'An open wound': Mexico's missing women and girls

Photos: A woman in Mexico City cries in her daughter's bedroom. Her daughter Amairay was an 18-year-old student who disappeared in 2012.

Photos: An altar is set in a home living room for Amanda, a 16-year-old who never came home from school in 2012. Every night, her father and sisters pray for her, said photographer Nuria Lopez Torres.

Photos: Karla Patricia is the daughter of Anayeli, a 23-year-old who disappeared in October. Anayeli left for work in the morning but never arrived.

Photos: Africa Camila was 4 years old in this portrait. The 11-year-old disappeared in September when she went out to buy candy.

Photos: Tadeo, 7, holds a flyer next to his grandmother, Rosa Maria. Tadeo's mother, Fabiola, was kidnapped in 2012 when she left for a job interview.

Photos: Lipstick and graffiti mark the room of Rocio, a 15-year-old who disappeared in November.

Photos: Nayeli, a 19-year-old who disappeared in 2011, wrote this note in a photo book for her mother. Part of it says, "Here is your little family safe, remember that all of us love you."