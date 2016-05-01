Breaking News

Ringling Bros. elephants perform last show

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 2:24 AM ET, Mon May 2, 2016

The Ringling Bros. elephants' last show streamed live on Facebook
The Ringling Bros. elephants' last show streamed live on Facebook

    The Ringling Bros. elephants' last show streamed live on Facebook

Story highlights

  • The elephants' last show was in Rhode Island
  • The elephants will be moved to a conservation center in Florida

(CNN)After decades of giant tricks and synchronized dances, the elephants at Ringling Bros. performed their final act Sunday.

The elephants' last show was in Providence, RI, nearly two years before the pachyderms' expected retirement.
    Feld Entertainment, which owns Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, had said its touring elephants would head to a Florida conservation center by 2018.
    The animals are going to the facility a bit earlier.
    A blind child in Chicago sits on the back of a kneeling elephant from the Ringling Brothers Circus in April 1917. Ringling Bros. will have elephants perform for the final time Sunday, May 1. It had previously said &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/03/05/news/ringling-bros-circus-elephants/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;that all of its elephants would be retired by 2018, &lt;/a&gt;but the retirement came early.
    A blind child in Chicago sits on the back of a kneeling elephant from the Ringling Brothers Circus in April 1917. Ringling Bros. will have elephants perform for the final time Sunday, May 1. It had previously said that all of its elephants would be retired by 2018, but the retirement came early.
    Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
    Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
    People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
    People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
    Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
    Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York's Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
    Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
    Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
    Elephants work out and train in 1971.
    Elephants work out and train in 1971.
    Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
    Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
    An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show&#39;s famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
    An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show's famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
    Elephants perform in 1995.
    Elephants perform in 1995.
    This January 2005 photo, provided by the Animal Protection Institute, shows circus elephants chained in Jacksonville, Florida. Feld Entertainment Inc., which produces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &amp;amp; Bailey Circus, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/11/29/us/ringling-bros-fine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;agreed to pay $270,000&lt;/a&gt; for allegedly violating the Animal Welfare Act on several occasions from June 2007 to August 2011, according to a 2011 news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As part of the settlement, the company admitted no wrongdoing or violation of USDA policy.
    This January 2005 photo, provided by the Animal Protection Institute, shows circus elephants chained in Jacksonville, Florida. Feld Entertainment Inc., which produces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, agreed to pay $270,000 for allegedly violating the Animal Welfare Act on several occasions from June 2007 to August 2011, according to a 2011 news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As part of the settlement, the company admitted no wrongdoing or violation of USDA policy.
    Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
    Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
    Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
    Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
    Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
    Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
    An elephant&#39;s trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
    An elephant's trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
    Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.
    Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.
    During Sunday's show, the elephants paraded into the stage as they had for years, linked to each other trunk-to-tail. For the last show, the stars spun, frolicked, stood on their hind legs and posed in a headstand. At one point, they even faked a nap, only to rise when the audience yelled "Wake up, elephants!"
    Then the parade of elephants sauntered off the stage in the exact way they had arrived, in a slow, synchronized march holding the tail of the elephant in front of them as their last show was streamed live on Facebook.
    The elephants' final exit from the circus brought back memories for people who grew up with the circus.

    Outcry from animal rights groups

    The retirement marked the end of an era for the elephants, which were a big part of the Ringling Bros.' performances. For years, the elephants and their dance routines featured prominently in the shows.
    But several animal rights groups repeatedly criticized, picketed and sued Ringling Bros. for their treatment of the animals.
    In 2011, Feld Entertainment agreed to pay a fine of $270,000 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The company did not admit wrongdoing but promised to implement new training for all personnel who handle animals.
    On Sunday, animal activists, including PETA were there to protest the treatment of the animals.

    Other animals

    The elephants may be gone, but other animals will stay put.
    Last year, Ringling Bros. said their shows "will continue to feature other extraordinary animal performers, including tigers, lions, horses, dogs and camels."
    When the initial retirement announcement was made, Ringling Bros. had 13 elephants traveling for their shows. When they are moved, 42 Asian elephants will call the conservation center home.
    The Ringling Bros.' elephant conservation center sits on 200 acres of land in rural Florida, halfway between Orlando and Sarasota.
    The circus visits about 115 cities each year with a full cast of between 250 and 300 people.

    CNN's Devon Sayers, Gregory Wallace and Madison Park contributed to this report.