Story highlights Half of your brain may stay awake to keep you safe from danger in a new environment

Birds sleep with one eye open and can turn off half their brain to get some rest

(CNN) Do you struggle to fall asleep and/or stay asleep when you are on the road? Don't blame your pillows or the sheets. Instead, blame your own hyper-vigilant brain.

It appears that half of our brain may remain alert when you sleep in a new location, at least on that first night you are away from home, according to a study published in the latest edition of Current Biology.

Scientists figured this out by watching a small group of people sleep in a lab and playing quite sounds by their ears. You may be thinking, "Who in the world would sleep well in a lab with a bunch of scientists staring at them?" But people who sign up for these sleep studies are decent sleepers, at least on the second night they are there.

Scientists have long known that results from the first night of most sleep experiments are usually a bit off. There's even a science-y name for this: first-night effect. The first-night results are so atypical, some researchers will toss them out. Wanting to understand why this happened, scientists at Brown University devised an unusual experiment.

They wired people up to brain-monitoring equipment and played quiet and infrequent beeps by each ear of the sleeper. Researchers found that on that first night of the experiment, the beeping on the left side of the brain reacted strongly to the sound, compared with the right side. The left side is related to thinking needed for a kind of vigilance. Noises played on the left side more often woke people up. On the second night of the experiment, the night watchman camped out in the left side of their brain seemed to be asleep on the job. Both brain hemispheres responded at the same level, and the beeps woke fewer people up.