GOP senator's son slams critics of ad featuring interracial family

Story highlights
- Old Navy is receiving backlash on Twitter
- McCain posted pictures of his own interracial family
(CNN)Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain's son, Jack, is pushing back against critics of an Old Navy ad who took issue with the spot posted Friday that features an interracial couple.
Jack McCain who is married to Air Force Officer Renee Swift McCain, a black woman, joined a drove of Twitter users by posting pictures of their family with the #LoveWins and slamming critics of the ad.
"To the people upset about the #OldNavy "Scandal" of an a picture of a mixed race marriage, eat it," the Navy helicopter pilot wrote, posting a picture of him and his wife in uniform.
He followed this post up with another tweeting, "I hope this one burns too, you ignorant racists. Here is us on our wedding day."
Meanwhile, Renee McCain tweeted, "I was just in @OldNavy this weekend! Bought something for me and my husband. #LoveWins," along with a picture of her with her husband.
Pew Research Center's 2012 Social and Demographic Trends project shows that 45 years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a ban on interracial marriage in Loving v. Virginia, the rate of marriage across racial and ethnic lines in the United States is on the rise and so is public acceptance of these unions.
A Cheerio's commercial featuring an interracial couple, which aired during the 2014 Super Bowl, also generated a barrage of backlash.