Caitlyn Jenner takes Trump up on bathroom offer

(CNN) Donald Trump recently said Caitlyn Jenner could use whichever bathroom she wanted at Trump Tower -- and the transgender reality star did just that.

A video that she posted on Facebook Wednesday shows Jenner walking in and out of Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City for a bathroom break -- in the women's room.

"A trans woman in New York, I gotta take a pee. Anyways, Oh my God, Trump International Tower, I love this," Jenner says in the video.

She also knocks Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz for his stance on a controversial North Carolina law, which requires people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their "biological sex" stated on their birth certificate, rather than how they self-identify.

After leaving the bathroom in the luxury Trump property on Columbus Circle in Manhattan, Jenner quips: "By the way, Ted, nobody got molested."