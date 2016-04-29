Breaking News

Fourex: The ATM that turns your leftover coins into cash

By Katie Pisa, for CNN

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Fri April 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Customers queue up to use Fourex&#39;s currency machines in London&#39;s King&#39;s Cross station.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
Customers queue up to use Fourex's currency machines in London's King's Cross station.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Founders of Fourex Jeff Paterson and Oliver du Toit pose for the cameras with billionaire entrepreneur, Richard Branson.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
Founders of Fourex Jeff Paterson and Oliver du Toit pose for the cameras with billionaire entrepreneur, Richard Branson.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Pitching to Richard Branson and winning the &quot;New Things&quot; category of Virgin Media&#39;s &quot;Pitch to Rich&quot; competition was a &quot;game-changer&quot;, said Paterson.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
Pitching to Richard Branson and winning the "New Things" category of Virgin Media's "Pitch to Rich" competition was a "game-changer", said Paterson.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Charity collectors (pictured) are big fans of the machines explained Fourex technician, James Tofalli. &quot;We find that charities love this because they come with their buckets of mixed currencies,&quot; Tofalli said.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
Charity collectors (pictured) are big fans of the machines explained Fourex technician, James Tofalli. "We find that charities love this because they come with their buckets of mixed currencies," Tofalli said.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
A close-up of a machine at King&#39;s Cross station.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
A close-up of a machine at King's Cross station.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Fourex co-founder Jeff Paterson with Richard Branson when his company won Virgin Media&#39;s Pitch to Rich competition in 2015.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
Fourex co-founder Jeff Paterson with Richard Branson when his company won Virgin Media's Pitch to Rich competition in 2015.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
The machines accept notes and coins from 180 out of 200 currencies. &quot;Anything with a value, we do,&quot; said Paterson.
Photos: This machine will accept nearly every currency
The machines accept notes and coins from 180 out of 200 currencies. "Anything with a value, we do," said Paterson.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
fourex machine kings crossfourex train richard bransonFourex at Pitch to Rich with Richard Bransonfourex charity donationsfourex machine kings crossone of the founders of Fourex with Richard Bransoneuro coin

Story highlights

  • Entrepreneurs create solution for leftover foreign money
  • Getting started was boosted by winning Virgin award
  • Fourex has further plans to grow this year

(CNN)Pocketful of leftover pesos? Enough euros to fill a giant jar? Bewildered with your baht?

For many travelers, coming home from a trip abroad with leftover money is a hassle they could do without.
But entrepreneurs Jeff Paterson and Oliver du Toit decided to do something about that, launching their Fourex currency machines -- which unlike other exchanges convert both coins and cash -- around London last year.
    Soon after, the South African pair won the "New Things" category of Virgin Media's "Pitch to Rich" competition which they saw advertised on LinkedIn.
    Fourex beat out thousands of competitors and took home £50,000 ($73,000) in prize money as well as an endorsement from Virgin founder and billionaire entrepreneur, Richard Branson.
    Read More
    "Winning that award was an absolute game-changer for us," admits Paterson. "It's a lot easier to open doors when you've got Richard Branson endorsing you."
    Yet even without the Virgin prize Fourex seemed set to achieve great things after smashing the £275,000 ($400,000) funding target Paterson and du Toit had set on the crowdfunding site, Crowdcube, in just two weeks last summer.
    Read: Is this app a Tinder for the workplace?

    Marriage of sorts

    Paterson said for he and du Toit, the key to success has been that they both have clearly defined roles and their business partnership is more like a marriage. "He (du Toit) is really good with the technology. I'm good with people."
    Both have worked together for years, starting back in Abu Dhabi where they were entrepreneurs frequently traveling around the region.
    It was returning from business trips and finding hundreds of dollars of random notes lying around that spurred the pair into action on the issue of currency exchanges.
    Richard Branson awarded Fourex with a £50,000 ($73,000) prize.
    Richard Branson awarded Fourex with a £50,000 ($73,000) prize.
    Fourex uses image recognition technology to sort and recognize money, and getting the technology right was no easy feat. "We had to reinvent the wheel with image recognition," said Paterson.
    Existing technologies were able to deal with coins but the duo decided they might as well build machines that converted notes too.
    "It took us about three years to build the technology," said Paterson, who added it then took another two years to build the machine.
    Fourex can currently convert 180 currencies and turn them into dollars, British pounds or euros. Its first machines include two in London's King's Cross underground station, another at Blackfriars station and another in the city's Westfield-Stratford shopping center.
    &#39;E make brain!&#39; Can you speak Afro emoji?
    'E make brain!' Can you speak Afro emoji?
    Paterson said the plan is to roll out another 100 machines around London's underground network by December 2016. Eventually they plan to launch in other countries.
    Rates are highly competitive, explained Paterson, as the machines don't charge a fee or commission like normal exchanges. But there is a margin added in for each transaction, he added, which is normal for all currency exchanges and how Fourex generates its profits.
    Read: Could little black box connect Africa?

