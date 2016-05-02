Breaking News

Iris van Herpen: When high fashion meets science

Updated 10:39 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

When high fashion meets science
When high fashion meets science

  Designer Iris van Herpen is known for combining fashion and technology
  She's incorporated 3D printing, ultrasonic welding and magnetized fibers into her designs

(CNN)"I will show you the dragon skin dress."

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen walks through her Amsterdam-based studio to reveal a piece of clothing that both looks and sounds, almost magical.
    But far from being made from the pelt of a mythological creature, this dress is constructed in the same way that many special effects masks in Hollywood movies are. Dragon Skin is a series of high-performance silicones.
    "It's really like second skin," she explains.
    Dragon Skin is just one of the ways van Herpen uses technology to create otherworldly fashion collections. In 2010 she was one of the first designers to create a 3D-printed dress. Since then, she's experimented with laser cutting, ultrasonic welding and magnetized fibers. She's even visited CERN for inspiration.
    In addition to the perhaps obvious fans like Bjork and Lady Gaga, her pieces have been spotted on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson and Beyoncé.
    Dutch designer Iris van Herpen is at the forefront of the high-tech fashion movement with her innovative designs and presentations.
    Dutch designer Iris van Herpen is at the forefront of the high-tech fashion movement with her innovative designs and presentations.
    Vacuum-packed models lined the catwalk at her Autumn-Winter 2014 show. The installation was done in collaboration with Belgian artist Lawrence Malstaf.
    Autumn-Winter 2014: Vacuum-packed models lined the catwalk at her Autumn-Winter 2014 show. The installation was done in collaboration with Belgian artist Lawrence Malstaf.
    The skeleton dress incorporated elements of the human form, but also the skeletons of snakes, birds and bugs.
    Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2011: The skeleton dress incorporated elements of the human form, but also the skeletons of snakes, birds and bugs.
    Nicknamed the &quot;snake dress,&quot; this acrylic garment is meant to symbolize ones mental state before sky-diving.
    Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2011: Nicknamed the "snake dress," this acrylic garment is meant to symbolize ones mental state before sky-diving.
    Her &quot;Voltage&quot; collection (also 3D-printed) incorporated protruding spikes to represent electricity emanating from the human body.
    Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013: Her "Voltage" collection (also 3D-printed) incorporated protruding spikes to represent electricity emanating from the human body.
    &quot;Wilderness Embodied&quot; was inspired by nature, but appears otherworldly
    Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2013: "Wilderness Embodied" was inspired by nature, but appears otherworldly
    The towering shoes were designed with United Nude founder Rem D. Koolhaas.
    Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2013: The towering shoes were designed with United Nude founder Rem D. Koolhaas.
    Her Autumn-Winter 2015 collection was inspired by terraformation, the modification of another planet&#39;s biosphere to resemble our own.
    Autumn-Winter 2015: Her Autumn-Winter 2015 collection was inspired by terraformation, the modification of another planet's biosphere to resemble our own.
    This collection, titled &quot;Magnetic Motion,&quot; was shown at Paris&#39; Centre Georges Pompidou. The 3D-printed crystalline dress was created with architect Niccolo Casas.
    Spring-Summer 2015: This collection, titled "Magnetic Motion," was shown at Paris' Centre Georges Pompidou. The 3D-printed crystalline dress was created with architect Niccolo Casas.
    One of the recurring themes of her &quot;Lucid&quot; collection -- part of an ongoing collaboration with architect Philip Beesley -- was laser-cutting. Here, the laser-cut pieces are connected with clear tubes to create the illusion of a wearable exoskeleton.
    Autumn-Winter 2016: One of the recurring themes of her "Lucid" collection -- part of an ongoing collaboration with architect Philip Beesley -- was laser-cutting. Here, the laser-cut pieces are connected with clear tubes to create the illusion of a wearable exoskeleton.
    Technology and fashion are now regular bedfellows, with a whole spectrum of innovations in wearable tech on offer, from the everyday (the Apple watch) to the fantastical (Lady Gaga's flying dress from 2013). van Herpen, however, is one of few designers marrying tech and couture.
    "Some ateliers really go for the craft and some ateliers go for the technology, but I notice when we bring them together a lot more possibilities start to grow," she says.
    Pioneering fashion

    Van Herpen's pieces are not only impressive on a surface level -- from the fabrics used to the mode of construction. In dresses that look like bone, or water frozen in time, the technological methods are matched by imagination and creativity.
    "I definitely think being in contact with scientists and people that are really specialized in technology opens up my world of thinking, and I can create different structures than I would if I had been in my own bubble," she says.
    "I think once you isolate technology, on its own it becomes a very cold medium. But technology is handled by people, so all that matters is what you do with it."
    Watch the video above for a look inside Iris van Herpen's high-tech studio. Her work will appear in Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.