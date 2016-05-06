Story highlights Zimbabwe demonetized its own currency in 2009 due to hyper-inflation

The country's central bank issued 1 trillion, 10 trillion and 100 trillion dollar notes

Zimbabwe recovered from excessively high inflation to -2.3% deflation

(CNN) What do the U.S. dollar, South African rand, the British pound, Indian rupee, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan have in common?

They are among the currencies being used in Zimbabwe as a solution to the country's problems with hyperinflation.

Since 2009, Zimbabwe has used other currencies in lieu of its own, which it abandoned after hyperinflation of more than 5,000 percent made it essentially worthless.

This system of using multiple currencies has led to a deflation rate of -2.3%, according to Zimbabwe's bank governor.

"We changed to a multiple currency system to stabilize, and inflation went down to 0% and it was magic," said the Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor, John Mangudya.

Read More