2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts:
The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Predictions:
April 14, 2016 - The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2016 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have approximately average activity." They predict a total of 13 named storms and six hurricanes.
April 14, 2016 - The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2016 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have approximately average activity." They predict a total of 13 named storms and six hurricanes.
May 27, 2016 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a near-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having 10 to 16 named storms, of which four to eight could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (categories 3-5).
Hurricane Alex
January 14, 2016 - Subtropical Storm Alex develops into a hurricane, the first hurricane to form in January since 1938.
January 15, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
January 14, 2016 - Subtropical Storm Alex develops into a hurricane, the first hurricane to form in January since 1938.
January 15, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Bonnie
May 28, 2016 - Tropical Storm Bonnie develops about 120 miles southeast of South Carolina.
May 29, 2016 - Downgraded to a tropical depression before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina.
May 28, 2016 - Tropical Storm Bonnie develops about 120 miles southeast of South Carolina.
May 29, 2016 - Downgraded to a tropical depression before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina.
Tropical Storm Colin
June 5, 2016 - Tropical Storm Colin forms near the Yucatan peninsula.
June 7, 2016 - Makes landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rains, a day after Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency. It is the earliest in a season that three named storms have hit the region, beating the last record - set in 1887 - by about a week.
June 5, 2016 - Tropical Storm Colin forms near the Yucatan peninsula.
June 7, 2016 - Makes landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rains, a day after Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency. It is the earliest in a season that three named storms have hit the region, beating the last record - set in 1887 - by about a week.
Tropical Storm Danielle
June 20, 2016 - Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Bay of Campeche, and later makes landfall north of Tuxpan, Mexico. Danielle is the earliest fourth-named Atlantic storm on record.
June 21, 2016 - Dissipates over east-central Mexico.
June 20, 2016 - Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Bay of Campeche, and later makes landfall north of Tuxpan, Mexico. Danielle is the earliest fourth-named Atlantic storm on record.
June 21, 2016 - Dissipates over east-central Mexico.
Hurricane Earl
August 2, 2016 - Tropical Storm Earl forms.
August 3, 2016 - Earl becomes a Category 1 hurricane about 150 miles east of Belize City.
August 4, 2016 - Earl makes landfall near Belize City. Later in the day, Earl weakens to a tropical storm.
August 6-8, 2016 - At least forty people are killed when heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Earl, trigger landslides in eastern Mexico.
August 2, 2016 - Tropical Storm Earl forms.
August 3, 2016 - Earl becomes a Category 1 hurricane about 150 miles east of Belize City.
August 4, 2016 - Earl makes landfall near Belize City. Later in the day, Earl weakens to a tropical storm.
August 6-8, 2016 - At least forty people are killed when heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Earl, trigger landslides in eastern Mexico.
Tropical Storm Fiona
August 18, 2016 - Tropical Storm Fiona forms over the central Atlantic.
August 21, 2016 - Weakens to a tropical depression without making landfall.
August 18, 2016 - Tropical Storm Fiona forms over the central Atlantic.
August 21, 2016 - Weakens to a tropical depression without making landfall.
Hurricane Gaston
August 22, 2016 - Tropical Storm Gaston forms about 450 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
August 25, 2016 - Gaston becomes a Category 1 hurricane and later weakens to a tropical storm.
August 27, 2016 - Gaston strengthens back into a Category 1 hurricane about 655 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.
August 28, 2016 - Intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane.
August 22, 2016 - Tropical Storm Gaston forms about 450 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
August 25, 2016 - Gaston becomes a Category 1 hurricane and later weakens to a tropical storm.
August 27, 2016 - Gaston strengthens back into a Category 1 hurricane about 655 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.
August 28, 2016 - Intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane.
Hurricane Hermine
August 31, 2016 - Tropical Storm Hermine forms about 395 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida.
September 1, 2016 - Strengthens to a hurricane.
September 2, 2016 - Hermine makes landfall east of St. Marks, Florida. At least one man dies during the storm when he is struck by a tree in Marion County. Hermine weakens to a tropical storm later in the day.
September 3, 2016 - One person dies when a tractor-trailer overturns while crossing a bridge in eastern North Carolina amid high winds from Hermine.
August 31, 2016 - Tropical Storm Hermine forms about 395 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida.
September 1, 2016 - Strengthens to a hurricane.
September 2, 2016 - Hermine makes landfall east of St. Marks, Florida. At least one man dies during the storm when he is struck by a tree in Marion County. Hermine weakens to a tropical storm later in the day.
September 3, 2016 - One person dies when a tractor-trailer overturns while crossing a bridge in eastern North Carolina amid high winds from Hermine.
Tropical Storm Ian
September 12, 2016 - Tropical Storm Ian forms over the central Atlantic Ocean.
September 16, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
September 12, 2016 - Tropical Storm Ian forms over the central Atlantic Ocean.
September 16, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Julia
September 13, 2016 - Tropical Storm Julia forms over the northeastern coast of Florida.
September 16, 2016 - Weakens to a tropical depression off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.
September 13, 2016 - Tropical Storm Julia forms over the northeastern coast of Florida.
September 16, 2016 - Weakens to a tropical depression off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.
Tropical Storm Karl
September 15, 2016 - Tropical Storm Karl forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
September 25, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic Ocean.
September 15, 2016 - Tropical Storm Karl forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
September 25, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Lisa
September 20, 2016 - Tropical Storm Lisa forms over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
September 24, 2016 - Weakens to a tropical depression.
September 20, 2016 - Tropical Storm Lisa forms over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
September 24, 2016 - Weakens to a tropical depression.
Tropical Storm Matthew
September 28, 2016 - Tropical Storm Matthew forms over the Windward Islands.
September 28, 2016 - Tropical Storm Matthew forms over the Windward Islands.
Nicole
Otto
Paula
Richard
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter