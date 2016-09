This year is a big one for the United Arab Emirates, not least because of the opening of the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi . The museum, dedicated to the history and culture of the UAE, is modeled on a bird's wings. It was designed by Pritztker Prize-winning British architect Norman Foster of Foster+ Partners

Also opening in the region this year is the the hotly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi , masterminded by French architect Jean Nouvel (also a Pritzker Prize-winner). The highlight? A lattice steel roof intended to create the illusion of a "rain of light" for those walking underneath. It's meant to be reminiscent of walking through a semi-covered souk.

Since Santiago Calatrava revealed his plans for the World Trade Center Transportation Hub , part of an area regeneration with contributions from the likes of Daniel Libeskind and Bjarke Ingels , the project has been beset by rising financial costs and numerous delays . But it looks as though, 12 years on, the breath-taking station could finally open.Calatrava likens the design to a bird being release from a child's hands, with the wings supported by "columns of light," according to a statement."At night, the illuminated building will serve as a lantern in its neighborhood," explains Calatrava.

Tao Zhu Yin Yuan Tower (Taipei, Taiwan) – Vincent Callebaut, a self-proclaimed "archibiotect" made waves when he first put forward his designs for the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan tower -- also known as the Agora Garden tower -- in 2010. The twisting tower aims to be one of the world's most eco-friendly structures. It has several of its own gardens and forests to sustain those who reside within, recycles all organic waste and used water and is heated using solar power.