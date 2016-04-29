Teen birth rate hits historic low, but sex ed still a struggle

Story highlights Teen girls 15 and 19 taught about birth control methods declined from 70 to 60 percent from 2006-2010 and 2011-2013

43% of teen girls and 57% of teen boys said they hadn't received birth control information before they had sex for the first time

Teenage girls are catching up to teenage boys in one way that does no one any good: lack of sex education, according to a recent report.

The proportion of teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 19 who were taught about birth control methods declined from 70 to 60 percent over two time periods, from 2006-2010 and 2011-2013, the analysis of federal data found. Meanwhile, the percentage of teenage boys in the same age group who were taught about birth control also declined, from 61 to 55 percent.

"Historically there's been a disparity between men and women in the receipt of sex education," said Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a coauthor of the study and a research associate at the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research and advocacy group. "It's now narrowing, but in the worst way."

The study, which was published online in the Journal of Adolescent Health in March , analyzed responses during the two time periods from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Survey for Family Growth, a continuous national household survey of women and men between the ages of 15 and 44.

In addition to questions about birth control methods, the study asked teens whether they had received formal instruction at their schools, churches, community centers or elsewhere about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), how to say no to sex or how to prevent HIV/AIDS.