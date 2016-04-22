Camera lens used on the moon sells for $453K

Story highlights The camera lens was used on the Apollo 15 mission in 1971

(CNN) A camera lens used by astronaut Dave Scott on the moon sold at auction for $453,281 Thursday night.

The camera was given to Scott by NASA as a memento of the historic trip he took aboard Apollo 15 from July 26 to August 7, 1971. It has been in his collection since then, according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The lens was an integral part of the Hasselblad camera used throughout the four lunar surface missions, as well as two days in lunar orbit, Scott said in a letter that accompanied the sale.

The lens measures 12 inches long and has special tabs that pressurized spacesuit gloves could grab onto to adjust the focus. The camera was used to take nearly 300 photos on the lunar surface and in orbit, according to RR Auction.

Scott flew into space three times for NASA. His first mission was with Neil Armstrong. They were launched into space on the Gemini 8 mission. While in space, Scott and Armstrong performed the first successful docking of two vehicles in space, according to NASA.

