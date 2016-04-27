Story highlights A 62-year-old woman dies when tree falls on her mobile home in Tomball, Texas

States along the lower Mississippi River brace for severe storms

Tornadoes touched down in five states on Tuesday

(CNN) A rash of severe weather tore through the central United States, destroying houses and ripping large trees out of the ground.

The storm spawned tornadoes in five states Tuesday: Texas (2), Indiana, Oklahoma, Kansas (2) and Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

It also flattened houses in Howe, Texas, and Carney, Oklahoma, CNN affiliates KTVT-TV and KOCO-TV reported.

A 62-year-old woman died when a tree fell on her mobile home in Tomball, Texas, Harris County sheriff's spokesman Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.

JUST WATCHED Anatomy of a tornado Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Anatomy of a tornado 01:37

The threat of imminent tornadoes is likely over, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said. But fierce straight-line winds -- which could reach up to 80 mph -- will likely continue as the storm heads east.