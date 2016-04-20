Breaking News

Yoga retreats: Travel site positions you with the right one

By Daisy Carrington, for CNN

Updated 4:18 AM ET, Wed April 20, 2016

As the market expands--last year Americans &lt;a href=&quot;http://media.yogajournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016-Yoga-in-America-Study-Comprehensive-RESULTS.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spent $16 billion &lt;/a&gt;on yoga--more businesses are marrying yoga with vacations. In a Guatemalan forest, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thestorytellerwithin.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Storyteller Within&lt;/a&gt; is a womens-only storytelling yoga retreat that helps participants find their voice. Smoothies are made in a blender powered by bicycle.
At &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.alpenretreat.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alpen Retreat&lt;/a&gt;, guests practice a form of yoga known as Vedic in complete silence. The teacher, Om Baba, himself spent five years in silence before going into teaching -- clearly a devotee of his craft.
A &lt;a href=&quot;https://bookretreats.com/5-day-spiritual-whale-retreat-a-magic-experience-in-sri-lanka&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;five-day retreat&lt;/a&gt; at Bella Nilaveli Beach includes whale-watching sessions.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.samyamafitness.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Samyama Fitness&lt;/a&gt; offers a part-retreat, part-vacation in the Himalayas--specifically, in Bhutan and Kathmandu. The retreat includes daily yoga (optional) and sightseeing tours of the area.
There&#39;s nothing like a margarita and sea views to lubricate that yoga session. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.xinalaniretreat.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Xinalani Retreat &lt;/a&gt;in Puerto Vallarta offers guests complimentary cocktails, gourmet Mexican food and jungle treks.
Only in Tuscany would a yoga retreat include wine tastings. Guests who book the eight-day Walks and Wines retreat, from &lt;a href=&quot;http://completelyyogaholidays.com/retreats/yoga-and-walking-in-tuscany/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Completely Yoga Holidays&lt;/a&gt;, stay in a restored farmhouse in the Val d&#39;Orcia UNESCO World Heritage Site, and eat lots of local produce.
Montauk, New York, is famous for its beaches, surfing and wealthy residents. So it&#39;s no wonder that a yoga retreat set in the Hamptons would incorporate the waves, but do so in style. &lt;a href=&quot;http://jbyoga.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;JBYoga&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; three-day retreat includes paddleboard yoga and spa treatments.
(CNN)Yoga isn't as straightforward as it used to be.

No longer relegated to sweaty studios, practitioners can downward dog on surfboards, or do dolphin pose while actually swimming with dolphins (yes, really).
"People are looking to get more out of their holiday," says Sean Kelly, who with partner Ron Piron founded BookRetreats, a new online booking platform that he hopes will make these niche getaways more accessible to the masses.
"They want to feel nourished and refreshed, and there's more yoga retreats that cater to that," he adds.
    Bleisure travelers: A new tribe injects fun into business trips
    Kelly, an American, and Israeli Piron are both veterans of Silicon Valley and wanted to combine their love of technology and entrepreneurship with their passion for yoga.
    They see BookRetreats as the "Airbnb of yoga."
    Really, though, the site is more of a curation of the best yoga retreats across the globe, as handpicked by the founders and their network of avid yogis.
    "Both me and Ron have been in the yoga world and travel world for many, many years," says Kelly.
    "In that time, we've met many yoga teachers and practitioners whose personal recommendations we trust very much."

    Bella Nilaveli Beach, Velloor, Nilaveli Sri Lanka;

    Quality control

    The site currently lists 250 retreats, and though Kelly is working to grow that number, he wants to make sure the quality of the listings always remains intact.
    "We're not doing this to just get anything and everything. It's more about the vision than about trying to grow as fast as possible," says Kelly.
    BookRetreats pulls in TripAdvisor reviews for any retreat that has them.
    "The review is the strength of TripAdvisor, it's what they do well, so we've incorporated it," Kelly adds.
    7 new travel start-ups making business trips less stressful
    In terms of payment, BookRetreats works similarly to other booking sites.
    It takes a 10% commission fee from the host for any transaction successfully made through its site.
    To limit disputes, it keeps money paid by the guest in escrow until they arrive at the retreat.
    "It helps protect both sides of the equation," says Kelly, whose father was a professional mediator.
    The site also has a lowest-price guarantee, "so owners can't just bump up the price by 10%."

    Xinalani Retreat, Maria Montessori 650 Int 2 Col Aramara, Puerto Vallarta 48290 Mexico;

    Different styles, different countries

    In addition to listing a few featured retreats at the top of the site, BookRetreats allows users to search via location, yoga style and categories such as "affordable," "luxury" and "couples."
    13 Do Not Disturb signs that&#39;ll make you want to never leave your hotel room
    "When people are feeling stressed out, overworked, or they need an escape from their work, their family or themselves, they can go on BookRetreats and find a retreat that is close to home or far away," says Kelly.
    "We want to plant drops of spirituality across the planet."
    Meditation-loving yogis they may be, but the founders are anything but cliched hippie dropouts.
    "I've taken everything I've learned from the worlds of meditation, yoga, technology and synthesized it," says Piron on the pair's website.
    Meanwhile Kelly describes the project as the "integration of spirituality and the creative business spirit."
    This is business as well as pleasure.
