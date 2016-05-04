Breaking News

Scenes from Pyongyang: CNN inside North Korea

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Sun February 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

These boys are at secondary school for orphans in Pyongyang that CNN visited February 19.
Photos: Inside North Korea
These boys are at secondary school for orphans in Pyongyang that CNN visited February 19.
Hide Caption
1 of 67
A tiger is seen at a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, February 19. CNN&#39;s Will Ripley, Justin Robertson and Tim Schwartz are the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea since it conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, February 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/15/asia/north-korea-photos-video/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See their dispatches from the world&#39;s most reclusive country&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Inside North Korea
A tiger is seen at a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, February 19. CNN's Will Ripley, Justin Robertson and Tim Schwartz are the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea since it conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, February 12. See their dispatches from the world's most reclusive country
Hide Caption
2 of 67
Ripley posted this photo of the Pyongyang skyline on Friday, February 17. &quot;Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished,&quot; Ripley said &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQmQp1Zg-kI/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in his Instagram post.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Inside North Korea
Ripley posted this photo of the Pyongyang skyline on Friday, February 17. "Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished," Ripley said in his Instagram post.
Hide Caption
3 of 67
North Korean soldiers ride in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang on February 17.
Photos: Inside North Korea
North Korean soldiers ride in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang on February 17.
Hide Caption
4 of 67
A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17.
Photos: Inside North Korea
A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17.
Hide Caption
5 of 67
The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17.
Hide Caption
6 of 67
North Korean soldiers watch fireworks in Pyongyang on Thursday, February 16.
Photos: Inside North Korea
North Korean soldiers watch fireworks in Pyongyang on Thursday, February 16.
Hide Caption
7 of 67
People use smartphones to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang on February 16.
Photos: Inside North Korea
People use smartphones to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang on February 16.
Hide Caption
8 of 67
A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces.
Photos: Inside North Korea
A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces.
Hide Caption
9 of 67
A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
Photos: Inside North Korea
A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
Hide Caption
10 of 67
University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16.
Photos: Inside North Korea
University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16.
Hide Caption
11 of 67
Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
12 of 67
Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16.
Hide Caption
13 of 67
Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on Wednesday, February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on Wednesday, February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
14 of 67
Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea.
Hide Caption
15 of 67
The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15.
Hide Caption
16 of 67
The symbol of North Korea&#39;s sole political party, the Korean Workers&#39; Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The symbol of North Korea's sole political party, the Korean Workers' Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
17 of 67
Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses.
Hide Caption
18 of 67
Tour guides told CNN&#39;s crew that &quot;in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea&#39;s first domestically manufactured submachine gun,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BFItQnuBqFl/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tim Schwartz said on Instagram.&lt;/a&gt; The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Tour guides told CNN's crew that "in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea's first domestically manufactured submachine gun," Tim Schwartz said on Instagram. The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters.
Hide Caption
19 of 67
The Man Gyong Dae School Children&#39;s Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The Man Gyong Dae School Children's Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
20 of 67
Young singers practice their performance at a &quot;children&#39;s palace&quot; in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Young singers practice their performance at a "children's palace" in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
21 of 67
Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
22 of 67
An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a &quot;children&#39;s palace&quot; after-school center in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a "children's palace" after-school center in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
23 of 67
Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/28/asia/north-korea-party-congress-explainer/&quot;&gt;Workers&#39; Party of Korea congress,&lt;/a&gt; the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un&#39;s power in the regime.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the Workers' Party of Korea congress, the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un's power in the regime.
Hide Caption
24 of 67
A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
25 of 67
CNN visits the North Korean &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/asia/north-korea-hydrogen-bomb-science-park/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Science and Technology Center&lt;/a&gt; in Pyongyang in January 2016.
Photos: Inside North Korea
CNN visits the North Korean Science and Technology Center in Pyongyang in January 2016.
Hide Caption
26 of 67
Visitors to North Korea&#39;s Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Visitors to North Korea's Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet.
Hide Caption
27 of 67
A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center.
Photos: Inside North Korea
A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center.
Hide Caption
28 of 67
Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet.
Hide Caption
29 of 67
During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/10/asia/north-korea-military-parade/&quot;&gt;70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers&#39; Party&lt;/a&gt; in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang&#39;s Kim Il Sung Square.
Photos: Inside North Korea
During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers' Party in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
Hide Caption
30 of 67
Young members of North Korea&#39;s military ride artillery through Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Young members of North Korea's military ride artillery through Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
31 of 67
North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea&#39;s founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
Photos: Inside North Korea
North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
Hide Caption
32 of 67
Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might.
