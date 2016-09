Photos: Unseen photos of Europe after World War II A woman walks on Omaha Beach in 1947, three years after the Allied forces invaded German-occupied France during World War II. The photo was taken by David Seymour, a famous Polish photographer also known as Chim. These color images, recently scanned and never seen before, follow the route the Allies took as they drove toward Berlin. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Two men share a drink at Omaha Beach in 1947. V-E Day was announced 71 years ago this week, ending the European phase of World War II. Hide Caption 2 of 12

The American flag flies at a U.S. military cemetery on Omaha Beach. More than 150,000 Allied troops -- about half of them Americans -- stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day. The operation was the turning point of World War II. Hide Caption 3 of 12

A destroyed German "Panther" tank is seen in Belgium in 1947. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Discarded U.S. Army clothing is worn in Bastogne, Belgium, in 1947. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Bastogne was the site of a major battle in December 1944. Hide Caption 6 of 12

A girl lays flowers at a U.S. cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, in 1947. It is now the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial. Hide Caption 7 of 12

A bridge in Nijmegen, Netherlands, in 1947. Securing Dutch bridges was a key objective of Operation Market Garden, an Allied battle plan that came up short. Hide Caption 8 of 12

People walk by a damaged building in Nijmegen in 1947. Hide Caption 9 of 12

A German's grave is seen in the Hurtgen Forest near Aachen, Germany. Hide Caption 10 of 12

The garden of the Reich Chancellery building in Berlin is where the bodies of Adolf Hitler and his wife were cremated by their staff. Hide Caption 11 of 12