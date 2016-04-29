(CNN) Celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang has dressed Hollywood stars from George Clooney to Robert Downey Jr, to Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

It's safe to say she knows a whole lot about looking hot.

1. The jacket

"The first and foremost is invest in a great jacket.

"Whether you're a man or a woman, a nice jacket will be an amazing thing to have in your car or to always carry with you because you never know who you're going to meet.

"I always say spend the money and splurge."

2. The coat

"Second thing more than anything is a great coat. Rain coats are so important, or an evening coat.

"People don't realize that the first thing you see when you walk in is that coat.

Even if you're going to take it off make sure that you get something really nice as you're probably not going to buy more than one ever in your life."

3. The watch

"Get a nice watch. People don't realize that people judge you based on that watch.

Invest in something nice or something with a bit of personality. You don't have to spend that much money."

4. The shoes

"If you're going to go ahead and go into any meeting, it doesn't matter what you do, people will see the bottoms of your shoes.

"Get the bottoms re-done, get them fixed.

"Get a nice pair of Oxfords or, for a woman, a great pair of beautiful pumps."

5. The suit or dress

"For women, the last and final thing is a great little black dress. You never know if you're going to be called to go to a wedding at last minute.

"You always want to look hot and sexy and make sure it fits you.

"For a guy, get a great suit. Same thing, you may be called last minute to be a date for a wedding or to go to a special event. To be able to pull something off the rack is so important."