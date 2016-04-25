Bedbugs are drawn to certain colors, study finds

Story highlights Research shows that bedbugs are drawn to red and black over brighter shades

Darker colors probably provide better protection, experts say

Bedbugs like to stick together and might mistake the colors for fellow bugs

(CNN) The next time you're packing for a trip, you might want to reach for your brightest-colored luggage. It could help keep bedbugs away.

A new study finds that bedbugs -- just like flies and other insects -- have favorite colors. They really like dark red and black, and they shun dazzling white and bright yellow.

Researchers placed bedbugs in Petri dishes that contained little bug-sized tents made of different colored paper. The bugs quickly crawled to the shelter, just as you would expect for insects that spend 90% of their lives hiding in cracks and crevices. But when given the chance, they gravitated toward the tents that were black and red instead of the white, yellow or green shelters.

"We joked that we are all going to buy bright yellow luggage bags because the bedbugs seem not to prefer them, or not to prefer laying eggs on them," said Roberto Pereira, an urban entomology research scientist at the University of Florida. Pereira was part of the team that carried out the research, which was published Monday in the Journal of Medical Entomology.

One of the most common ways to get bedbugs is when you stay at a hotel that has an infestation, and the insects or a few of their eggs hitch a ride home with you on your bag, Pereira said. Sunny-colored suitcases could help prevent that, although bedbugs might still be able to find dark folds in the fabric in which to stow away, he added.

