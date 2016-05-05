Bill Murray Fast Facts

Photos: Photos: The exciting life of Bill Murray The exciting life of Bill Murray – Whether in a theater, on a golf course or simply off on his own, Bill Murray always seems to be the real most interesting man in the world. Here's a look back at his life and career. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Murray first became known with Chicago's Second City comedy troupe, a group that included (back) Ann Ryerson, Bill Murray, Tino Insana; (center) Jim Staahl, John Candy, Betty Thomas; and (front) David Rasche.

Murray was part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast starting in the show's second season. He got off to a slow start , but soon became a favorite. From left to right, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.

Murray isn't the only actor in his family. Brother Brian Doyle-Murray was also part of "SNL," and Joel Murray, right, has recently been seen on "Mad Men." All told, there are nine Murray siblings.

Murray's first big-screen lead role was in 1979's "Meatballs." He played a camp counselor in a film that also featured, left to right, Peter Hume, Harvey Atkin and Keith Knight.

"Caddyshack" (1980) cemented Murray as a big-screen star. As groundskeeper Carl Spackler, he fights a gopher and his "Cinderella story" speech is often copied.

With "Stripes" (1981), Murray -- here with Harold Ramis -- got his name above the title. In one scene, he leads his a platoon in a rousing version of "Doo Wah Diddy Diddy."

At the time it was released, 1984's "Ghostbusters" was the highest-grossing comedy in history -- and, adjusted for inflation, it still is. Murray, right, with Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, center, took a role originally intended for John Belushi and made it his own.

Instead of quickly making another comedy -- or several -- Murray decided to star in a passion project, a film version of W. Somerset Maugham's "The Razor's Edge," for which he co-wrote the script. The 1984 film, also starring Catherine Hicks, Theresa Russell, James Keach and Denholm Elliott, was a tough sell at the box office.

After "Razor's Edge," Murray took four years off between starring roles -- though there was a well-received cameo in 1986's "Little Shop of Horrors." His next major film was 1988's "Scrooged," a re-telling of "A Christmas Carol," which also features David Johansen.

"Groundhog Day" (1993), directed and co-written by Ramis, has become a classic. Murray plays a caustic Pennsylvania weatherman forced to live a day over and over again. In doing so, he comes to some realizations about life

Murray, as usual, didn't follow "Groundhog Day" with more of the same. Instead he was a role player in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood" (1994), starring Johnny Depp, right. Murray plays Bunny Breckinridge, one of director Wood's friends.

The crazy Murray returned in 1996's "Kingpin," a Farrelly brothers film in which Murray plays Ernie McCracken, an over-the-top bowler. Murray did a lot of his own bowling, including a sequence in which he hits three straight strikes.

Murray's relationship with writer-director Wes Anderson started with 1998's "Rushmore." The actor plays Herman Blume, a wealthy man who takes a shine to Jason Schwartzman's private-school student, Max Fischer.

Murray turned his persona inside-out with 2003's "Lost in Translation," playing a famous actor making a commercial in Japan -- and finding himself ill at ease when not in front of the camera. Scarlett Johansson plays his (chaste) love interest.

Murray made "Garfield: The Movie" (2004) because of a misunderstanding. He thought the script was written by Joel Coen of the Coen brothers; instead it was by Joel Cohen. Murray supplied the voice of the famed orange feline who crosses paths with a veterinarian (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

In "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" (2004), another Wes Anderson film, Murray plays a Jacques Cousteau-type undersea adventurer.

Jim Jarmusch, of "Stranger Than Paradise" fame, directed Murray in "Broken Flowers" (2005). The film concerns an entrepreneur who goes in search of his long-lost son by meeting with his ex-girlfriends.

Murray hasn't done many historical dramas, but he made another change of pace with "Hyde Park on Hudson" (2012), in which he played President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The story is about Roosevelt's affair with a distant cousin, played by Laura Linney.

Murray's latest film, "St. Vincent," stars him as a stroke victim who befriends the son of a neighbor.

One of Murray's sons attends Clemson University, and Murray was on hand for an "ESPN Gameday" in 2013 for the Clemson-Florida State game. He disagreed with ESPN expert Lee Corso and then body-slammed him

Murray, an avid golfer, passes caps to fans on the 17th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2013. He can often be found on a course -- if not driving a golf cart where it shouldn't go

Murray famously uses an 800 number to let the outside world reach him. His longtime friend, Mitch Glazer, is another intermediary -- who then becomes the butt of Murray jokes involving Kelly Lynch, Glazer's wife, and her movie "Road House."