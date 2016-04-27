Breaking News

A bridge too far? 12 spectacular new bridges that break the mold

Updated 12:32 PM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

The Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge is currently scheduled for completion in &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/01/28/travel/zhangjiajie-glass-bridge-construction/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;January 2017&lt;/a&gt;.
Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge by Haim Dotan AchitectsThe Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge is currently scheduled for completion in January 2017.
The glass-bottom bridge stretches across two hills and is 300 meters above ground.
Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge by Haim Dotan AchitectsThe glass-bottom bridge stretches across two hills and is 300 meters above ground.
There are already over 30 bridges across London&#39;s River Thames, but this new project may be the most ambitious yet: designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heatherwick.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Thomas Heatherwick&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; plant-covered Garden Bridge comes with a $275 million price tag. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/01/16/world/leonardo-dicaprio-inspired-london-bridge-park/&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;According to Wired&lt;/a&gt;, Heatherwick was inspired by the scene in &quot;Titanic&quot; when Leonardo DiCaprio took Kate Winslet to the bow of the ship and yelled &quot;I&#39;m the king of the world!&quot; Small balconies along the length of the bridge will allow couples looking to reenact the scene.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Construction is set to commence this year, with completion slated for late 2018.
Garden Bridge by Thomas Heatherwick, in progress (London, UK)There are already over 30 bridges across London's River Thames, but this new project may be the most ambitious yet: designer Thomas Heatherwick's plant-covered Garden Bridge comes with a $275 million price tag.

According to Wired, Heatherwick was inspired by the scene in "Titanic" when Leonardo DiCaprio took Kate Winslet to the bow of the ship and yelled "I'm the king of the world!" Small balconies along the length of the bridge will allow couples looking to reenact the scene.

Construction is set to commence this year, with completion slated for late 2018.
At just over 3,000 ft, the Danjiang Bridge -- one of the last commissions awarded to the late &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/31/architecture/zaha-hadid-appreciation/&quot;&gt;Zaha Hadid&lt;/a&gt; -- will be the world&#39;s longest single-tower, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.zaha-hadid.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the firm&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The subtle design is meant to have visual impact without obscuring the Taipei sunset.
Danjiang Bridge by Zaha Hadid Architects, in progress (Taipei, Taiwan)At just over 3,000 ft, the Danjiang Bridge -- one of the last commissions awarded to the late Zaha Hadid -- will be the world's longest single-tower, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, according to the firm.

