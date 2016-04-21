Story highlights Blunt former mayor Rodrigo Duterte was elected Philippines President in June 2016

Since entering office, he has waged a brutal war on drugs in the country

Controversial former mayor Rodrigo Duterte was elected as president of the Philippines in a landslide victory on May 6, winning almost twice as much of the vote as his nearest rival.

Since he won, more than 1,900 people have been killed, including 700 during police operations, as part of a vicious drug war being waged on Duterte's behalf on the streets of the Philippines.

But who was the hardline Philippines leader before he became president?

'The Punisher'