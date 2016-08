Brazil's Dilma Rousseff was ousted from the presidency on August 31, 2016, when the Senate voted 61-20 to find her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial. Rousseff had been suspended earlier. Here are other world leaders who left office before the end of their term, either by choice or by constitutional action:

In 1974, five years after he was first elected, Nixon became the first U.S. President to resign from office. He stepped down after the Watergate scandal, which stemmed from a break-in at the Democratic National Committee office during the 1972 presidential campaign.

The United Kingdom's first female Prime Minister, who was called the "Iron Lady" for her personal and political toughness, served from 1975 to 1990. She was forced to resign in 1990 during an internal leadership struggle.

After serving just a year as Japan's Prime Minister, Abe resigned from his post in 2007 after low approval ratings and scandals amongst several government ministers. He was re-elected in 2012.

One of Australia's most controversial leaders in recent history, Abbott was toppled in a leadership challenge just two years into his role. After his final speech, Abbott ended his term with a tweet: "Thank you for the privilege of being Prime Minister. My love for this country is as strong as ever."

He rose to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, but the former Pakistani President left office nine years later after an erosion in power coupled with economic problems and accusations that included corruption. Musharraf denied doing anything for personal gain.

Berlusconi weathered many crises, including sex scandals and corruption trials, during his three terms as Italy's Prime Minister. But the loss of his parliamentary majority -- and with it his ability to command the government -- was a blow from which Berlusconi could not recover in 2011.

Mbeki rose to power in 1999 after Nelson Mandela -- South Africa's first black President -- retired. Mbeki had been Mandela's deputy. He resigned in 2008 after his party asked him to. The request came after a judge threw out the corruption, fraud and racketeering charges against Mbeki's political rival, Jacob Zuma, calling them invalid and accusing Mbeki's government of political interference in the case.

The former British Prime Minister was in office from 1997 to 2007. He resigned with his reputation clouded by the disastrous outcome of the Iraq war and the "Cash for Honors" scandal, allegations that his ruling Labour Party promised honors -- including seats in the upper House of Lords and knighthoods -- in return for loans to help a 2005 general election campaign. (No charges were brought in the case.) He handed the Prime Minister post to Gordon Brown, who himself would resign a few years later.

The Russian President announced his resignation on New Year's Eve in 1999, putting then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in charge. During the announcement, Yeltsin apologized for failing to live up to early expectations as the architect of Russia's new democracy.

Fernando Collor de Mello: Collor had served for just two years as Brazil's President when he resigned in 1992, weeks after impeachment proceedings against him had begun. Allegations of corruption had started just 100 days into his presidency. Collor was convicted by the Senate and barred from holding office for eight years. Now he is a senator himself.