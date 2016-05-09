Photos: New photos show Bush on 9/11 U.S. President George W. Bush greets students as he visits an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida, on September 11, 2001. It was here where Bush first learned of the terrorist attacks against the United States. These photos, taken by former White House photographer Eric Draper, were recently released by the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Bush listens to students read during the visit to Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Bush, after learning of the terrorist attacks, prepares his remarks to the nation.

Bush watches news coverage of the attacks aboard Air Force One.

Bush talks on the phone at a Louisiana Air Force base as adviser Karl Rove stands by.

Bush talks on the phone at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Bush and White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card talk privately after arriving at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Bush and White House Staff Secretary Harriet Miers walk through Air Force One en route to Washington.

Bush is joined in his Air Force One office by Card, White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer and White House Counsel Dan Bartlett.

Aboard Air Force One, Bush talks with Lt. Col. Cindy Wright of the White House Medical Office.

First lady Laura Bush listens as Bush discusses the terrorist attacks with White House staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center.

Bush talks with Card, Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in Washington.

Bush pauses for members of the press before addressing the nation from the Oval Office.

Bush reads through his remarks prior to delivering his address.

Bush delivers his address to the nation.