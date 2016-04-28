The nifty 'perks' of having a #WomanCard

(CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have recently introduced us to a nifty new rewards system: The Woman Card.

Trump has said the only thing Clinton has going for her is the woman's card. Clinton has fired back, saying she is proud of it.

You don't need a study to back this up. Whether they admit it or not, every woman has ducked into a men's room to escape a lengthy bathroom line at some point. Whatever the reason, the result is a frantic potty dance while the men's restroom remains tantalizingly vacant. No need to swipe your Woman Card there.

Being a woman can pretty rad, though, and there are some legit extras to the whole Woman Card deal. After all, a woman gets to...

Cry at a movie without attracting attention

Being labeled as "more emotional" has its perks!

Wear skirts and dresses without being questioned!

The freedom, the breeze! Dudes, you are really missing out.

First dibs on the life boat!

This is still a thing, right?