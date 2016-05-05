Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bill Murray Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:41 AM ET, Fri September 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Whether in a theater, on a golf course or simply off on his own, Bill Murray always seems to be the &lt;em&gt;real&lt;/em&gt; most interesting man in the world. Here&#39;s a look back at his life and career.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayWhether in a theater, on a golf course or simply off on his own, Bill Murray always seems to be the real most interesting man in the world. Here's a look back at his life and career.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
Murray first became known with Chicago&#39;s Second City comedy troupe, a group that included (back) Ann Ryerson, Bill Murray, Tino Insana; (center) Jim Staahl, John Candy, Betty Thomas; and (front) David Rasche.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray first became known with Chicago's Second City comedy troupe, a group that included (back) Ann Ryerson, Bill Murray, Tino Insana; (center) Jim Staahl, John Candy, Betty Thomas; and (front) David Rasche.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Murray was part of the &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; cast starting in the show&#39;s second season. He got off to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.openculture.com/2014/10/bill-murrays-apology-1977.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a slow start&lt;/a&gt;, but soon became a favorite. From left to right, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray was part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast starting in the show's second season. He got off to a slow start, but soon became a favorite. From left to right, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Murray isn&#39;t the only actor in his family. Brother Brian Doyle-Murray was also part of &quot;SNL,&quot; and Joel Murray, right, has recently been seen on &quot;Mad Men.&quot; All told, there are nine Murray siblings.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray isn't the only actor in his family. Brother Brian Doyle-Murray was also part of "SNL," and Joel Murray, right, has recently been seen on "Mad Men." All told, there are nine Murray siblings.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Murray&#39;s first big-screen lead role was in 1979&#39;s &quot;Meatballs.&quot; He played a camp counselor in a film that also featured, left to right, Peter Hume, Harvey Atkin and Keith Knight.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray's first big-screen lead role was in 1979's "Meatballs." He played a camp counselor in a film that also featured, left to right, Peter Hume, Harvey Atkin and Keith Knight.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
&quot;Caddyshack&quot; (1980) cemented Murray as a big-screen star. As groundskeeper Carl Spackler, he fights a gopher and his &quot;Cinderella story&quot; speech is often copied.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill Murray"Caddyshack" (1980) cemented Murray as a big-screen star. As groundskeeper Carl Spackler, he fights a gopher and his "Cinderella story" speech is often copied.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
With &quot;Stripes&quot; (1981), Murray -- here with Harold Ramis -- got his name above the title. In one scene, he leads his a platoon in a rousing version of &quot;Doo Wah Diddy Diddy.&quot;
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayWith "Stripes" (1981), Murray -- here with Harold Ramis -- got his name above the title. In one scene, he leads his a platoon in a rousing version of "Doo Wah Diddy Diddy."
