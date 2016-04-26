2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts:
The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Predictions:
April 14, 2016 - The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2016 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have approximately average activity." They predict a total of 13 named storms and six hurricanes.
May 27, 2016 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a near-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having 10 to 16 named storms, of which four to eight could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (categories 3-5).
Hurricane Alex
January 14, 2016 - Subtropical Storm Alex develops into a hurricane, the first hurricane to form in January since 1938.
January 15, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Bonnie
May 28, 2016 - Tropical Storm Bonnie develops about 120 miles southeast of South Carolina.
May 29, 2016 - Downgraded to a tropical depression before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina.
Tropical Storm Colin
June 5, 2016 - Tropical Storm Colin forms near the Yucatan peninsula.
June 7, 2016 - Makes landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rains, a day after Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency. It is the earliest in a season that three named storms have hit the region, beating the last record - set in 1887 - by about a week.
Tropical Storm Danielle
June 20, 2016 - Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Bay of Campeche, and later makes landfall north of Tuxpan, Mexico. Danielle is the earliest fourth-named Atlantic storm on record.
June 21, 2016 - Dissipates over east-central Mexico.
Hurricane Earl
August 2, 2016 - Tropical Storm Earl forms.
August 3, 2016 - Earl becomes a Category 1 hurricane about 150 miles east of Belize City.
August 4, 2016 - Earl makes landfall near Belize City. Later in the day, Earl weakens to a tropical storm.
August 6-8, 2016 - At least forty people are killed when heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Earl, trigger landslides in eastern Mexico.
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Matthew
Nicole
Otto
Paula
Richard
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
