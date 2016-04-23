Story highlights Japan's tests the nation's first stealth technology jet

(CNN) Japan joined the exclusive stealth jet club Friday with the successful test flight of its first radar-evading aircraft -- a prototype called the X-2.

The test pilot described the flight as "extremely stable," according to manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The twin-engine jet -- painted in the national red and white colors -- took off from Japan's Nagoya airport and completed various test maneuvers including climbing, descent and circling.

It then touched down at Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Gifu Air Base, Mitsubishi said. The pilot said the flight mirrored simulated training.

