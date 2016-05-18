Photos: Here's what world famous skylines could have looked like The Chicago Spire, Santiago Calatrava –



How different Chicago's skyline would have looked if Calatrava's 2005 design had been built. One thousand four hundred and fifty eight feet (444 meters) of slender twisted steel and glass, the Chicago Spire would have knocked the Willis Tower (formely the Sears Tower) down a peg, trumping it by a whole two meters and a whole lot of style. The 920,000 square foot structure would have featured residential apartments, retail space and a five-star hotel, with each floor rotating 2 degrees around a central core, turning 270 degrees through the height of the building.



Unlike OPA's house in a cliff, many of the most interesting designs in architecture have never been realized. Here's a look at the greatest buildings that never were

A two mile-wide geodesic dome over Midtown Manhattan doesn't sound like the most practical way to reduce air pollution and regulate weather, but Buckminster Fuller and Sandao once went to great lengths mapping out plans for one in 1960. Spanning the East River to the Hudson and covering 62nd Street to 22nd Street, they planned for it to be built from shatterproof glass, mist-plated with aluminum to reduce glare from the sun. Weighing 4,000 tonnes, Fuller argued that the structure, built by a fleet of helicopters fitting each glass plate, would cost $200 million and be invisible to the naked eye for those inside. There were potential problems for the dome, however: Fuller stipulated that cars or engines of any kind were to be banned. Oh, and there was the chance the dome might float away. It's been argued that, because the dome's weight was comparable to that of the air beneath it, it could float in hot weather, and would have to be anchored in place with cables. Surprisingly, the idea never took off.

Wright's design (left) was ambitious: a mile-high skyscraper in 1956 was no mean feat. It would have been four times higher than the world's tallest build at the time, and just under twice the height of the world record holder today.



The Mile High Illinois began as a concept when Wright was asked to design a mile-high television tower. But, seeing it as a wasted opportunity, he went ahead and built a skyscraper instead. Drawing on the aerodynamic properties of a church spire, he argued that the rapier-like design would resist air pressure and prevent it from swaying in the wind. The architect estimated it would occupy 100,000 people across 528 floors at a probable cost of $60,000,000.



An architect not known for his fondness of crowded cities, Wright justified his creation by placing it in a large park, arguing that the vast capacity of the building allowed for greater use of surrounding green space. Cars would not be needed as Wright envisaged helicopters could drop workers off, and factored in parking for 100 of them.



Despite a solid architectural framework underpinning the design, it was never built. It's legacy however lives on in a succession of skyscrapers -- built and proposed -- that drew upon Wright's stylings. The current holder of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa stands at 830 meters high, whilst the Jeddah Tower, under construction and the closest to Wright's design, will become the first skyscraper to break the one kilometer mark. The Sky Mile Tower, proposed for Tokyo, aims to achieve Wright's dream and stand a mile high. Part of a vision for a mega-city in Tokyo for 2045, it remains to be seen whether it, like The Illinois, will make it off the drawing board.

Spheres were integral to the work of mathematician Sir Isaac Newton, in life and, at one time, in death. The great scientist worked out the force holding us to the big sphere beneath our feet, and French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee thought it would be a fitting shape to remember him by.



In 1784 he drew up plans for a grand, 500 foot (150 m) cenotaph -- eight meters taller than Strasbourg Cathedral, the highest building at the time. Inside was to be a void, with small holes in the building's shell allowing sunlight to pierce through, mapping out star constellations and planets and acting as a vast planetarium. Though never built, etchings of the concept were popular, with copies currently held a the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

Boris Iofan's colossal design for the Palace of the Soviets has become one of the finest examples of an architectural moonshot that fell to earth. The imposing design was the winning entry of an international competition in 1931 for a new administrative and congress hall in Moscow, Russia. At a height of 1,365 feet (416m), it would have eclipsed the Empire State Building as the tallest in the world, while the 160 meter wide, 100 meter tall main hall held the capacity for 21,000 seats.



The design was heavily revised over time -- partially under the instruction of Stalin himself -- emphasizing both neoclassical motifs and the gigantic statue of Lenin atop. The foundations were laid down by 1939 but the Nazi invasion in 1941 halted construction. It never resumed, although the abandoned site would still become home to a record-breaking build -- the Moskova Pool, in 1958, the world's largest outdoor swimming pool.

