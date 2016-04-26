Breaking News

2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:26 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hurricanes: What you don&#39;t know
Hurricanes: What you don't know

    JUST WATCHED

    Hurricanes: What you don't know

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hurricanes: What you don't know 01:26

(CNN)Here is a look at the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:
The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?
Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

    JUST WATCHED

    Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Last Look: Can you control a hurricane? 01:29
Preparing for a hurricane
Preparing for a hurricane

    JUST WATCHED

    Preparing for a hurricane

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Preparing for a hurricane 01:14
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
    Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
    The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
    Read More
    A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
    The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
    A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
    A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
    Predictions:
    April 14, 2016 -     The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2016 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have approximately average activity." They predict a total of 13 named storms and six hurricanes.
    May 27, 2016 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a near-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having 10 to 16 named storms, of which four to eight could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (categories 3-5).
    2016 Atlantic Storm Names:
    Pronunciation Guide
    Hurricane Alex
    January 14, 2016 -     Subtropical Storm Alex develops into a hurricane, the first hurricane to form in January since 1938.
    January 15, 2016 -     Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
    Tropical Storm Bonnie
    May 28, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Bonnie develops about 120 miles southeast of South Carolina.
    May 29, 2016 -     Downgraded to a tropical depression before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina.
    Tropical Storm Colin
    June 5, 2016 - Tropical Storm Colin forms near the Yucatan peninsula.
    June 7, 2016 - Makes landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rains, a day after Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency. It is the earliest in a season that three named storms have hit the region, beating the last record - set in 1887 - by about a week.
    Tropical Storm Danielle
    June 20, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Bay of Campeche, and later makes landfall north of Tuxpan, Mexico. Danielle is the earliest fourth-named Atlantic storm on record.
    June 21, 2016 -     Dissipates over east-central Mexico.
    Hurricane Earl
    August 2, 2016 - Tropical Storm Earl forms.
    August 3, 2016 -     Earl becomes a Category 1 hurricane about 150 miles east of Belize City.
    August 4, 2016 - Earl makes landfall near Belize City. Later in the day, Earl weakens to a tropical storm.
    August 6-8, 2016 - At least forty people are killed when heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Earl, trigger landslides in eastern Mexico.
    Tropical Storm Fiona
    August 18, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Fiona forms over the central Atlantic.
    August 21, 2016 -     Weakens to a tropical depression without making landfall.
    Hurricane Gaston
    August 22, 2016 - Tropical Storm Gaston forms about 450 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
    August 25, 2016 - Gaston becomes a Category 1 hurricane and later weakens to a tropical storm.
    August 27, 2016 - Gaston strengthens back into a Category 1 hurricane about 655 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.
    August 28, 2016 - Intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane.
    Hurricane Hermine
    August 31, 2016 - Tropical Storm Hermine forms about 395 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida.
    September 1, 2016 - Strengthens to a hurricane.
    September 2, 2016 - Hermine makes landfall east of St. Marks, Florida. At least one man dies during the storm when he is struck by a tree in Marion County. Hermine weakens to a tropical storm later in the day.
    September 3, 2016 - One person dies when a tractor-trailer overturns while crossing a bridge in eastern North Carolina amid high winds from Hermine.
    Tropical Storm Ian
    September 12, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Ian forms over the central Atlantic Ocean.
    September 16, 2016 -     Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
    Tropical Storm Julia
    September 13, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Julia forms over the northeastern coast of Florida.
    September 16, 2016 -     Weakens to a tropical depression off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.
    Tropical Storm Karl
    September 15, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Karl forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
    September 25, 2016 -     Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic Ocean.
    Tropical Storm Lisa
    September 20, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Lisa forms over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
    September 24, 2016 -     Weakens to a tropical depression.
    Tropical Storm Matthew
    September 28, 2016 -     Tropical Storm Matthew forms over the Windward Islands.

    Nicole
    Otto
    Paula
    Richard
    Shary
    Tobias
    Virginie
    Walter