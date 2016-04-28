Caitlyn Jenner takes Trump up on bathroom offer

Story highlights
- Jenner posted a Facebook video of her at a Trump building
- "By the way, Ted, nobody got molested," Jenner said of Cruz
(CNN)Donald Trump recently said Caitlyn Jenner could use whichever bathroom she wanted at Trump Tower -- and the transgender reality star did just that.
A video that she posted on Facebook Wednesday shows Jenner walking in and out of Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City for a bathroom break -- in the women's room.
"A trans woman in New York, I gotta take a pee. Anyways, Oh my God, Trump International Tower, I love this," Jenner says in the video.
She also knocks Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz for his stance on a controversial North Carolina law, which requires people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their "biological sex" stated on their birth certificate, rather than how they self-identify.
After leaving the bathroom in the luxury Trump property on Columbus Circle in Manhattan, Jenner quips: "By the way, Ted, nobody got molested."
Cruz has defended the law as necessary because it protects people from "predators."
Last week, Trump said people should use "whatever bathroom they feel is appropriate" in an interview on NBC's "Today" show.
"There has been so little trouble, and the problem with what happened in North Carolina is the strife and the economic punishment that they're taking," Trump said, referencing boycotts of the state. "So I would say that's probably the best way."
"So, if Caitlyn Jenner were to walk into Trump Tower and want to use the bathroom, you would be fine with her using any bathroom she chooses?" Matt Lauer asked on the "Today" show.
"That is correct," Trump responded.
Jenner, an activist for transgender issues, received a wave of backlash on social media this month for saying that she would like to serve as Cruz's "trans ambassador" and for asserting last week that Trump "would be very good for women's issues."
Jenner, a life-long Republican, later clarified her comments and said that she did not endorse either candidate.