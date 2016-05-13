Friday the 13th: Relax, it's not that bad

(CNN) Eek! It's Friday the 13th , and that means we're all in for a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, right?

Not necessarily.

Let's delve deeper into this most hated of days and find out if there's really a cause for your(try saying that a couple of times).

It's only bad if you're into Dan Brown-style symbolism

The folks who study folklore will tell you this whole thing may be rooted in religion. To wit: Christianity. Jesus was apparently crucified on a Friday. And the 13th person at his final meal (aka the Last Supper) was that traitor, Judas. Friday+13 = GASP!

It's not even universally dreaded ...

Not everyone's freaked out by 13, cause they've got other numbers to worry about.

In China, for instance, the dreaded number is 4 , because it sounds like the Chinese word for death.

In Japan, it's also four (again, death) and the number nine (sounds like the Japanese word for pain and suffering).

Yeah, bad things have happened on this day ...

Costa Concordia sank. Tupac died. The stock market crashed. Thesank.died. The

... but so did a ton of good things

Bad stuff happens every day. Think of all the good things Friday the 13th has brung:

Alfred Hitchcock (now there's a guy who understood fear). Heavy metal was born. So was(now there's a guy who understood fear).

Hollywood sign The was unveiled . And Hollywood made a killing with the "Friday the 13th" franchise (A 13th one is in the works)

And the best thing about Friday the 13th?

We're one step closer to the weekend.

