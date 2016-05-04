Photos: Inside North Korea On May 5, 2016, CNN toured the Man Gyong Dae School Children's Palace, an after school activity complex, in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 1 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Young singers practice their performance at the "children's palace" in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 2 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Children play volleyball at an after school center in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 3 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea An Olympic-sized swimming pool at a "children's palace" after school center in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 4 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang is preparing for the Workers' Party of Korea congress, which starts on May 6 . It's the first time it's been held since 1980, and is expected to consolidate Kim Jong Un's power in the regime. Hide Caption 5 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Women in scarves walk past the Koryo Hotel in central Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, May 4. Hide Caption 6 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea A North Korean flag flies in the streets of Pyongyang. Hide Caption 7 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea A tram passes by a leafy street in Pyongyang, as commuters emerge from a metro station in the city. Hide Caption 8 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyonyang. Hide Caption 9 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea In January 2016, CNN was given access to the North Korean Science & Technology Center in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 10 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Visitors to North Korea's Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet. Hide Caption 11 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center. Hide Caption 12 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The center includes exhibits that highlight technology as well as scientific development, such as this fighter jet. Hide Caption 13 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea In a carefully choreographed show of strength and celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party , hundreds of troops marched in elaborate formations across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, October 10, 2015. Hide Caption 14 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Young faces of North Korea's military ride artillery through Pyongyang. Hide Caption 15 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong Il. Hide Caption 16 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Weapons were paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might. Hide Caption 17 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. CNN visited the farm in September, 2015. Hide Caption 18 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a national celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she's met with three of the country's leaders. Hide Caption 19 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The farm is home to one of North Korea's first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 20 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. It's used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet. Hide Caption 21 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea CNN's Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea's space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center. Hide Caption 22 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang. Hide Caption 23 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. While there, NADA officials told CNN they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the "final stages of perfecting all operations." Hide Caption 24 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium . CNN video journalist Brad Olson was called on staged to show them how it's done."I managed to get three going much to the delight of the crowd," he said. Hide Caption 25 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated. Hide Caption 26 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea This is the master bedroom of the three bedroom apartment. A university professor lives there with his adult children. It's 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet) -- large for an apartment in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 27 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea A new flat screen television is in the lounge. Hide Caption 28 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There's a lamp for reading and a large padded chair. Hide Caption 29 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange spaces with other citizens. Hide Caption 30 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops. Beyond the shelving, the dining area is full of natural light. Hide Caption 31 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world's biggest home appliance companies. Hide Caption 32 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea First graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher's questions, May 7, 2015. Photo by CNN's Will Ripley. Hide Caption 33 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean students watch horse riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training. Hide Caption 34 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Afterward, classes are critiqued on their coordination. Hide Caption 35 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance, May 2015. Hide Caption 36 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex. Hide Caption 37 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children's Day in June. Hide Caption 38 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Toy rocket launchers, similar to those displayed in North Korean military parades, are on the shelves for children to play with. Hide Caption 39 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Junior Lt. Colonel Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were granted rare access to the DMZ in North Korea. An estimated three quarters of of North Korea's standing army of more than one million is based near the heavily fortified border, which has been a flashpoint for violence at times. Hide Caption 40 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The view from the North Korean side of the DMZ, with armed DPRK soldiers standing guard. Hide Caption 41 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea North Korea displays the armistice agreement that ended the brutal fighting of the Korean War in 1953. Hide Caption 42 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Junior Lt. Colonel Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea's standing army of more than one million. Hide Caption 43 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Two women share a bicycle as they head south on a highway leading from Pyongyang to the DMZ, May 2015. Hide Caption 44 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best, and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun. Hide Caption 45 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors are routinely taken here to pay their respects and lay flowers at the statue. Photo taken May 2, 2015. Hide Caption 46 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park 113 times and had his top officials safety test the water slides. Guests frolic in the park in this photo taken in May 2015. Hide Caption 47 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang residents play table tennis at a water park in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 48 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people. Hide Caption 49 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline, which operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Hide Caption 50 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years. Hide Caption 51 of 53

Photos: Inside North Korea The inflight magazine feature multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 52 of 53