Hide Caption
7 of 24
At the time it was released, 1984&#39;s &quot;Ghostbusters&quot; was the highest-grossing comedy in history -- and, adjusted for inflation, it still is. Murray, right, with Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, center, took a role originally intended for John Belushi and made it his own.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayAt the time it was released, 1984's "Ghostbusters" was the highest-grossing comedy in history -- and, adjusted for inflation, it still is. Murray, right, with Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, center, took a role originally intended for John Belushi and made it his own.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
Instead of quickly making another comedy -- or several -- Murray decided to star in a passion project, a film version of W. Somerset Maugham&#39;s &quot;The Razor&#39;s Edge,&quot; for which he co-wrote the script. The 1984 film, also starring Catherine Hicks, Theresa Russell, James Keach and Denholm Elliott, was a tough sell at the box office.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayInstead of quickly making another comedy -- or several -- Murray decided to star in a passion project, a film version of W. Somerset Maugham's "The Razor's Edge," for which he co-wrote the script. The 1984 film, also starring Catherine Hicks, Theresa Russell, James Keach and Denholm Elliott, was a tough sell at the box office.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
After &quot;Razor&#39;s Edge,&quot; Murray took four years off between starring roles -- though there was a well-received cameo in 1986&#39;s &quot;Little Shop of Horrors.&quot; His next major film was 1988&#39;s &quot;Scrooged,&quot; a re-telling of &quot;A Christmas Carol,&quot; which also features David Johansen.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill Murray After "Razor's Edge," Murray took four years off between starring roles -- though there was a well-received cameo in 1986's "Little Shop of Horrors." His next major film was 1988's "Scrooged," a re-telling of "A Christmas Carol," which also features David Johansen.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
&quot;Groundhog Day&quot; (1993), directed and co-written by Ramis, has become a classic. Murray plays a caustic Pennsylvania weatherman forced to live a day over and over again. In doing so, he comes to some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2003/12/07/style/groundhog-almighty.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;realizations about life&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill Murray"Groundhog Day" (1993), directed and co-written by Ramis, has become a classic. Murray plays a caustic Pennsylvania weatherman forced to live a day over and over again. In doing so, he comes to some realizations about life.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Murray, as usual, didn&#39;t follow &quot;Groundhog Day&quot; with more of the same. Instead he was a role player in Tim Burton&#39;s &quot;Ed Wood&quot; (1994), starring Johnny Depp, right. Murray plays Bunny Breckinridge, one of director Wood&#39;s friends.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray, as usual, didn't follow "Groundhog Day" with more of the same. Instead he was a role player in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood" (1994), starring Johnny Depp, right. Murray plays Bunny Breckinridge, one of director Wood's friends.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
The crazy Murray returned in 1996&#39;s &quot;Kingpin,&quot; a Farrelly brothers film in which Murray plays Ernie McCracken, an over-the-top bowler. Murray did a lot of his own bowling, including a sequence in which he hits three straight strikes.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayThe crazy Murray returned in 1996's "Kingpin," a Farrelly brothers film in which Murray plays Ernie McCracken, an over-the-top bowler. Murray did a lot of his own bowling, including a sequence in which he hits three straight strikes.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
Murray&#39;s relationship with writer-director Wes Anderson started with 1998&#39;s &quot;Rushmore.&quot; The actor plays Herman Blume, a wealthy man who takes a shine to Jason Schwartzman&#39;s private-school student, Max Fischer.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray's relationship with writer-director Wes Anderson started with 1998's "Rushmore." The actor plays Herman Blume, a wealthy man who takes a shine to Jason Schwartzman's private-school student, Max Fischer.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
Murray turned his persona inside-out with 2003&#39;s &quot;Lost in Translation,&quot; playing a famous actor making a commercial in Japan -- and finding himself ill at ease when not in front of the camera. Scarlett Johansson plays his (chaste) love interest.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray turned his persona inside-out with 2003's "Lost in Translation," playing a famous actor making a commercial in Japan -- and finding himself ill at ease when not in front of the camera. Scarlett Johansson plays his (chaste) love interest.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
Murray made &quot;Garfield: The Movie&quot; (2004) because of a misunderstanding. He thought the script was written by Joel Coen of the Coen brothers; instead it was by Joel &lt;em&gt;Cohen&lt;/em&gt;. Murray supplied the voice of the famed orange feline who crosses paths with a veterinarian (Jennifer Love Hewitt).
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray made "Garfield: The Movie" (2004) because of a misunderstanding. He thought the script was written by Joel Coen of the Coen brothers; instead it was by Joel Cohen. Murray supplied the voice of the famed orange feline who crosses paths with a veterinarian (Jennifer Love Hewitt).
