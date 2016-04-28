John McEnroe Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of tennis ace and television analyst John McEnroe.

Personal:

Birth date: February 16, 1959

Birth place: Wiesbaden, West Germany; grew up in Douglaston, New York

Birth name: John Patrick McEnroe, Jr.

Father: John Patrick McEnroe, Sr., an attorney

Mother: Katherine (Tresham) McEnroe, a nurse

Marriage: Patty Smyth, ( April 1997-present); Tatum O'Neal, (August 1, 1986-1994, divorced)

Children: with Patty Smyth, Anna, Ava and Ruby, Smyth's daughter from a previous marriage; with Tatum O'Neal, Kevin, Sean and Emily

Education: Attended Stanford University, 1977-1978

Other Facts:

Plays left-handed.

Nicknamed "Superbrat" by the English tabloids, McEnroe was as famous for his on-court temper tantrums as he was for his seven Grand Slam titles.

Was ranked #1 in the world for four straight years, 1981-1984.

Won 17 major titles: seven in singles, nine in doubles, and one in mixed doubles.

Won the US Open in men's singles four times: 1979-1981, 1984.

Won the US Open men's doubles title four times: 1979, 1981, 1983, with Peter Fleming; 1989, with Mark Woodforde.

Won Wimbledon in men's singles three times: 1981, 1983-1984.

Won Wimbledon in men's doubles five times: 1979, 1981, 1983, 1984, with Peter Fleming; 1992, with M.D. Stich.

French Open mixed doubles champion in 1977, with Mary Carillo.

Helped lead the US Davis Cup team to five world titles: 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1992.

Regularly a member of broadcast teams for all four Grand Slam tournaments, for networks NBC, ESPN, CBS, BBC and Fox Sports.

Participates in the legends tour circuit, including the ATP Champions Tour and the PowerShares Series.

Timeline:

1977 - Reaches the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals as an 18-year-old amateur.

1978 - After winning the NCAA Intercollegiate US Men's Singles title and helping Stanford win the national championship, McEnroe turns pro.

1978-1984; 1987-1989, 1991, 1992 - Member of the US Davis Cup team.

July 5, 1980 - Loses to Bjorn Borg of Sweden in the men's singles final at Wimbledon, which begins a major rivalry between the two players.

1981 - During the first round at Wimbledon, McEnroe lambastes an official over a call and is penalized. "You CANNOT be serious!" becomes McEnroe's catchphrase.

1984 - Receives a three-week suspension after calling a chair umpire at the Stockholm Open a jerk and smashing a tray of drinks with his racket.

1984 - At the French Open, McEnroe blows a two-set lead against Ivan Lendl and loses 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5, in his only singles final at Roland Garros.

1990 - McEnroe is disqualified from the Australian Open for misconduct.

May 1992 - Begins his television analyst career, joining the NBC team covering the French Open, after his elimination from the tournament.

December 1992 - Announces the end of his tournament career, but stops short of saying he is officially retiring from tennis.

January 1994 - The John McEnroe Gallery opens to the public in New York.

1999 - McEnroe is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

September 1999-November 2000 - Captain of the US Davis Cup team.

2002 - His autobiography, "You Cannot Be Serious," written with James Kaplan, is released.

2004 - His talk show, "McEnroe" runs for six months on CNBC before its cancellation.

February 2006 - Wins his first doubles title since 1994 when he reaches the SAP Open final with Sweden's Jonas Bjorkman.

2010 - Opens the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in Manhattan.

May 27, 2016 - Announces he is joining the coaching team of Canadian player Milos Raonic for the upcoming grass-court season.