The subtle design is meant to have visual impact without obscuring the Taipei sunset.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nextarchitects.com/en/what/2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NEXT Architects&lt;/a&gt;&#39; Lucky Knot Bridge is set to open later this year. The name and shape refer to the Chinese art of decorative knotting, which is associated with good luck.
Lucky Knot Bridge by NEXT Architects, in progress (Changsha, China)NEXT Architects' Lucky Knot Bridge is set to open later this year. The name and shape refer to the Chinese art of decorative knotting, which is associated with good luck.
In a rare twist, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ljusarkitektur.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sölvesborg Bridge&lt;/a&gt; -- Europe&#39;s longest pedestrian bridge at 2480 feet -- was specially enhanced by a lighting design firm rather than an architect. Ljusarkitektur mounted the structure with color-change LED lights.
Sölvesborg Bridge by Ljusarkitektur, 2013 (Sölvesborg, Sweden)In a rare twist, the Sölvesborg Bridge -- Europe's longest pedestrian bridge at 2480 feet -- was specially enhanced by a lighting design firm rather than an architect. Ljusarkitektur mounted the structure with color-change LED lights.
When it opened in 2010, Singapore&#39;s Helix Bridge was the first to incorporate the shape of a double-helix. The structure is meant to symbolize life, renewal and growth, and sits near Moshe Safdie&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/20/travel/moshe-safdie-interview-destination-singapore/&quot;&gt;$5.7 billion Marina Bay Sands casino&lt;/a&gt;.
Helix Bridge by Cox Architecture, 2010 (Marina Bay, Singapore)When it opened in 2010, Singapore's Helix Bridge was the first to incorporate the shape of a double-helix. The structure is meant to symbolize life, renewal and growth, and sits near Moshe Safdie's $5.7 billion Marina Bay Sands casino.
There&#39;s more than meets the eye with this structure. The bridge, designed collaboratively by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cobe.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;COBE Architects&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dw.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dissing + Weitling&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cowi.com/menu/home/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;COWI&lt;/a&gt;, includes passageways for both trains and cars, as well as a full station and park-and-ride facilities. It&#39;s set to open in 2018.
Køge North Station by COBE, in progress (Køge, Denmark)There's more than meets the eye with this structure. The bridge, designed collaboratively by COBE Architects Dissing + Weitling and COWI, includes passageways for both trains and cars, as well as a full station and park-and-ride facilities. It's set to open in 2018.
Uruguayan architect &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rvapc.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rafael Viñoly&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; circular bridge can only be truly appreciated from above. The circular bridge, which replaced a raft crossing, creates the effect of a lagoon within a lagoon.
Puente Laguna Garzon by Rafael Viñoly Architects, 2015 (Garzón, Uruguay) Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly's circular bridge can only be truly appreciated from above. The circular bridge, which replaced a raft crossing, creates the effect of a lagoon within a lagoon.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://bcq.es/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; plant-covered bridge takes Heatherwick&#39;s green concept one step further. Their proposed upgrades to the existing Sarajevo Bridge include photoluminescent stones to light the pathway without electricity and concrete that converts pollution into harmless substances. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As of now, there is no set completion date.
Sarajevo Bridge by BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona, in progress (Barcelona, Spain)BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona's plant-covered bridge takes Heatherwick's green concept one step further. Their proposed upgrades to the existing Sarajevo Bridge include photoluminescent stones to light the pathway without electricity and concrete that converts pollution into harmless substances.

As of now, there is no set completion date.
Artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.olafureliasson.net/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olafur Eliasson&lt;/a&gt; was inspired by the city&#39;s history as a port town when he designed Cirkelbroen. The five round platforms and wired masts give the illusion of boats floating on the harbor.
Cirkelbroen by Olafur Eliasson, 2015 (Copenhagen, Denmark)Artist Olafur Eliasson was inspired by the city's history as a port town when he designed Cirkelbroen. The five round platforms and wired masts give the illusion of boats floating on the harbor.
When it opens in May 2016, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.haimdotan.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Haim Dotan&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; Zhangjiajie Canyon Bridge will be the largest glass-bottomed bridge in the world. Aside from supporting visitors, the bridge, which is 69 feet long and 718 feet high, will be also be used for bungee jumps and fashion shows.
Zhangjiajie Canyon Bridge by Haim Dotan, in progress (Zhangjiajie City, China)When it opens in May 2016, Haim Dotan's Zhangjiajie Canyon Bridge will be the largest glass-bottomed bridge in the world. Aside from supporting visitors, the bridge, which is 69 feet long and 718 feet high, will be also be used for bungee jumps and fashion shows.
Danish firm &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bystrup.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bystrup&lt;/a&gt; recently won the commission to build a bridge in South London&#39;s Pimlico neighborhood. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;However, the pedestrians-only curving structure is not without controversy. Critics worry the new bridge, which is not yet under construction, will destroy Pimlico Gardens, one of few public green spaces in the area.
Nine Elms Bridge by Bystrup, in progress (London, UK) Danish firm Bystrup recently won the commission to build a bridge in South London's Pimlico neighborhood.

However, the pedestrians-only curving structure is not without controversy. Critics worry the new bridge, which is not yet under construction, will destroy Pimlico Gardens, one of few public green spaces in the area.
(CNN)In a world of bamboo skyscrapers and transforming apartments, it's easy to forget about the bridge, the humble structure that makes getting from point A to B all the more simple.

But today, world-class architects, artists, designers are collaborating with city councils to bring bridges to the center stage, creating new landmarks that are as ambitious and inventive as the buildings that surround them.
