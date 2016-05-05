Disaster survivors rescued from rubble -- in Mexico and beyond

This article was first published in May 2016. It has been updated with this week's earthquake in Mexico.

(CNN) Somewhere beneath the rubble of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico City, rescuers believe a 12-year-old girl is alive .

As rain fell, they worked to pinpoint her exact location, clawing through debris for signs of life.

So far, more than 50 people have been rescued from rubble after the temblor, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said in televised remarks Wednesday night.

How long can someone survive after being buried alive?

Several factors are key, said Gupta, who has covered the aftermath of disasters around the world. Most critical: whether the person has air. Access to water and food is also important. Some survivors, Gupta said, have reported drinking rainwater seeping in through the rubble.

"The people who tend to survive the longest, it depends a lot on the individual," Gupta said.

We don't know much yet about the people rescued so far in Mexico. But here's a look at other cases of survivors pulled from rubble after disaster struck:

Kenya: Painstaking rescues to protect survivors

A hand reached out from the rubble.

Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Medics carry a woman on May 5, 2016, after she was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nairobi, Kenya. She was trapped in the rubble for six days. Click through for more amazing stories of survival, including the saga of Chilean miners, a man aboard the Costa Concordia and the "miracle babies" of the Mexico earthquake. Hide Caption 1 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster In October, fishermen rescued an 18-month-old boy from the Aegean Sea after a boat carrying refugees capsized. Hide Caption 2 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Jose Salvador Alvarenga says he survived being lost at sea for 13 months by living off fish and turtles, rainwater and, sometimes, his own urine. After his boat was blown off course in a storm, currents took him across roughly 6,700 miles (10,780 kilometers) of open ocean, eventually reaching a remote coral atoll in the Marshall Islands in January of 2014. Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster A 4-month-old boy was found in the rubble of his home after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck Bhaktapur, Nepal. The baby survived in the debris for 22 hours. Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Eighteen-month-old Lily Groesbeck survived 14 hours strapped in her car seat, hanging upside down just inches from the surface of an icy river, after a car accident in Spanish Fork, Utah. Her mother died in the March 2015 crash. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Seventeen days after a building collapsed in Savar, Bangladesh, rescuers pull Reshma Begum from the rubble in May 2013. More than 1,000 people died after the nine-story garment factory building fell on April 24. Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster An officer of the Italian cruise line Costa Concordia, Manrico Giampedroni , is found 36 hours after the ship ran aground off the Mediterranean island of Giglio on January 13, 2012. He broke his leg as the liner rolled was was found in a half-flooded dining room, suffering from hypothermia. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster A baby, her mother and her grandmother are rescued in eastern Turkey on October 25, 2011, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 600 people. Dramatic video showed 2-week-old Arza Karaduman being carried from the debris of a multiple-story building. Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster More than 9 miles out at sea, a 60-year-old Japanese man is found clinging to the swept-away remnants of his home on March 13, 2011. Hiromitsu Shinkawa was drifting alone for more than two days after a massive Japanese earthquake and tsunami. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Anne Vos , 57, is rescued 24 hours after a five-story building where she worked collapsed during an earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on February 22, 2011. She said she thought she was going to die and had called family and friends to say goodbye. She talked to international media while trapped. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster After 69 harrowing days underground and a rescue mission costing up to $20 million, 33 Chilean miners are rescued on October 13, 2010. The mine collapsed on August 5, leaving the workers trapped 2,300 feet beneath the Earth's surface. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Digging through the mud, Chinese soldiers rescue Liu Ma Shendeng from the second story of an apartment building on August 10, 2010. The 52-year-old man was trapped for 60 hours after massive mudslides buried homes and ripped others apart in China's Gansu province. The death toll climbed to more than 1,400. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Nine-year-old Ruben van Assouw is the sole survivor of a plane crash in Tripoli, Libya, on May 14, 2010. His parents and brother are among the 103 people killed. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster A man identified as Evan Muncie , 28, is found in the ruins of a marketplace, his family tells CNN, nearly a month after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti on January 12, 2010. He suffered from extreme dehydration and malnutrition, but did not appear to have significant crushing injuries, doctors said. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster A 13-year-old girl is found in the Indian Ocean clinging to plane debris after the Yemenia Airways Airbus A310 from France crashed on June 1, 2009. Bahia Bakari was the sole survivor of the crash. She had been flying with her mother. Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Naqsha Bibi, 40, is recovered alive from the debris of her collapsed home in Kashmir on December 12, 2005. She reportedly survived on rainwater and rotting food for more than 60 days after an earthquake struck the region on October 8. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Rashida Farooq , a 45-year-old mother of three, is rescued from her home 105 hours after it collapsed in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, on October 12, 2005. The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the country killed 80,000 people. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster A man identified as Jalil , 57, is rescued 13 days after an earthquake in Bam, Iran, on December 26, 2003. He was trapped under a closet and must have had access to water, an Iranian doctor told Reuters. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster After being trapped for more than three days, nine miners are rescued from the Quecreek coal mine in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 2002. They were caught in a 4-foot-high chamber 240 feet underground after breaching a wall separating their mine from an older, flooded shaft on July 24. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Genelle Guzman-McMillan is rescued from the debris of the World Trade Center 26 hours after the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. She worked on the 64th floor of the north tower and was walking down a stairwell when the building collapsed. Her body was protected in an air pocket. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Shiran Franco , a 9-year-old Israeli girl, is rescued on August 21,1999, around 100 hours after a building collapsed on her during an earthquake in Cinarcik, Turkey. Her family had been on vacation. Shiran's twin brother, father and grandparents were found dead, but her mother survived after pulling herself from the building after 30 hours. Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Three infants are pulled alive from the crumbled Benito Juarez Hospital seven days after a powerful earthquake hit the Mexican capital on September 19, 1985. With more than 10,000 people killed, the newborns became known as the " miracle babies " of Mexico City. Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Sixteen people are rescued 72 days after a Uruguayan Air Force plane crashed in the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972. They endured frigid temperatures and forced themselves to eat the flesh of dead friends to sustain themselves. A dozen of the 45 passengers on board died in the crash. Others later succumbed to their injuries. Hide Caption 23 of 23

