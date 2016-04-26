2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season .

Facts:

The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness.

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions:

April 14, 2016 - The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2016 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have approximately average activity." They predict a total of 13 named storms and six hurricanes.

May 27, 2016 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a near-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having 10 to 16 named storms, of which four to eight could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (categories 3-5).

Hurricane Alex

January 14, 2016 - Subtropical Storm Alex develops into a hurricane, the first hurricane to form in January since 1938.

January 15, 2016 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Bonnie

May 28, 2016 - Tropical Storm Bonnie develops about 120 miles southeast of South Carolina.

May 29, 2016 - Downgraded to a tropical depression before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Colin

June 5, 2016 - Tropical Storm Colin forms near the Yucatan peninsula.

June 5, 2016 - Tropical Storm Colin forms near the Yucatan peninsula.

June 7, 2016 - Makes landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rains, a day after Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency. It is the earliest in a season that three named storms have hit the region, beating the last record - set in 1887 - by about a week.

Tropical Storm Danielle

June 20, 2016 - Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Bay of Campeche, and later makes landfall north of Tuxpan, Mexico. Danielle is the earliest fourth-named Atlantic storm on record.

June 21, 2016 - Dissipates over east-central Mexico.

Hurricane Earl

August 2, 2016 - Tropical Storm Earl forms.

August 3, 2016 - Earl becomes a Category 1 hurricane about 150 miles east of Belize City.

August 4, 2016 - Earl makes landfall near Belize City. Later in the day, Earl weakens to a tropical storm.

August 6-8, 2016 - At least forty people are killed when heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Earl, trigger landslides in eastern Mexico.