Hide Caption
33 of 67
A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/25/asia/north-korea-most-famous-farmer/&quot;&gt;CNN visited the farm in September 2015.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Inside North Korea
A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. CNN visited the farm in September 2015.
Hide Caption
34 of 67
Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she&#39;s met with all three North Korean leaders.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she's met with all three North Korean leaders.
Hide Caption
35 of 67
The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea&#39;s first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea's first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un.
Hide Caption
36 of 67
Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet.
Hide Caption
37 of 67
CNN&#39;s Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea&#39;s space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/23/asia/north-korea-space-center-ripley-schwarz/&quot;&gt;CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Inside North Korea
CNN's Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea's space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center.
Hide Caption
38 of 67
The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
39 of 67
Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the &quot;final stages of perfecting all operations.&quot;
Photos: Inside North Korea
Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the "final stages of perfecting all operations."
Hide Caption
40 of 67
Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/26/asia/north-korea-hula-hooping/&quot;&gt;. CNN video journalist Brad Olson&lt;/a&gt; was called on stage to show how it&#39;s done.&quot;I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd,&quot; he said.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium. CNN video journalist Brad Olson was called on stage to show how it's done."I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd," he said.
Hide Caption
41 of 67
In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated.
Photos: Inside North Korea
In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated.
Hide Caption
42 of 67
This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It&#39;s 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That&#39;s large for an apartment in Pyongyang.
Photos: Inside North Korea
This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It's 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That's large for an apartment in Pyongyang.
Hide Caption
43 of 67
A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge.
Photos: Inside North Korea
A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge.
Hide Caption
44 of 67
Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There&#39;s a lamp for reading and a large padded chair.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There's a lamp for reading and a large padded chair.
Hide Caption
45 of 67
Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens.
Hide Caption
46 of 67
The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops.
Hide Caption
47 of 67
The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world&#39;s biggest home appliance companies.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world's biggest home appliance companies.
Hide Caption
48 of 67
First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher&#39;s questions.
Photos: Inside North Korea
First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher's questions.
Hide Caption
49 of 67
North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training.
Photos: Inside North Korea
North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training.
Hide Caption
50 of 67
Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination.
Hide Caption
51 of 67
Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance.
Hide Caption
52 of 67
The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex.
Hide Caption
53 of 67
Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children&#39;s Day.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children's Day.
Hide Caption
54 of 67
Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with.
Hide Caption
55 of 67
Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/02/asia/cnn-inside-north-korea/&quot;&gt;granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea.&lt;/a&gt; An estimated three-quarters of North Korea&#39;s standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea. An estimated three-quarters of North Korea's standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border.
Hide Caption
56 of 67
Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ.
Hide Caption
57 of 67
North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953.
Photos: Inside North Korea
North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953.
Hide Caption
58 of 67
Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea&#39;s standing army of more than a million.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea's standing army of more than a million.
Hide Caption
59 of 67
Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.
Hide Caption
60 of 67
Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument.
Hide Caption
61 of 67
Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety.
Hide Caption
62 of 67
Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis.
Hide Caption
63 of 67
The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people.
Hide Caption
64 of 67
Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years.
Photos: Inside North Korea
Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years.
Hide Caption
65 of 67
The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
Hide Caption
66 of 67
The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer.
Photos: Inside North Korea
The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer.
Hide Caption
67 of 67
North Korea orphansNorth Korea Tiger01 ripley NK 021701 inside north korea 021703 inside north korea 021702 inside north korea 021707 Inside North Korea 021601 Inside North Korea 021604 Inside North Korea 021605 Inside North Korea 021606 Inside North Korea 021602 Inside North Korea 021603 Inside North Korea 021601 inside north korea 021503 inside north korea 021507 inside north korea 021502 inside north korea 021504 inside north korea 021506 inside north korea 0215north korea children&#39;s palace 01north korea children&#39;s palace 02north korea children&#39;s palace 03north korea children&#39;s palace 0402 north korea 04051603 north korea 040516nk science tech center ripleynorth korea science center 2north korea science center 5north korea science center 4NK soldier Scenes from the fieldNorth Korea miliary ride pyongyang ripley15 north korea military parade14 north korea military paradenorth korea farmersIMG_1372[1]north korea farmersIMG_1456[1]north korea farmersIMG_1459north korea farmersIMG_1438north korea space raceSpace Scientists 4north korea space raceIMG_1338north korea space raceSpace Scientists 2North Korea hula hoop Scenes from the fieldripley north korea housing 2ripley north korea housing 5ripley north korea housing 9ripley north korea housing 8ripley north korea housing 6ripley north korea housing 3ripley north korea housing 4ripley north korea school 2ripley north korea school 6ripley north korea school 803 north korea orphans06 north korea orphans04 north korea orphans02 north korea orphans 05071519.will.ripley.north.korea17.will.ripley.north.korea16.will.ripley.north.korea15.will.ripley.north.korea11.will.ripley.north.korea07.will.ripley.north.korea13.will.ripley.north.korea12.will.ripley.north.korea09.will.ripley.north.korea04.will.ripley.north.korea03.will.ripley.north.korea02.will.ripley.north.korea
CNN has visited North Korea many times in recent years. Here are some of the images captured by our journalists as they reported on life under Kim Jong Un.