    Technology is king

    "We're constantly working on trying to improve the customer experience," said Paterson, with technology being at the forefront of this challenge. Making the user experience simple and straightforward is a continual process, he added.
    Customers of the machines at King's Cross station agreed. "I used it for (getting) euro coins. It's been good for that," said Sylvie Clement, an IT worker from London, using the machine before a trip to France. "They should have it in France also."
    Julian Clarke, who works in construction in London, was using it to exchange euros to pounds, and said his first impression of using the machine was positive. "It's a great thing because there isn't really a facility for this, to change these coins in the UK with a bank."
    Read: The rise of African superfoods
    Read: Reject flight attendant starts own aviation company
    Swaziland&#39;s small size and a widespread perception that it is a difficult place to operate make it a surprising inclusion in Africa&#39;s top-10 for doing business. However, the country&#39;s close economic integration with its neighbors means that it scores disproportionately highly on the World Bank&#39;s &#39;Trading Across Borders&#39; metric -- at 30th in the world. For start-ups, the cost of registering a business and in particularly getting connected to the electricity grid could be prohibitively high.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 105&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 30&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 137&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 21&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    10. SwazilandSwaziland's small size and a widespread perception that it is a difficult place to operate make it a surprising inclusion in Africa's top-10 for doing business. However, the country's close economic integration with its neighbors means that it scores disproportionately highly on the World Bank's 'Trading Across Borders' metric -- at 30th in the world. For start-ups, the cost of registering a business and in particularly getting connected to the electricity grid could be prohibitively high.

    Doing Business World Rank: 105
    Days to start a business: 30
    Days to get electricity: 137
    Days to register property: 21
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Namibia rarely features on investors&#39; radars due to its comparatively small economy and close integration with South Africa, its much-larger neighbor. However, the country still offers opportunities for entrepreneurs due to the relative ease with which start-ups can access credit and power. However, some of the bureaucratic barriers -- such as the time-consuming process to register a business or property -- remain high.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 101&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 66&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 37&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 52&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    9. NamibiaNamibia rarely features on investors' radars due to its comparatively small economy and close integration with South Africa, its much-larger neighbor. However, the country still offers opportunities for entrepreneurs due to the relative ease with which start-ups can access credit and power. However, some of the bureaucratic barriers -- such as the time-consuming process to register a business or property -- remain high.

    Doing Business World Rank: 101
    Days to start a business: 66
    Days to get electricity: 37
    Days to register property: 52
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    With an ongoing economic crisis and a slumping currency, Zambians were urged to look to the heavens for respite in October, after the president called for a day of prayer and reflection to halt the slide. The country faces many challenges -- particularly a lack of power that has caused blackouts in the capital, Lusaka, for the first time in years. However, there are still some positives for Zambian entrepreneurs. The country is still a competitive environment for start-ups -- scoring higher on the &#39;Starting a Business&#39; section of the World Bank&#39;s Doing Business ranking than South Africa, and in the global top-20 for getting credit.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 97&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 7.5&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 117&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 45&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    8. ZambiaWith an ongoing economic crisis and a slumping currency, Zambians were urged to look to the heavens for respite in October, after the president called for a day of prayer and reflection to halt the slide. The country faces many challenges -- particularly a lack of power that has caused blackouts in the capital, Lusaka, for the first time in years. However, there are still some positives for Zambian entrepreneurs. The country is still a competitive environment for start-ups -- scoring higher on the 'Starting a Business' section of the World Bank's Doing Business ranking than South Africa, and in the global top-20 for getting credit.

    Doing Business World Rank: 97
    Days to start a business: 7.5
    Days to get electricity: 117
    Days to register property: 45
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Another small Indian Ocean island nation, the Seychelles has taken a similar approach to Mauritius and attempted to set itself up as a hub for investment and administration to complement its tourism business. The country has attracted an unfortunate reputation as a tax haven, and has prioritised the need to trade across borders and resolve disputes.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 95&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 32&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 137&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 33&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    7. SeychellesAnother small Indian Ocean island nation, the Seychelles has taken a similar approach to Mauritius and attempted to set itself up as a hub for investment and administration to complement its tourism business. The country has attracted an unfortunate reputation as a tax haven, and has prioritised the need to trade across borders and resolve disputes.

    Doing Business World Rank: 95
    Days to start a business: 32
    Days to get electricity: 137
    Days to register property: 33
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Although Morocco did not experience the same political upheaval as other North African economies during the &#39;Arab Spring&#39; revolutions in 2010-12, the country felt many of the same social pressures of unemployment and economic inequality. The government has responded with reforms to the business environment, aimed at making it easier to start and grow enterprises. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 75&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 10&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 57&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 30&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    6. MoroccoAlthough Morocco did not experience the same political upheaval as other North African economies during the 'Arab Spring' revolutions in 2010-12, the country felt many of the same social pressures of unemployment and economic inequality. The government has responded with reforms to the business environment, aimed at making it easier to start and grow enterprises.

