Get off my song! Stones to Trump​

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune In April, Joe Walsh of The Eagles nixed participating in a planned July concert in Cleveland, Ohio after he said he learned it was in fact "a launch for the Republican National Convention." It's not the first time the party, or one of its candidates, has run afoul of rockers. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune Neil Young was not happy that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump chose to use his song "Rockin' In The Free World" when he announced his candidacy. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune Bruce Springsteen asked Ronald Reagan's campaign to stop using his 1980s hit "Born in the U.S.A." Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune The Silversun Pickups told Mitt Romney's campaign to not use their song "Panic Switch." Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune In 2008, the band Heart asked John McCain's campaign to stop playing their song "Barracuda" in honor of vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's nickname on her high school basketball team, "Sarah Barracuda." Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune John Mellencamp asked the McCain campaign to not use his songs "Our Country" and "Pink Houses" while campaigning. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune McCain settled out of court with Jackson Browne for using his 1977 hit "Running on Empty" in a campaign ad without the artist's permission. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Rockers vs. GOP: Long out of tune Tom Petty objected to Michele Bachmann's campaign playing his 1977 hit "American Girl" after it was played during the kickoff event for the Minnesota representative's presidential bid. Hide Caption 8 of 9