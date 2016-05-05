Story highlights The Obamas danced to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars

May 4 is a sacred day for fans of the George Lucas movie series

(CNN) May the dance be with you.

The White House tweeted a video of President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama celebrating Star Wars Day Wednesday with a dance featuring Star Wars stormtroopers and the beloved robot, R2-D2.

Dance. Or dance not. There is no try. #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/9g1JUHV1n5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2016

They danced to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars, which the first lady says is her "favorite."

May 4 is a sacred day for fans of the George Lucas movie series and was chosen as the holiday by Star Wars fans around the world because "May the fourth" is a play on "May the force be with you" -- a famous line from the series.

This is not the first time that Star Wars characters showed up at White House events.