Hide Caption
16 of 24
In &quot;The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou&quot; (2004), another Wes Anderson film, Murray plays a Jacques Cousteau-type undersea adventurer.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayIn "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" (2004), another Wes Anderson film, Murray plays a Jacques Cousteau-type undersea adventurer.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
Jim Jarmusch, of &quot;Stranger Than Paradise&quot; fame, directed Murray in &quot;Broken Flowers&quot; (2005). The film concerns an entrepreneur who goes in search of his long-lost son by meeting with his ex-girlfriends.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayJim Jarmusch, of "Stranger Than Paradise" fame, directed Murray in "Broken Flowers" (2005). The film concerns an entrepreneur who goes in search of his long-lost son by meeting with his ex-girlfriends.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Murray hasn&#39;t done many historical dramas, but he made another change of pace with &quot;Hyde Park on Hudson&quot; (2012), in which he played President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The story is about Roosevelt&#39;s affair with a distant cousin, played by Laura Linney.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray hasn't done many historical dramas, but he made another change of pace with "Hyde Park on Hudson" (2012), in which he played President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The story is about Roosevelt's affair with a distant cousin, played by Laura Linney.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Murray&#39;s latest film, &quot;St. Vincent,&quot; stars him as a stroke victim who befriends the son of a neighbor.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray's latest film, "St. Vincent," stars him as a stroke victim who befriends the son of a neighbor.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
One of Murray&#39;s sons attends Clemson University, and Murray was on hand for an &quot;ESPN Gameday&quot; in 2013 for the Clemson-Florida State game. He disagreed with ESPN expert Lee Corso and &lt;a href=&quot;http://deadspin.com/lee-corso-picks-fsu-dons-chief-osceola-garb-bill-murr-1448342124&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;then body-slammed him&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayOne of Murray's sons attends Clemson University, and Murray was on hand for an "ESPN Gameday" in 2013 for the Clemson-Florida State game. He disagreed with ESPN expert Lee Corso and then body-slammed him.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Murray, an avid golfer, passes caps to fans on the 17th hole during the third round of the AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2013. He can often be found on a course -- if not &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/aug/23/film.filmnews&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;driving a golf cart where it shouldn&#39;t go&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray, an avid golfer, passes caps to fans on the 17th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2013. He can often be found on a course -- if not driving a golf cart where it shouldn't go.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
Murray famously uses an 800 number to let the outside world reach him. His longtime friend, Mitch Glazer, is another intermediary -- who then becomes the butt of Murray jokes involving Kelly Lynch, Glazer&#39;s wife, and her movie &quot;Road House.&quot;
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray famously uses an 800 number to let the outside world reach him. His longtime friend, Mitch Glazer, is another intermediary -- who then becomes the butt of Murray jokes involving Kelly Lynch, Glazer's wife, and her movie "Road House."
Hide Caption
23 of 24
Murray has been married twice and has six children. Here he&#39;s seen with his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2004. The pair divorced in 2008.
Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray
The exciting life of Bill MurrayMurray has been married twice and has six children. Here he's seen with his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2004. The pair divorced in 2008.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
Bill Murray March 201401 murray - second city02 murray snl - RESTRICTED03 murray - brother04 murray meatballs - RESTRICTED05 murray - caddyshack - RESTRICTED06 murray stripes07 murray ghostbusters08 murray razors edge - RESTRICTED09 murray scrooged10 murray groundhog day11 murray ed wood12 murray kingpin13 murray rushmore14 murray lost in translation15 murray garfield16 murray life aquatic17 murray broken flowers18 murray hyde park19 murray st vincent20 murray espn - RESTRICTED21 murray golf22 murray glazer23 murray wife

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director and practical joker Bill Murray.

Personal:
Birth Date: September 21, 1950
Birth place: Evanston, Illinois
    Birth Name: William James Murray
    Father: Edward Murray, lumber salesman
    Read More
    Mother: Lucille (Collins) Murray, mailroom worker
    Marriages: Jennifer Butler (1997-2008, divorced); Margaret Kelly (1981-1996, divorced)
    Children: with Jennifer Butler: Lincoln; Cooper; Jackson; Caleb; with Margaret Kelly: Luke; Homer
    Education: Attended Regis University
    Other Facts:
    Nominated for one Academy Award.
    Nominated for three Primetime Emmy awards and won two.
