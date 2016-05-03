GOP senator's son slams critics of ad featuring interracial family

Story highlights Old Navy is receiving backlash on Twitter

McCain posted pictures of his own interracial family

(CNN) Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain's son, Jack, is pushing back against critics of an Old Navy ad who took issue with the spot posted Friday that features an interracial couple.

Oh, happy day! Our #ThankYouEvent is finally here. Take 30% off your entire purchase: https://t.co/nGQ9Pji1pN pic.twitter.com/vq4mIczm6A — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) April 29, 2016

Jack McCain who is married to Air Force Officer Renee Swift McCain, a black woman, joined a drove of Twitter users by posting pictures of their family with the #LoveWins and slamming critics of the ad.

To the people upset about the #OldNavy "Scandal" of an a picture of a mixed race marriage, eat it. @Reneeitchka pic.twitter.com/yA5YwbZRcm — Jack McCain (@McCainJack) May 2, 2016

"To the people upset about the #OldNavy "Scandal" of an a picture of a mixed race marriage, eat it," the Navy helicopter pilot wrote, posting a picture of him and his wife in uniform.

I hope this one burns too, you ignorant racists. Here is us on our wedding day. @Reneeitchka pic.twitter.com/1VSd2gqH9W — Jack McCain (@McCainJack) May 2, 2016

He followed this post up with another tweeting, "I hope this one burns too, you ignorant racists. Here is us on our wedding day."

Meanwhile, Renee McCain tweeted, "I was just in @OldNavy this weekend! Bought something for me and my husband. #LoveWins," along with a picture of her with her husband.

I was just in @OldNavy this weekend! Bought something for me and my husband. #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fE5s97yDny — Renee Swift McCain (@Reneeitchka) May 2, 2016