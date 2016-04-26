Breaking News

Mediterranean diet linked to lower risk of heart attack, stroke

By Morgan Manella, Special to CNN

Updated 2:37 PM ET, Tue April 26, 2016

The Mediterranean diet is easy to find in the grocery store, contains nutrients that are known to enhance longevity and has other health benefits that are backed by peer-reviewed, scientific studies. Broccoli makes the list because it's one of nature's most nutrient-dense foods, with only 30 calories per cup. That means you get a ton of hunger-curbing fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.
Doctors suggest using olive oil rather than butter to make your meals. A Spanish study found a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil reduced the incidence of major cardiovascular events among patients with a history of heart disease.
Quinoa is the popular whole-grain du jour because it also contains a good dose of protein to help build muscle. Yet including any type of whole grain in your diet -- from barley to brown rice -- will aid in weight loss by filling you up for fewer calories.
Blueberries are often singled out as a kind of superfood because studies have shown they aid in everything from fighting cancer to lowering cholesterol. But all berries, including raspberries, strawberries and blackberries, contain antioxidants and phytonutrients. Worried about the price of fresh fruit? Experts say the frozen kind is just fine.
Many dieters shy away from nuts because of their high calorie and fat count. But studies show that eating a handful several times a week can prevent heart disease and ultimately help you shed pounds since they fill you up and stop you from snacking on other things. Almonds, in particular, contain lots of monounsaturated fats and fiber. (Healthy swap: Replace peanut butter with almond butter.)
Salmon is also a good source of lean protein. With this diet, doctors suggest eating fish at least two times a week. Salmon provides a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which studies show significantly lower the risk of heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids fight back by reducing inflammation and slowing the rate of plaque buildup in blood vessels.
Beans, beans, the magical fruit; the more you eat, the more ... you lose weight. Black, kidney, white and garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas) are good for fiber and protein. They fill you up and provide muscle-building material without any of the fat that meat can add to your meal.
Eating a breakfast high in protein is a good way to keep hunger at bay throughout the day. Eggs are full of choline, a nutrient that helps block fat from being absorbed in the liver. Choline may also help in preventing memory loss.
Spinach is a great source of iron, which is a key component in red blood cells that fuel our muscles with oxygen for energy. But researchers in Sweden identified another way in which these greens might keep you charged: Compounds found in spinach actually increase the efficiency of our mitochondria, the energy-producing factories inside our cells. That means eating a cup of cooked spinach a day may give you more lasting power on the elliptical machine (or in your daily sprint to catch the bus).
Walnuts are packed with tryptophan, an amino acid your body needs to create the feel-great chemical serotonin. (In fact, Spanish researchers found that walnut eaters have higher levels of this natural mood-regulator.) Another perk: "They're digested slowly," said Dr. David Katz, director of the Yale Prevention Research Center. "This contributes to mood stability and can help you tolerate stress."
Asparagus is one of the best veggie sources of folate, a B vitamin that could help keep you out of a mental slump. "Folate is important for the synthesis of the neurotransmitters dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine," said David Mischoulon, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. All of these are crucial for mood.
It's not a requirement to drink it on this diet, but if you do drink alcohol, red wine in moderate amounts can be good for your health. Moderation means one drink for women and two for men, by the way. Studies show red wine can help protect against heart disease.
Story highlights

  • Study finds that people with heart disease who eat a Mediterranean diet are at lower risk of heart attack and stroke
  • The results suggest that including healthy foods might be more important than avoiding unhealthy foods

(CNN)The list of Mediterranean diet benefits is getting even longer. A new study found that a diet high in fruits, vegetables, fish and unrefined foods is linked to a lower risk of heart attack and stroke in people who have heart disease.

The latest research builds on previous evidence that your health might benefit if you follow the Mediterranean diet. It can help your bones, keep your brain young, help you live longer, manage your weight better (PDF) and lower your risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
The current study examined more than 15,000 people in 39 countries around the world, all with stable heart disease and an average age of 67. Researchers asked about their diet, including how many times a week they consumed servings from food groups such as meat, fish, dairy, whole grains or refined grains, vegetables, fruit, desserts, sweets, sugary drinks, deep-fried foods and alcohol. Participants were given a "Mediterranean diet score," based on consumption of healthy foods, or a "Western diet score," based on consumption of unhealthy foods.
    Eat Mediterranean diet for a healthier and younger brain
    The researchers followed up about four years later to compare how many participants from each diet group had experienced a major adverse cardiovascular event, such as heart attack, stroke or death.
    They found that for every 100 people who ate the highest amount of healthy Mediterranean foods, there were three fewer heart attacks, strokes or deaths compared with 100 people who ate the least amount of healthy foods.
    After adjusting for other factors that might affect the results, such as smoking and exercise, the study also found that the risk of heart attacks, strokes or death from heart disease was reduced by about one-third for those who follow a Mediterranean diet, said study author Ralph Stewart of Auckland City Hospital and the University of Auckland in New Zealand.

    Better to include the good than avoid the bad

    Stewart said the results suggest that eating greater amounts of healthy food was more important for people with heart disease than avoiding unhealthy foods.
    Three ways to eat healthy from the new U.S. dietary guidelines
    "The success of the traditional approach to dietary advice, which often (focuses) on avoiding foods which are enjoyed, has been variable," Stewart said. "A clear message to increase healthy foods -- eat three or more servings of fruit and vegetables each day -- could be more successful."
    Registered dietitian Lisa Drayer, who was not involved in the study, agrees that it's important to focus on eating healthy foods rather than avoiding unhealthy ones.
    "We all need to eat to live," she said. "If you want to break other bad habits, you cut them out of your life: You cut cigarettes, you cut out drugs. But when it comes to food, you can't not eat. It's just as important, if not more important, for everyone to know what they should eat as opposed to what they should steer clear of. Adding certain foods on a regular basis is more achievable as opposed to stripping your diet of everything you like."
    Mediterranean diet wins again, helps bones
    Drayer said the Mediterranean diet is consistent with the new U.S. Dietary Guidelines and other diets, such as Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, which have proved to be protective in terms of disease prevention. She recommends including foods from the Mediterranean diet, such as salmon, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and even a glass of wine, to keep our hearts healthy.
    "The diet has proven itself, and it behooves every one of us to eat more fish on a regular basis, to have half of our plate filled with produce and to enjoy the occasional glass of wine," she said. "And the more consistent you are with this type of diet, the more impact it has on your health."

    Study isn't a 'green light' for unhealthy foods

    The researchers also found that consuming a Western diet did not increase the risk of cardiovascular events. Stewart said this is surprising because such a diet includes foods known to increase the risk of obesity.
    Although the study didn't find an association with the Western diet, Drayer said it's still important to limit processed and fried foods, since they've been shown to increase weight gain, cholesterol and heart disease risk.
    The study does have some limitations, as it relied on people's memories of what they ate, and the questionnaire didn't define a serving size. The study was also part of a drug trial, but the findings of this study were not related to the drug.
    Stewart and Drayer both caution that these new findings don't mean people can consume unhealthy foods without restrictions.
    "This study should not give people the green light to go ahead and eat large portions of sugary foods and beverages and deep-fried foods," Drayer said. "But this study shows that it's never too late to make changes in your diet, and it can be particularly beneficial to include healthy foods."