ballroom and a theme park. All in all, it would have fitted 50,000 people and operate 24 hours a day.
As with most grand schemes, the problem was money. Friede advertized the project looking for $1,500,000 of investment, saying the project was expected to pay 100% interest annually. The cornerstone was laid on May 26, and investors jumped at the chance to make such returns. All was not how it seemed, however.
Delays followed and anxiety spread throughout the city. Another ceremony was held when the first piece of steel was moved into place. Promises were broken and the threat of injunctions followed. By 1908 it was discovered that the ambitious project wasn't just a pipe dream -- it was a fraud.
Russia Tower, Foster + Partners – Three miles from Red Square, a very different type of monument was supposed to have been erected. One thousand nine hundred and sixty eight feet (600 meters) high with room for 25,000 people, Russia Tower was closer to a vertical city -- over 600 feet higher than its nearest rival in Europe. It was also to be one of the most eco-friendly skyscrapers in the world: the largest to be naturally ventilated, with three 'arms' tapering towards the summit and a 'green' spine; triple-glazed to reduce heat loss and photovoltaics supplying energy demands and feeding back into the grid when in surplus. The cornerstone was laid in September 2007. Just over a year later the financial crisis struck. You can probably guess by now what happened next.
Nakheel Harbour and Tower, Woods Bagot – Another victim of the global economic slump, the Nakheel Harbour and Tower in Dubai failed to fly when, six years after being proposed, it was canceled in December 2009. The 3,280 feet (one kilometer) high tower was first mooted as the centerpiece of Palm Jumeirah, the vast man-made archipelago in the Persian Gulf, although it was later re-located closer to the Dubai Marina. The design for the mixed-use complex drew on Islamic monuments of the past according to the architects, invoking the Harbor of Alexandria, the bridges of Isafahan, the gardens of Alhambra and the promenade of Tangier -- but like the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the plan, estimated to cost $38 billion, came crumbling down.
Second World War Memorial, Alfred Easton Poor and Karl Illava – Little is known about Poor and Illava's concept for a Second World War memorial -- Nadja Bartels, director of the Tchoban Foundation admits as much. The Foundation, which exhibited this concept drawing by Hugh Ferriss at its show "American Perspectives" in 2015, speculated that it could have been envisioned for Central Park, New York, Bartels arguing the monolithic design invokes Boullee's concept for Newton's Cenotaph. Sketched by Ferriss, a trained architect who moved into drawing buildings rather than designing them, the monument would have been the second of Illava's in Central Park -- his memorial to the 107th Infantry was completed in 1927.