    Doing Business World Rank: 75
    Days to start a business: 10
    Days to get electricity: 57
    Days to register property: 30
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Before the turmoil of the &#39;Arab Spring&#39;, Tunisia had been building a modern economy, working to attract high technology manufacturing and outsourcing from Europe. The country&#39;s revolution, which unseated the autocratic regime of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, led to a brief upheaval in the economy. Now the dust has settled, the young, highly-educated population that took to the streets to demand change is once again the country&#39;s greatest economic resource.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 74&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 11&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 65&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 39&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    5. TunisiaBefore the turmoil of the 'Arab Spring', Tunisia had been building a modern economy, working to attract high technology manufacturing and outsourcing from Europe. The country's revolution, which unseated the autocratic regime of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, led to a brief upheaval in the economy. Now the dust has settled, the young, highly-educated population that took to the streets to demand change is once again the country's greatest economic resource.

    Doing Business World Rank: 74
    Days to start a business: 11
    Days to get electricity: 65
    Days to register property: 39
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Now eclipsed by Nigeria as the largest economy on the continent, South Africa is still home to the most sophisticated financial sector, which in turn feeds into a dynamic start-up scene -- alongside the big banks and the mining companies -- which still dominate the corporate world. However, despite its overall sophistication, start-ups face a number of challenges -- not least the well-publicised issues with power. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 73&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 46&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 226&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 23&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    4. South AfricaNow eclipsed by Nigeria as the largest economy on the continent, South Africa is still home to the most sophisticated financial sector, which in turn feeds into a dynamic start-up scene -- alongside the big banks and the mining companies -- which still dominate the corporate world. However, despite its overall sophistication, start-ups face a number of challenges -- not least the well-publicised issues with power.

    Doing Business World Rank: 73
    Days to start a business: 46
    Days to get electricity: 226
    Days to register property: 23
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    According to the global anti-graft watchdog Transparency International, Botswana is the least corrupt country in Africa -- an important factor for entrepreneurs and their investors, who need to be able to rely on their national institutions. The country, which has relied heavily on revenues from the diamond trade to fuel its growth over the last half-century, has also tried to make sure that the legacy of its mining industry will be a more competitive business environment.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 72&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 48&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 77&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 12&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    3. BotswanaAccording to the global anti-graft watchdog Transparency International, Botswana is the least corrupt country in Africa -- an important factor for entrepreneurs and their investors, who need to be able to rely on their national institutions. The country, which has relied heavily on revenues from the diamond trade to fuel its growth over the last half-century, has also tried to make sure that the legacy of its mining industry will be a more competitive business environment.

    Doing Business World Rank: 72
    Days to start a business: 48
    Days to get electricity: 77
    Days to register property: 12
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Small and landlocked Rwanda has become an unlikely -- but compelling -- economic success story due to its relentless drive to break down the barriers for entrepreneurs. Over years of reform, the country has dramatically lowered the number of steps it takes to open a business and made it far easier to get credit.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 62&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 5.5&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 34&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 32&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    2. RwandaSmall and landlocked Rwanda has become an unlikely -- but compelling -- economic success story due to its relentless drive to break down the barriers for entrepreneurs. Over years of reform, the country has dramatically lowered the number of steps it takes to open a business and made it far easier to get credit.

    Doing Business World Rank: 62
    Days to start a business: 5.5
    Days to get electricity: 34
    Days to register property: 32
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Positioned in the Indian Ocean with strong cultural and commercial links to India, China and the east coast of Africa, Mauritius has used its geographical location and legacy as a trading waystation to become an investment hub. The country routinely tops African rankings for competitiveness and ease of doing business due to its liberal approach to regulation and taxation.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Doing Business World Rank: 32&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to start a business: 6&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to get electricity: 81&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Days to register property: 14&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: The Top 10 countries to start a business in Africa
    1. MauritiusPositioned in the Indian Ocean with strong cultural and commercial links to India, China and the east coast of Africa, Mauritius has used its geographical location and legacy as a trading waystation to become an investment hub. The country routinely tops African rankings for competitiveness and ease of doing business due to its liberal approach to regulation and taxation.

    Doing Business World Rank: 32
    Days to start a business: 6
    Days to get electricity: 81
    Days to register property: 14
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Top 10 African economies -- SwazilandTop 10 African economies -- NamibiaTop 10 African economies -- ZambiaTop 10 African economies -- SeychellesTop 10 African economies -- MoroccoTop 10 African economies -- TunisiaTop 10 African economies -- South AfricaTop 10 African economies -- BotswanaTop 10 African economies - Rwanda 28. MAURITIUS Ethical Travel

    Sophie Morlin-Yron contributed to this report.