Zaha Hadid's Tokyo Olympic Stadium was many things -- ultramodern, typically curvacious and above all, very expensive. The design for the 2020 Games was also intended for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but it was not without its detractors: leading Japanese architect Arata Isozaki labeled it a "disgrace to future generations." However construction costs spiraled as the price of steel rose, with a stadium's new price tag increasing to 250 billion yen ($2.02 billion). Eventually in July 2015 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the design was being scrapped for a more cost-effective alternative.

Photos: Here's what world famous skylines could have looked like The Hotel Attraction, Antoni Gaudi –



The late Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi's project -- the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona could be finished by 2030 -- but the one that got away was the Hotel Attraction in New York. The futurist building designed in 1908 would have been 1,246 feet (380 meters) tall, around the same size as the Empire State Building, featuring a 400 foot (121 meter) high chamber in honor of past U.S. presidents. Details surrounding the proposed building are vague -- little was known about the project until 1956 -- but it is believed that Gaudi presented the plans in person in New York.

Unconfirmed reports say that the site the Hotel Attraction would have occupied was later the location for the World Trade Center. It was a quirk of history that opened up a potential second life for the architect's design. After the destruction of the Twin Towers, Gaudi's Hotel Attraction was put forward by architect Paul Laffoley and a group of contemporaries as part of an international memorial competition. Michael Arad entered the winning commission, but fans of Gaudi still won, with his design finally forced into the public eye.

The Coney Island Globe Tower, seen at the rear of this New York Tribune cover, was the ambitious megastructure dreamed up by Samuel Friede. Proposed in May 1906, it was to include a 700 foot (213 meter) sphere with multiple floors, containing everything from restaurants to garden to a bowling alley -- not to mention the world's largest ballroom and a theme park. All in all, it would have fitted 50,000 people and operate 24 hours a day.



As with most grand schemes, the problem was money. Friede advertized the project looking for $1,500,000 of investment, saying the project was expected to pay 100% interest annually. The cornerstone was laid on May 26, and investors jumped at the chance to make such returns. All was not how it seemed, however.



Delays followed and anxiety spread throughout the city. Another ceremony was held when the first piece of steel was moved into place. Promises were broken and the threat of injunctions followed. By 1908 it was discovered that the ambitious project wasn't just a pipe dream -- it was a fraud.

It was supposed to be the centerpiece of Liverpool, England's redevelopment as European Capital of Culture in 2008. As it stands, all that remains of the Fourth Grace (also known as The Cloud) are these beautiful renderings. The concept, which was once described as a "diamond knuckleduster" by The Guardian, won an architectural competition in 2002 for a fourth building to sit alongside Liverpool's Three Graces - the Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool building. A mixture of museum and commercial rental space, its £228 million ($322 million) budget spiraled to £324 million ($457 million) by 2004, spelling the end to a design that the locals, if not the architectural community, were set against from the off.

Three miles from Red Square, a very different type of monument was supposed to have been erected. One thousand nine hundred and sixty eight feet (600 meters) high with room for 25,000 people, Russia Tower was closer to a vertical city -- over 600 feet higher than its nearest rival in Europe. It was also to be one of the most eco-friendly skyscrapers in the world: the largest to be naturally ventilated, with three 'arms' tapering towards the summit and a 'green' spine; triple-glazed to reduce heat loss and photovoltaics supplying energy demands and feeding back into the grid when in surplus. The cornerstone was laid in September 2007. Just over a year later the financial crisis struck. You can probably guess by now what happened next.

Another victim of the global economic slump, the Nakheel Harbour and Tower in Dubai failed to fly when, six years after being proposed, it was canceled in December 2009. The 3,280 feet (one kilometer) high tower was first mooted as the centerpiece of Palm Jumeirah, the vast man-made archipelago in the Persian Gulf, although it was later re-located closer to the Dubai Marina. The design for the mixed-use complex drew on Islamic monuments of the past according to the architects, invoking the Harbor of Alexandria, the bridges of Isafahan, the gardens of Alhambra and the promenade of Tangier -- but like the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the plan, estimated to cost $38 billion, came crumbling down.