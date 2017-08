Get off my song! Stones to Trump​

(CNN) Donald Trump can't always get what he wants.

"The Rolling Stones have never given permission to the Trump campaign to use their songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately," the British band's publicist, Fran Curtis, told CNN in a statement Thursday.

Boston complained about Republican presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee playing their 1970s hit "More than a Feeling" without the band's permission in 2008.

Tom Petty objected to Michele Bachmann's campaign playing his 1977 hit "American Girl" after it was played during the kickoff event for the Minnesota representative's presidential bid.

McCain settled out of court with Jackson Browne for using his 1977 hit "Running on Empty" in a campaign ad without the artist's permission.

John Mellencamp asked the McCain campaign to not use his songs "Our Country" and "Pink Houses" while campaigning.

In 2008, the band Heart asked John McCain's campaign to stop playing their song "Barracuda" in honor of vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's nickname on her high school basketball team, "Sarah Barracuda."

The Silversun Pickups told Mitt Romney's campaign to not use their song "Panic Switch."

Bruce Springsteen asked Ronald Reagan's campaign to stop using his 1980s hit "Born in the U.S.A."

In April, Joe Walsh of The Eagles nixed participating in a planned July concert in Cleveland, Ohio after he said he learned it was in fact "a launch for the Republican National Convention." It's not the first time the party, or one of its candidates, has run afoul of rockers.

Trump, asked about it on CNBC Thursday, said : "I have no problem with that. I like Mick Jagger."

Trump played the legendary band's "Start Me Up" after his decisive win in the Indiana Republican primary Tuesday night.

Trump also played other tracks such as "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at events since announcing his presidential bid about a year ago.

At a rally in West Virginia Thursday night, however, "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was played repeatedly before his speech began. Trump walked out to John Denver's "Take Me Home," which references West Virginia in the lyrics, but after his speech concluded, he played "Start Me Up" as people were filing out of the venue.

A message left with the band's representatives for comment after Trump's West Virginia rally was not immediately returned.

The Stones are not the first group to ask Trump to stop playing their songs.

In February, British singer Adele objected to Trump playing her songs, including "Skyfall" and "Rolling in the Deep," at his rallies and a spokesperson for the British singer told CNN : "Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning."

Trump was defiant in October after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, asking the billionaire mogul not to play "Dream On" at his rallies.

Trump played the song anyway, but then tweeted that he has "a better one to take its place!"

Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler's song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he's gotten in ten years. Good for him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe blasted Trump in September for playing "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" on the campaign trail.

And last July, Trump got into a war of words with rock singer Neil Young, after he asked Trump to stop playing "Rockin' in The Free World" at his rallies.

.@Neilyoung A few months ago Neil Young came to my office looking for $$ on an audio deal & called me last week to go to his concert. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2015