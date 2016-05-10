Breaking News

Prescription drug abuse: There is help

By Bethany Hines, Jacqueline Gulledge and Ashley N. Vaughan, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillersPrescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Story highlights

  • Millions of people are non-medical users of pain relievers, agency says
  • Those affected by prescription drug abuse can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
  • Treatment options should be tailored to fit an individual's needs, experts say

(CNN)Facing the reality that "I need help" and knowing where to actually get it are crucial initial steps for anyone battling prescription drug addiction. The process to recovery can be one ridden with pain, denial and shame.

If you search on the Internet for "Where to get help for prescription drug abuse?" search results are in the millions. Trying to find the best treatment options for yourself or a loved one can be overwhelming. But it is not impossible.
Death from prescription opioid overdose has quadrupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2015 more than 15,000 people died from overdoses. Emergency departments across the country treat more than 1,000 people each day for abusing prescription opioids.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that in 2014, about 15 million people in the United States older than 12 were non-medical users of pain relievers. On the agency's website, it offers a behavioral health treatment services locator where individuals can type in their ZIP code and get directions to treatment centers in their community.
Opioids and overdoses: 4 things to know
Opioids and overdoses: 4 things to know
The agency also offers a 24-hour free hot line for treatment referrals and support: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Calls are confidential and offered in English and Spanish.
For treatment options tailored to the needs of veterans, the Veterans Crisis Line directs veterans and their loved ones to "qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hot line": 1-800-273-8255, option 1.
The department's website says veterans of all "ages and circumstances" can also chat online and text 838255 for support options. All contact points are accessible 24 hours a days, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The organization says since its inception it has answered more than 2 million calls and dispatched emergency responders more than 70,000 times to callers in distress.
According to the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, approximately 10 million Americans, aged 12 to 29, need treatment for substance abuse and addiction. The Partnership for Drug Free Kids offers a toll-free hotline: 1-855-378-DRUGFREE (4373) to help parents who are seeking help for their children.
Above the Influence, a program of the Partnership for Drug Free Kids, is a website for young adults who are either struggling with addiction or who have a friend who is. The website describes warning signs and resources to find help and treatment.
Opioid epidemic may be underestimated, CDC report says
Opioid epidemic may be underestimated, CDC report says
Once referred to a treatment center, knowing what to look for is key. Treatment options are not created equal or one-size-fits-all. When considering a program, the National Institute on Drug Abuse recommends choosing a treatment method that is backed by solid scientific evidence. The organization also recommends asking whether a program customizes treatment to the individual needs of each patient, taking into account a patient's background and particular history with drug abuse.
"Without attending to the social issues (of an individual) we will not see as great of an effect as potentially possible," says Jack Stein, the institute's Director of the Office of Science Policy and Communications. "We need to approach substance abuse disorder from a whole person perspective."
Stein also recommends selecting a treatment program that uses a combination therapy approach: one that addresses both detoxifying and the continuing needs of the individual.
&#39;Grey death&#39;: The powerful street drug that&#39;s puzzling authorities
'Grey death': The powerful street drug that's puzzling authorities
The National Institute on Drug Abuse offers advice about questions to ask upon starting a treatment program, such as whether the duration of treatment is sufficient for the need. On its website, the institute says research suggests most addicted people need a minimum of three months in treatment. However, the best treatment strategies track one's progress and develop plans that will maintain a long-term recovery.
One way to guarantee continued support during and after a treatment program is to find a local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.
Unfortunately, when it comes to prescription drug abuse, relapse can happen. It's important to realize, says the National Institute on Drug Abuse, that even if relapse occurs, it doesn't automatically equal failure.
The organization encourages families to view substance abuse similarly to a chronic disorder such as heart disease or asthma, which will require "support and vigilance on the part of the individual." Staying connected to a community like a local support group is key. So is recognizing there maybe setbacks.
"We try to encourage families to understand that relapse can occur, but the individual can recover," Stein said.
Treatment is just one solution to stopping the increase in prescription drug abuse. The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse (CASA) focuses on research to find the link between substance abuse and behavioral traits. Its research is then used to help inform parents of warning signs.
CASA also uses research to determine what does and doesn't work in treatment methods and shares its findings with health care providers and individuals.
For additional information, the National Institute of Health has many resources available for children, young adults, adults and seniors suffering from prescription drug abuse such as diagnosis, tests, treatments and therapy options.