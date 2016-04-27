Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Mona Lisa (2016) – Liu Bolin is a master of disguise. The Chinese artist is known for painting himself onto different landscapes, and his most recent series, Art Hacker , is inspired by classic works of art. Here he uses his signature camouflage technique to recreate the Mona Lisa. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Guernica (2016) – Art Hacker is currently on display at Klein Sun gallery in New York. Here, Liu recreated Picasso's 1937 "Guernica." Hide Caption 2 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Tianjin Explosions (2016) – Liu often weaves social and political themes into his work. This image shows the traumatic impact of a factory explosion in Tianjin which killed 170 people in 2015. Hide Caption 3 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? In April, his work was also featured in an exhibition titled 'We Are What We Eat,' which critiques food waste and consumption. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? This exhibition was hosted by the United Nations Headquarters. Hide Caption 5 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? He recently traveled to Italy and captured images for his "Migrants" series. Hide Caption 6 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Over the past decade he's highlighted some of the world's most pressing issues with his work. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? A recent piece, "The Future," is in support of a new United Nations Campaign called Global Goals. Hide Caption 8 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, People's Policeman (2006) – Liu, who has worked on 'disappearing' since 2005, says he never tires of this technique. "I never thought to stop disappearing, instead I always think about other ideas to work on."

Hide Caption 9 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Info Wall (2011) – In China, it's a common sight to see advertisements like these plastered on walls. Liu has to stand, patiently for hours at a time, while his assistants paint him to match a chosen backdrop.

Hide Caption 10 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Village (2013) – The artist work has evolved to include other people. In this piece, he paints 23 residents affected by one of China's infamous cancer villages. Chemical factories can be seen in the distance. "When I made this work about a cancer village, my art reflected human suffering through commemoration and grief."

Hide Caption 11 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in New York, Made In China (2012) – One of the issues that Liu addresses in his work is consumerism. "I believe the development of modern society is generated by human desire," he opines.

Hide Caption 12 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Mobile Phone (2012) – In recent years, Liu's works have touched upon modern day technologies -- which he finds worrying. "In the modern era, everyone is just a piece of data, which is valued less and less everyday. Meanwhile technologies achieved by desire, or the possibilities of some sort of human development, is winning over the hearts of modern day people." Hide Caption 13 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Red (2012) – "After these 10 years of my creative career—as far as I come—when I'm creating a work, or just viewing one, or just trying to express my idea as an artist, the most important part about the work is my attitude towards reality," Liu says. Hide Caption 14 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Through the eye of Liu Bolin (2012) – Liu Bolin collaborated with French street artist JR on this work. Liu hides himself in one of JR's large-scale murals in New York City.

Hide Caption 15 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Ancient Watercourse (2007) – In earlier works, Liu would have to paint himself to 'melt' into backgrounds. As he became more famous, he enlisted the help of studio assistants to help with more intricate details.

Hide Caption 16 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Bon Jovi (2012) – This mural, which conceals both Liu Bolin and Bon Jovi, became the album cover for Bon Jovi's What About Now. The background mural was designed by Alex Haldi.

Hide Caption 17 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Unity to Promote Education (2006) – Big, four-character red slogans are commonly found throughout China. They are used to spread propaganda and political messages.

Hide Caption 18 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in New York, Gun Rack (2013) – "When I pick a background and disappear, I've already expressed my attitude towards society, the future, and desire. It's a deep understanding that I bring to the audience," Liu says.

Hide Caption 19 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in New York, Wall Street Bull (2011) – Liu has travelled the world for exhibitions. He has 'hid' in cities around the world. Of his progression, Liu says, "I think the imbalance of human development is embodied more and more in my works."

Hide Caption 20 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Forest (2013) – In this piece, Liu vanishes into a forest of tall birch trees. Can you spot him?

Hide Caption 21 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Beijing Welcomes You (2006) – In an early work from 2006, Liu painted himself to match the background of 2008 Beijing Olympics mascots that began appearing throughout the city. Huge swaths of the city's old hutongs were torn down to make way for the event. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Dragon, Panel 6 (2010) – This photo is one of nine in his Dragon series. The dragon is a symbol of power, strength and good luck in China.

Hide Caption 23 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Three Goddesses (2011) – Liu found this blown-up photo depicting China's prosperity and might, on a billboard in the center of the city. "I am trying to dive much deeper into the issues of human development," Liu says, of his evolving body of work.

Hide Caption 24 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hacker No.5 (2015) – Earlier this May, Liu and his team hacked into 8 European Countries' official websites, and replaced parts of the sites with photos from his studio. Hide Caption 25 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hacker No. 6 (2015) – "The point of my Hacker Series is to question the relationship between a country and its people, the domination of a government's political power, as well as the rights to the photos themselves," says Liu. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? Hiding in the City, Tiananmen (2005) – Liu Bolin's first series, Hiding in the City, began in 2005. He camouflaged himself into the ruins of his demolished art studio as a form of silent protest. "After that," Liu says, "I shifted my focus to heated social issues."

Hide Caption 27 of 29

Photos: There's a man hiding in this photo -- can you spot him? For Bolin's latest "Migrants" series, he asked refugees to pose. Hide Caption 28 of 29