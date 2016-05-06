Breaking News

Bourdain: 'I'm not a dream date for a vegetarian'

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Belvárosi Disznótoros, a popular butcher shop in Budapest, Hungary, serves an array of tempting cured meats.
The schnitzel at Pléh Csárda in Budapest is "surfboard size," Bourdain said.
Lamb in a spicy tomato gravy is a favorite at Mother India in Glasgow, Scotland.
In Cuba, Bourdain encountered a whole roasted pig -- "a few years back, a pretty unthinkable luxury for just about everybody," he said.
The Scottish Breakfast at Wee Guy's Cafe in Glasgow features the traditional blood sausage.
A medianoche at Islas Canarias Restaurant in west Miami. Roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese and pickles fill this cousin of the Cuban sandwich.
In Los Angeles' Little Bangladesh, Swadesh serves up tasty Tandoori chicken kebabs.
At Miami's B&M Market, cow foot stew is a specialty.
On the streets of Chiang Mai, Thailand, pedestrians are just a snip away from something delicious: coils of herb-spiked sausages or sai ua.
In the gastronomic capital of Lyon, France, an artistic pâté en croûte delivers meat in loaf-form.
The siu mai at Myung In Dumplings in L.A.'s Koreatown are a prime example.
"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
In Los Angeles&#39; Little Bangladesh, Swadesh serves up tasty Tandoori chicken kebabs.
On a stickIn Los Angeles' Little Bangladesh, Swadesh serves up tasty Tandoori chicken kebabs.
Nothing goes to waste in many meat-centric eateries. At Miami&#39;s B&amp;amp;M Market, cow foot stew is a specialty.
In a stewNothing goes to waste in many meat-centric eateries. At Miami's B&M Market, cow foot stew is a specialty.
On the streets of Chiang Mai, Thailand, pedestrians are just a snip away from something delicious: coils of herb-spiked sausages or sai ua.
On the streetOn the streets of Chiang Mai, Thailand, pedestrians are just a snip away from something delicious: coils of herb-spiked sausages or sai ua.
In the gastronomic capital of Lyon, France, an artistic pâté en croûte delivers meat in loaf-form.
In a loafIn the gastronomic capital of Lyon, France, an artistic pâté en croûte delivers meat in loaf-form.
There&#39;s nothing wrong with wrapping meat up into tasty packages. The siu mai at Myung In Dumplings in L.A.&#39;s Koreatown are a prime example.
Wrapped and readyThere's nothing wrong with wrapping meat up into tasty packages. The siu mai at Myung In Dumplings in L.A.'s Koreatown are a prime example.
"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(CNN)If you've seen about a half-hour of Anthony Bourdain on TV, you know this: He's a carnivore.

From head to tail, he'll eat it.
"I'm not a dream date for a vegetarian," Bourdain told Anderson Cooper as the pair chatted about a past season of "Parts Unknown" over a simmering pot of Sunday gravy, a traditional tomato sauce made with necks and oxtails.
    Cooper, who has an affinity for Big Macs and has said he could subsist on nutrition shakes, is not so fond of less conventional animal products.
    Since "Parts Unknown" debuted in 2013, Bourdain has been hazing Cooper with food, mysterious meats in particular.
    Here are some of Bourdain's important lessons:

    Organs are essential

    Scotland's got an organ-meat headliner in haggis, yet Cooper is skeptical.
    "Isn't haggis like the intestine of something?" he asks in this clip:
    And what if it were? "What do you think a hot dog is?" Bourdain counters.
    The dish, which even Visit Scotland acknowledges "is not a beauty queen," is a mixture of sheep organs blended with oatmeal, onions and spices.
    While traditionally cooked in a sheep's stomach, much of today's haggis is cooked in synthetic sausage casings.

    Pig's face is tasty, too

    Pork is king in many countries, including the Philippines.
    "They do a dish called sisig that you would probably hate, which is sizzling chopped-up pig face," Bourdain tells Cooper in this clip:
    Cooper sees no reason to consume a pig's face.
    But there are reasons, Bourdain explains: "The textural variety in the face, the delicate interplay between meat and tendon and cartilage and crispy skin and fat."
    And again: "Have you ever had a hot dog?"

    Processed meat is a pleasure

    Mind you, Bourdain's got nothing against processed meats.
    His case for Spam in the clip below: "God wants you to eat this, Anderson."
    "If you were sort of not at your best at 2 o'clock in the morning," Korean army stew, or Budae-jjigae, is the start of a solution, Bourdain says.
    It's a mix of ground pork, hot dogs or Vienna sausages, Spam, kimchi, onions, chili paste and more.

    Too much meat? Yes, it's possible

    However unlikely, it is possible to overdo it with meat.
    In this clip, Bourdain says Argentina's boundless appetite for animals put him over the edge:
    "I saw my first vegetable when I got back to New York. I fell to my knees weeping with joy," he says. "I did not see a thing green for a week."
    No doubt he's fully recovered and ready for another pound of flesh.