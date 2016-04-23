Story highlights DOJ: Apple's help no longer needed because we now have the passcode

DEA wants to check Brooklyn drug dealer's iPhone for leads

(CNN) The feds have opened another iPhone, but this time using a passcode.

The Justice Department withdrew a request for Apple's help accessing a Brooklyn drug dealer's iPhone after someone gave them the passcode.

"An individual provided the department with the passcode to the locked phone at issue in the Eastern District of New York," Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement.

"Because we now have access to the data we sought, we notified the court of this recent development and have withdrawn our request for assistance."

The identity of the individual who provided the information was not revealed.