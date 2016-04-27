Photos: The most anticipated buildings of 2016

Tao Zhu Yin Yuan Tower (Taipei, Taiwan) – Vincent Callebaut, a self-proclaimed "archibiotect" made waves when he first put forward his designs for the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan tower -- also known as the Agora Garden tower -- in 2010. The twisting tower aims to be one of the world's most eco-friendly structures. It has several of its own gardens and forests to sustain those who reside within, recycles all organic waste and used water and is heated using solar power.