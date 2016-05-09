Breaking News

Plane Tales: The secret lives of your fellow passengers

By Halima Ali, for CNN. Illustrations by CNN's Anastasia Beltyukova

Updated 4:46 PM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bored with frequent flying, Eva Liparova decided to get fellow passengers to write their secrets in a book. &quot;It was quite funny because it took me about four hours to be brave and gather the courage to walk to the first person!&quot; she says.
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Plane talesBored with frequent flying, Eva Liparova decided to get fellow passengers to write their secrets in a book. "It was quite funny because it took me about four hours to be brave and gather the courage to walk to the first person!" she says.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Eventually, Liparova handed the simple, brown notebook and a pen to a woman in the front economy seat. Before long, stories began to fill up its pages.
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Page turnerEventually, Liparova handed the simple, brown notebook and a pen to a woman in the front economy seat. Before long, stories began to fill up its pages.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;There was a guy flying to San Francisco to ask his girlfriend to marry him,&quot; Liparova says. &quot;And then you got this chain of cheering in the following stories. It was strange how incredibly quickly you can establish a sense of friendship and community if you go into a situation with complete curiosity.&quot;
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Wings of love"There was a guy flying to San Francisco to ask his girlfriend to marry him," Liparova says. "And then you got this chain of cheering in the following stories. It was strange how incredibly quickly you can establish a sense of friendship and community if you go into a situation with complete curiosity."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
In total, 33 people wrote in the book with stories of honeymoons, babies and a marriage proposal among the tales that emerged. Click on through the gallery to meet some of those who contributed.
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Lives in the airIn total, 33 people wrote in the book with stories of honeymoons, babies and a marriage proposal among the tales that emerged. Click on through the gallery to meet some of those who contributed.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&quot;I am traveling to San Francisco en route to New Zealand,&quot; wrote the woman in seat 62G, Flossie Williamson. &quot;The reason for my trip which I have now done twice in a month is because when I visited last time I fell in love. All very cheesy but I am now moving to the other side of the world to start my life with a very funny Kiwi.&quot;
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Long-distance romance"I am traveling to San Francisco en route to New Zealand," wrote the woman in seat 62G, Flossie Williamson. "The reason for my trip which I have now done twice in a month is because when I visited last time I fell in love. All very cheesy but I am now moving to the other side of the world to start my life with a very funny Kiwi."
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Flossie Williamson says the book was a perfect way to record her mission of love. &quot;I felt like a bit of dork when I wrote it because at the time I was sat in my seat looking smug, nervous and grinning from ear to ear and by telling my story my neighbors would then know why! It couldn&#39;t have been a better flight to have written in it.&quot;
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
'Grinning from ear to ear'Flossie Williamson says the book was a perfect way to record her mission of love. "I felt like a bit of dork when I wrote it because at the time I was sat in my seat looking smug, nervous and grinning from ear to ear and by telling my story my neighbors would then know why! It couldn't have been a better flight to have written in it."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;2 days after getting married, I am sat on this plane for our honeymoon (a 3 week West Coast adventure!),&quot; wrote Kelly Barfoot in Seat 60A. Several honeymooners and couples celebrating anniversaries of long marriages shared their stories.
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
New couples, old couples "2 days after getting married, I am sat on this plane for our honeymoon (a 3 week West Coast adventure!)," wrote Kelly Barfoot in Seat 60A. Several honeymooners and couples celebrating anniversaries of long marriages shared their stories.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;It certainly made you think more about what the other passengers&#39; stories were and why they may have been on the flight,&quot; says Kelly Barfoot. &quot;It kind of made the flight feel a bit more special, I&#39;d say. Because it felt like we had something more to say than just &#39;we&#39;re going on holiday.&#39;&quot;
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Special moment"It certainly made you think more about what the other passengers' stories were and why they may have been on the flight," says Kelly Barfoot. "It kind of made the flight feel a bit more special, I'd say. Because it felt like we had something more to say than just 'we're going on holiday.'"
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Liparova encouraged contributors to ask their fellow guests questions. Asked to pick a super power, the person in 42C wrote: &quot;It would be to liberate people&#39;s consciousness by simply looking at them. And one by one, soul to soul, through gazing into the eyes... humanity would awaken from the deep slumber of Samsara.&quot;
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Super powersLiparova encouraged contributors to ask their fellow guests questions. Asked to pick a super power, the person in 42C wrote: "It would be to liberate people's consciousness by simply looking at them. And one by one, soul to soul, through gazing into the eyes... humanity would awaken from the deep slumber of Samsara."
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Liparova, pictured, says she&#39;s hoping to track down all 33 contributors to her book to present them with copies.
Photos: The secret lives of your fellow plane passengers
Peope behind the seat numbersLiparova, pictured, says she's hoping to track down all 33 contributors to her book to present them with copies.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
zenfoodliparova.book1Plane-tales_02liparova.book3Plane-tales_03flossiewilliamson1Plane-tales_04barfoot1Plane-tales-5liparova

(CNN)At any given time, there are about 5,000 planes in the air over the United States, many with hundreds of passengers, all with a story and their reasons for going from A to B.

