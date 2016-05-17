Breaking News

Tohoku: Beautiful photos from Japan's most underrated travel region

By CNN staff

Updated 8:42 PM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

It's easy to see why this beach is named "Jodogahama," or Pure Land. In Rikuchu Kaigan National Park, it's one of Japan's nationally designated Places of Scenic Beauty.
Jodogahama Beach (Iwate prefecture)
Three peaks of Tohoku's Zao mountain range surround this circular crater lake named after "kama," a traditional iron pot that shares its shape. It sits on the border between Yamagata and Miyagi prefectures.
Okama Crater Lake (Yamagata and Miyagi prefectures)
This range of dormant volcanoes is known for its beauty throughout the seasons -- fall included. The area is filled with ponds, marshes, hiking trails and hot springs.
Hakkoda Mountains (Aomori prefecture)
Making an entrance down a 100-foot drop, these falls, near the ski resort/hot spring town of Shizukuishi, come in with a mighty roar.
Torigoe-no-taki Falls (Iwate prefecture)
Frozen scenes like this can be found during a winter visit to Fukushima's Lake Inawashiro. These "shibuki-gori" natural ice sculptures form when water is picked up by strong winds from the west.
Lake Inawashiro (Fukushima prefecture)
Trails on the photogenic volcano, located between Akita and Yamagata prefectures, take hikers through marshes, teeming wildflowers and alpine lakes.
Mt. Chokai (Akita and Yamagata prefectures)
Come cherry blossom season Tohoku doesn't disappoint. Miyagi's Shiraishi River hosts an annual Ogawara Sakura Festival -- said to be one of the country's top cherry blossom viewing experiences.
Shiraishi River (Miyagi prefecture)
Abukuma-do is a 3,000-meter-long limestone cave network located outside the Fukushima city of Tamura. Only 600 meters of the caves are open to explore. It takes about 40 minutes to get through.
Abukuma-do (Fukushima prefecture)
Some 260 islands of various sizes are scattered around Miyagi's Matsushima Bay, which has been named one of the three most scenic spots in Japan.
Matsushima Bay (Miyagi)
Tourists come to Tohoku's largest ski resort not only for the popular winter sport but also to trek, visit hot springs and see the famous "snow monsters," the result of mist freezing on the trees.
Zao Onsen Ski Resort (Yamagata prefecture)
Japan newbies could be forgiven for mistaking this Tohoku volcano for Mt. Fuji. Sitting northwest of Morioka, it's sometimes called Nambu Fuji -- or half-sided Fuji -- for its resemblance to the more famous peak.
Mt. Iwate (Iwate prefecture)
Sakura bloom outside Hirosaki Castle in Aomori prefecture. A prime place for viewing blossoms in spring, it's picturesque all year long.
Cherry blossoms (Aomori prefecture)
This pretty waterfall, fed by year-round snow on Mt. Chokai, remains chilly even during the warmer seasons.
Mototaki Waterfall (Akita prefecture)
Wooden paths have been placed through the Oe Wetlands in Fukushima's Hinoemata village. The prefecture lures travelers to its many beautiful natural sites.
Oe Wetlands (Fukushima prefecture)
Yamagata obviously doesn't have a monopoly on snow monsters. Sixteen mountains make up Aomori's Hakkoda range, of which Mount Odake is the main peak.
Hakkoda Mountains (Aomori prefecture)
The park is made up of two areas -- Hachimantai and Towada-Hakkoda, the latter of which includes Honshu's largest crater lake, Lake Towada, and most of the Oirase River valley that exits into the Pacific Ocean.
Towada-Hachimantai National Park (Aomori prefecture)
According to a popular myth, a fisherman discovered these seaside hot springs when he saw a turtle bathing in the warm waters centuries ago.
Yunohama Hot Springs (Yamagata prefecture)
This 136-kilometer-long river, which creates a natural border for Akita, Iwate and Aomori, leads into the Sea of Japan through Akita prefecture.
Yoneshiro River (Akita prefecture)
CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

(CNN)Nothing beats Tokyo for bright lights and busy nights. But when it comes to natural beauty in Japan, it's hard to top Tohoku.

Located at the tip of Japan's main island of Honshu, the Tohoku region is made up of six prefectures: Aomori, Akita, Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi and Yamagata.
Though devastated by the tsunami and earthquake in 2011, Tohoku's recovery has been swift.
Japanese and foreign visitors alike are returning to the area -- and visiting in greater numbers -- for its timeless art, culture, food and scenery that's truly breathtaking in every season.
    We've put together a gallery of natural Tohoku highlights that offers a glimpse of the beauty this region has to offer.
    Getting there

    Sendai, in Miyagi prefecture, is Tohoku's largest city and serviced by regular flights from Japan's major cities.
    However the entire Tohoku region is easily accessed by train, with the country's Shinkansen bullet trains making the journey to several cities and towns in the region multiple times a day.
    From tempura to miso -- 25 Japanese foods we love
