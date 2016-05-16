Story highlights DMC addresses gun violence in "Flames"

New York (CNN) Rapper Darryl McDaniels -- known as DMC -- says gun violence shouldn't be a partisan issue.

The artist told CNN in an interview that partisan "arguing" over gun control needs to stop and called on politicians to find "sensible and safe" solutions to the problem of gun violence.

"I don't look at things from a Democratic or Republican position because as soon as you say, 'I'm a Democrat and you're a Republican' there's a beef right then and there," DMC told CNN.

While many Democrats say limiting access to firearms and high-volume ammunition clips is the best way to curb gun violence, many Republicans maintain that imrproving mental health care is the most effective approach to the problem. And as Black Lives Matter activists urge action over alleged cases of police brutality, others believe that street and gang violence in cities like Chicago are the problem.

"Whether it's a cop shooting a kid or a kid shooting a kid, we gotta look at the totality of the senseless, ridiculous, foolish violence that is polluting all of our communities," DMC said. "So I decided to be the rock 'n' roll hip hop guy that wouldn't be afraid to make a song about it because it isn't all good in the 'hood."