It was this fact, coupled with the boredom that comes from regularly flying for up to 13 hours to and from the United States for work, that led Eva Liparova to take action.
Tired of inflight movies and determined to get people away from their screens and interacting with each other, she came up with a plan in May 2014.
Liparova boarded her 11-hour London to San Francisco Virgin Atlantic flight armed with a notebook and pen and a quest to collect as many stories from her fellow passengers as possible.
    "I work as a theater producer and co-founder at Parrot in the Tank, and most of the time we stage shows that are inspired by real people's stories," she tells CNN.
    Read More
    "So I have this fascination for collecting strangers' stories because I just think that's such a nice way to get through the day.
    "My overall aim was to see how many stories could I collect and what could I learn about the types of people who were flying on this particular route."

    Stage fright

    Eva Liparova says her book acted as a natural icebreaker between passengers.
    Eva Liparova says her book acted as a natural icebreaker between passengers.
    This wasn't as easy as she had imagined, thanks to the sudden onset of stage fright at 30,000 feet.
    "It was quite funny because it took me about four hours to be brave and gather the courage to walk to the first person!" she says with a laugh.
    But eventually she did, handing a simple, brown notebook and pen to a woman in the front economy seat.
    Inside was a short introduction by Eva and some instructions:
    1. Read the last story in this book.
    2. Write a response to the question.
    3. Ask a new question or use the same question again.
    4. Pass the book to the person next to you.
    5. If you don't want to write, please pass it on.
    6. Return to Eva in seat 42E when done.
    In total, 33 people wrote in the book with stories of honeymoons, babies and a marriage proposal among the tales that emerged.
    What happens when you&#39;re born on an airplane?
    What happens when you're born on an airplane?
    "I guess the loveliest thing is that if you receive the book from somebody and you read the last story, you basically get the other person's context, so the stories acted as a natural icebreaker," says Liparova.

    Revealing words

    Some entries were more personal than others.
    "I think what surprised me most was just the level of how open people were about their personal life," she says.
    "There was one story in which a woman mentioned visiting her elderly parents in Yorkshire [in northern England] and she essentially said, 'I think that was the last time I saw my dad.' That's a very intimate thing to share with strangers.
    "Then there was a guy flying to San Francisco to ask his girlfriend to marry him -- and then you got this chain of cheering in the following stories.
    "It was strange how incredibly quickly you can establish a sense of friendship and community if you go into a situation with complete curiosity."

    'Special moment'

    Newlyweds: Kelly Barfoot and her husband.
    Newlyweds: Kelly Barfoot and her husband.
    One of the honeymooners on the plane was newlywed Kelly Barfoot, who was traveling with her husband following their wedding.
    Her entry read:
    "2 days after getting married, I am sat on this plane for our honeymoon (a 3 week West Coast adventure!). To seat 59A, good luck with the proposal, I hope she says yes!
    "It's good to see what a book like this can do to a bunch of random people, how it brings people together to share stories and adventures.
    "My question for you is ... If you could only teach a child one thing, what would it be and why? 60A & 60B."
    &#39;Mad Men&#39; meets &#39;Airplane!&#39;: Vintage photos show aviation&#39;s golden age
    'Mad Men' meets 'Airplane!': Vintage photos show aviation's golden age
    Barfoot thought the book was a great idea.
    "It certainly made you think more about what the other passengers' stories were and why they may have been on the flight," she says.
    And the launch of the project on their honeymoon flight made it seem all the more fitting.
    "It kind of made the flight feel a bit more special, I'd say. Because it felt like we had something more to say than just 'we're going on holiday.'"
    She said her idea for the question she asked the next passenger was inspired by the knowledge that she and her husband were hoping to start a family soon.

    'Crazy excited'

    Flossie Williamson was jetting around the world to join her New Zealand boyfriend.
    Flossie Williamson was jetting around the world to join her New Zealand boyfriend.
    Liparova's favorite story?
    That honor was bestowed on Flossie Williamson, who was on her way to starting a new life on the other side of the world with a man she had met just six weeks earlier.
    "I am traveling to San Francisco en route to New Zealand," Williamson wrote. "The reason for my trip which I have now done twice in a month is because when I visited last time I fell in love.
    "All very cheesy but I am now moving to the other side of the world to start my life with a very funny Kiwi.
    "I am crazy excited for the move and the adventures I will have.
    "If I could click my fingers I would hope that everyone finds that special person and has the guts and courage to drop everything to be happy.
    "Wish me luck.
    "Written by a slightly crazy, happy girl in 62G."
    Williamson remembers the book well.
    A Pakistani girl&#39;s boundary-breaking bike journey
    A Pakistani girl's boundary-breaking bike journey
    "I had been watching this book being passed around and people's reactions for hours," she says. "I was at the back of the plane so it took forever to get to me, and I was worried I was going to be asleep and miss out on it.
    "I read lots of the other [stories], so many anniversaries, honeymoons. I especially liked the guy on his way to propose -- it seemed that love was most definitely in the air," she said.
    As for her offering: "I felt like a bit of a dork when I wrote it because at the time I was sat in my seat looking smug, nervous and grinning from ear to ear, and by telling my story, my neighbors would then know why!
    "It couldn't have been a better flight to have written in it."
    In response to this article, Virgin Atlantic sent out a tweet to help summon the co-authors who briefly crossed paths two years ago.
    Liparova's next project is to find the other 31 contributors.
    "As a thank you for writing in the book, it would be great to connect with them and simply just hand over all the stories to them because at the end of the day, they are the co-writers of the whole project, so I think it's only fair."
    • For more plane tales, read Eva's blog

    Halima Ali is a London-based freelance journalist and editor. She tweets @Halima_Ali