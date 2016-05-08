Breaking News

Anthony Bourdain uncovers a different kind of Greek island in Naxos

By Anthony Bourdain, Host

Updated 9:06 PM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sailing around Naxos at the bow of the Penelope is not a bad way to spend a couple of hours. Naxos is the largest of the Cyclades, a group of about 30 islands in the Aegean Sea.
Photos:
Sailing around Naxos at the bow of the Penelope is not a bad way to spend a couple of hours. Naxos is the largest of the Cyclades, a group of about 30 islands in the Aegean Sea.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Ouzo and Raki are a fitting accompaniment to the island&#39;s diverse array of seafood.
Photos:
Ouzo and Raki are a fitting accompaniment to the island's diverse array of seafood.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
It&#39;s believed that the Portara on Naxos stands in honor of the god Apollo.
Photos:
It's believed that the Portara on Naxos stands in honor of the god Apollo.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Locals celebrating the Greek god Dionysus parade through the streets of Naxos with torches.
Photos:
Locals celebrating the Greek god Dionysus parade through the streets of Naxos with torches.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Anthony Bourdain strings up fresh octopus Naxian style to dry it out before cooking.
Photos:
Anthony Bourdain strings up fresh octopus Naxian style to dry it out before cooking.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Bourdain speads out a feast -- lamb chops, octopus, calamari, local Naxian cheese, olives and salad -- at his rented villa.
Photos:
Bourdain speads out a feast -- lamb chops, octopus, calamari, local Naxian cheese, olives and salad -- at his rented villa.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
The Naxian landscape is a textured blend of rock and rich vegetation. The island is the greenest of the Cyclades.
Photos:
The Naxian landscape is a textured blend of rock and rich vegetation. The island is the greenest of the Cyclades.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Local musicians in the village of Apeiranthos play traditional folk songs.
Photos:
Local musicians in the village of Apeiranthos play traditional folk songs.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Greece&#39;s financial crisis seems far from the island of Naxos, where &quot;everything was just fine,&quot; Boudain said.
Photos:
Greece's financial crisis seems far from the island of Naxos, where "everything was just fine," Boudain said.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
01.axos.greece.bourdain02.axos.greece.bourdain04.axos.greece.bourdain05.axos.greece.bourdain07.axos.greece.bourdain08.axos.greece.bourdain09.axos.greece.bourdain10.axos.greece.bourdain12.axos.greece.bourdain

(CNN)Some shows start out with a simple premise -- or a nebulous one.

This one, set on the Greek island of Naxos, was the first one filmed for this season (episodes are frequently shown out of sequence).
The idea going in was quite simple: I go to a really nice, laid-back Greek island -- one with an actual local culture, businesses and income streams outside of tourism -- and slide gently into another year of making television whilst maintaining my suntan from summer vacation.
Naxos delivers the good life -- find out why
    Is this the world&#39;s most relaxing country?
    Greece Bourdain travel minute orig_00002203

      JUST WATCHED

      Is this the world's most relaxing country?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Is this the world's most relaxing country? 01:00
    What did I know about Naxos? What did I expect to find?
    Read More
    I will admit to have done little homework and having had few expectations. I knew that Greece as a nation was going through an awful, crippling financial crisis. I had asked for a villa where I might putter about and do some cooking as a base of operations.
    What would it be like, removed from the mainland? Naxos, I knew, (and had insisted ) was very different from Mykonos.
    It was not a party island. It was a blank slate. So the narrow slices of life depicted in this episode are me learning right there along with you.
    There's a lot of delicious food. The place is, as one would expect, gorgeous. But there are surprises -- and indicators both hopeful and ominous.
    Athens street food: A taste of Greece's culinary revolution
    23 best cities in the world for street food
    Island hopping in Vietnam