    A prolific party crasher and gleeful enigma, Murray has randomly turned up at gatherings around the globe, dancing, pouring tequila, delivering inspiring speeches and washing dishes. In 2014, Murray photobombed a South Carolina couple posing for an engagement portrait. During a 2010 interview with GQ, Murray declined to comment on a rumor that he habitually sneaks up behind random people, covers their eyes and says, "Guess who?"
    Murray co-owns several minor league baseball teams. During the summer of 2014, he surprised fans by working a day as ticket taker at a Minnesota ballpark, the home of one of his teams, the St. Paul Saints.
    Agreed to a voice role as the title cat in "Garfield" because he mistakenly believed the script was written by one of the Coen brothers.
    Although Murray occasionally works on mainstream movies like "Garfield" and "Charlie's Angels," most of his post-"Ghostbusters" pictures are low-budget indies and arthouse films. He works with auteurs like Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and Jim Jarmusch.
    Murray doesn't have a publicist or an agent. Instead, filmmakers are invited to call his 1-800 number and pitch their projects via voicemail.
    Timeline:
    1973 -     Joins the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, taking the stage with performers like John Candy and Betty Thomas.
    January 15, 1977 - Makes his debut on "Saturday Night Live," taking Chevy Chase's place in the cast. During his three-year tenure on the show, his recurring characters include a schmaltzy lounge singer and a whining teenage nerd (alongside Gilda Radner).
    September 11, 1977 - Wins a Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy-variety or music series for "Saturday Night Live."
    1979 - Stars in "Meatballs" as a slacker camp counselor who inspires a group of misfit kids to defeat their preppy competitors in an end-of-summer tournament.
    1980 - The golf romp, "Caddyshack," features Murray as a gopher-chasing groundskeeper.
    1982 - Plays a supporting role in "Tootsie," portraying the main character's dry-witted roommate.
    1984 - In "Ghostbusters," Murray stars as a wisecracking scientist who zaps evil spirits in New York skyscrapers. The same year, he makes his dramatic debut in "The Razor's Edge," an adaptation of a 1944 novel by W. Somerset Maugham. The two films are linked. Murray agreed to play a leading role in "Ghostbusters" after the studio greenlit "The Razor's Edge," a passion project for the actor. He co-wrote the screenplay in addition to starring in the movie.
    1990 - Co-directs and stars in the caper "Quick Change," about a hapless group of bank robbers trying to flee New York.
    1993 - "Groundhog Day" reunites Murray with Harold Ramis, his "Ghostbusters" costar as well as the director of "Caddyshack." The mystical comedy centers on a weatherman who finds enlightenment as he relives the same day repeatedly in a time warp.
    1994 - Makes a cameo appearance in "Ed Wood," a biopic that chronicles the making of a famed sci-fi flop, "Plan 9 from Outer Space."
    1998 - Portrays a melancholy millionaire who feuds with a precocious teen in "Rushmore." Murray works for scale, plus a cut of the profits. Director Wes Anderson estimates that the actor's salary was $9,000.
    2003 - In "Lost in Translation," Murray plays an aging movie star who befriends a lonely young woman at a Tokyo hotel. He gets an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role but loses to Sean Penn ("Mystic River").
    2009 - Makes a memorable cameo appearance in the apocalyptic comedy "Zombieland," portraying himself.
    2012 - Plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the biopic, "Hyde Park on Hudson."
    September 20, 2015 - Wins a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the HBO literary adaptation, "Olive Kitteridge."
    November 2015 - Chows down on Dixie cuisine in Charleston, South Carolina, with writer-chef Anthony Bourdain in an episode of the CNN series, Parts Unknown.
    December 4, 2015 - Netflix releases "A Very Murray Christmas," a musical holiday special directed by Sofia Coppola that features tuneful appearances by Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and Amy Poehler.
    2016 - Guest stars on the TBS cop comedy, "Angie Tribeca," playing a flirtatious supermarket clerk.