The woman was alive, but getting her out was a painstaking process. Rescuers moved slowly to protect her and prevent further injury, Kenyan Red Cross official Anthony Mwangi said.

That's important, Gupta said. Toxins can build up when limbs are compressed for a long time and muscles start to break down. When the pressure is removed, toxins can flow rapidly through the body.

"When someone is trapped and they are pinned down, rescuing them is not as simple as pulling rubble off of them," Gupta said. "You can find somebody, and they could be alive, and then they could die during the actual rescue if it's not done correctly."

A military team using specialized equipment detected breathing under the rubble and located 6-month-old Dealeryn Saisi Wasike.

A girl receives treatment after being rescued after 80 hours trapped in rubble in Nairobi, Kenya.

Her positioning apparently helped her survive the collapse.

Soldiers and EMTs quickly dug into the debris and found the child, who was wrapped in a light blue blanket, inside a bucket.

Nepal: Cries led soldiers to baby

The baby's eyes were tightly shut as soldiers pulled him from the rubble of his home and held him in the air.

Four-month-old Sonies Awal spent 22 hours buried after a 7.8 magnitude quake hit Nepal in 2015.

Soldiers had searched for him the night before but gave up after a few hours when they saw no sign of him. The boy's father also began to lose hope of finding his son alive -- until, from under the rubble, he heard faint cries

The baby was covered in dust when rescuers pulled him to safety, but he was largely unharmed. At the hospital, doctors said he had suffered minor bruising and a small cut on his thigh.

Nearly 9,000 people were killed in the quake and a 7.3 magnitude aftershock that followed.

Bangladesh: Seamstress becomes survivor

Reshma spent 17 days buried underground in pitch-black darkness after the factory where she worked collapsed, killing more than 1,000 people.

"I told God, 'Take me, if that's your will. If not, then save me. But don't leave me here like this.' "

Reshma said she survived on dry food and water that was tossed into the rubble in the first days after the collapse.

"I ate biscuits and water," she told rescuers, according to state media, "but the stock dwindled two days ago."

"The body can be very good at preserving itself."

Chile: 'We are fine in the shelter, the 33 of us'

The story of 33 miners trapped inside a Chilean mine and the harrowing efforts to rescue them drew global attention in 2010.

The collapse of the main ramp into the San Jose mine left the men trapped 2,300 feet underground.

For weeks afterward, rescuers weren't sure whether the miners had made it. Then the men managed to send up a note saying they were alive.

Written in Spanish in red ink, the note said, "We are fine in the shelter, the 33 of us."

After 69 days and an underground rescue mission that cost up to $20 million, the 33 miners were freed.

Haiti: Pulled from market wreckage

At the time, his family told staff at a University of Miami field hospital that he was trapped in the wreckage of a market where he sold rice.

It is believed Muncie had some access to food and water, although details remain murky, Gupta said.

Another survivor story: a 4-month-old baby who spent four days alone in the rubble and was unconscious and extremely dehydrated. No one knew if she would live or die.

United States: Last person pulled from towers on 9/11

Rescuers found Genelle Guzman-McMillan 27 hours after the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York collapsed on top of her on September 11, 2001.

Guzman-McMillan, who was working for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time, was buried with her head stuck between two concrete pillars and her right leg crushed.

She was the 20th survivor pulled from the rubble, the last one rescuers were able to save.

Genelle Guzman-McMillan survived for 27 hours in rubble after the World Trade Center attack.

"I thought I was going to die," she told CNN in 2006 . "When I saw that it became dark and no one came, and I'm not hearing any noises, nobody around, I thought, I'm not going to make it. I'm going to die here. I'm going to see myself slowly dying."

But Guzman-McMillan made it out alive.